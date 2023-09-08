Elenis Goods 238 3rd Avenue
HOT COFFEE
ESPRESSO
The Waverly is our signature espresso, carefully built to achieve a balance of body and sweetness with lively fruit notes.
DRIP COFFEE
Our house coffee is a medium roast with notes of chocolate, caramel
MACCHIATO
A 8oz beverage made with equal proportions of espresso and lightly textured steamed milk
CAPPUCCINO
Double espresso with creamy, moderately textured steamed milk
LATTE
Double espresso with silky, lightly textured steamed milk
ELENI'S COFFEE BOX TO GO
Our ELENI'S Go boxes include 96oz of our house coffee The Daily or Nightcap Decaf and serve 8-10. **We ask for 1 hour's notice to allow us time to brew and prepare your order**
AMERICANO
Double espresso poured over hot water
MATCHA LATTE
Made with silky and luxurious organic matcha from Matchaful and blended with your choice of steamed milk
CHAI LATTE
Made with Dona's aromatic organic Masala Chai and your choice of steamed milk
TURMERIC LATTE
Made with Resilience Turmeric Elixir (organic turmeric, ginger, lemon peel, black pepper, and maple sugar) and steamed oat milk
NESCAFE
greek traditional nescafe
MOCACCINO
greek traditional mix cofe,milk and chocolate
HOT CHOCOLATE
greek traditional hot chocolate
BIO HOT TEA
Select from a variety of carefully sourced premium teas from Eleni's
CINNAMON LATTE
Traditional greek coffe
ICED COFFEE
FREDO ESPRESSO
Traditional fredo espresso
FREDO CAPPUCCINO
Traditional fredo cappuccino
ICED LATTE
Double espresso, poured over your choice of milk, finished with ice. A large includes two shots.
ICED COFFEE
Our iced coffee is a daily-rotating Single Origin coffee that is flashed brewed to preserve the full expression of varieties and terroir
COLD BREW
Our rich cold brew, infused with nitrogen for an even creamier texture
ICED AMERICANO
Double espresso, poured over cold water, and finished with ice. A large includes two shots.
FLAVOR ICE LATTE
Double espresso, poured over your choice of milk, finished with ice. A large includes two shots.
FRAPPE
Traditional greek frappe
ICED MATCHA LATTE
Matchaful's luxurious organic matcha powder blended with milk over ice
ICED CHOCOLATE
Traditional greek ice chocolate
ICE TUMERIC LATTE
ICE CHAI LATTE
GREEK MILKSHAKE
MILKSHAKE CHOCOLATE
Vanilla powder mixed with milk and ice and chocolate
MILKSHAKE CARAMEL
Vanilla powder mixed with milk and ice and fresh caramel
MILKSHAKE CHERRY
Vanilla powder mixed with milk and ice and fresh cherry
MILK SHAKE PASSION FRUIT
Vanilla powder mixed with milk and ice and fresh pasion fruit
MILK SHAKE CHOCO HAZELNUT
Vanilla powder mixed with milk and ice and chocolate and hazelnut
MILK SHAKE CHOCO BANANA
Vanilla powder mixed with milk and ice and chocolate and banana
MILK SHAKE CHOCO COCONUT
Vanilla powder mixed with milk and ice and chocolate and coconad
MILKSHAKE STRABERRY
GREEK FREDOCCINO
FREDOCCINO CHOCOLATE
Ground coffe mixed with milk and ice and fresh chocolate
FREDOCCINO CARAMEL
Ground coffe mixed with milk and ice and fresh caramel
FREDOCCINO CHOCO STRAWBERRY
Ground coffe mixed with milk and ice chocolate and fresh straberry
FREDOCCINO COCO CHERRY
Ground coffe mixed with milk and ice and chocolate fresh cherry
FREDOCCINO CHOCO HAZELNUT
Ground coffe mixed with milk and ice and chocolate hazelnut
FREDOCCINO ESPRESSINO
Ground coffe mixed with milk and ice with double shot espresso
GREEK GRANITA
GRANITA PASSION FRUIT
Fresh lemonade with flavored fruits mix in blender with ice
GRANITA BLUEBERRY
Fresh lemonade with flavored fruits mix in blender with ice
GRANITA RASPBERRY
Fresh lemonade with flavored fruits mix in blender with ice
GRANITA APPLE
Fresh lemonade with flavored fruits mix in blender with ice
ICED TEA
FRESH JUICE
WRAPS AND BAGEL
BAKERY
Large croissant
Almond croissant
Chocolate Croisant
Bun n roll croissant
Almond caramel
Croissant Greek yogurt & cherry
rasbery bi color croisant
chocolate bi color croissant
Oatmeal raisin cookies
TRIPLE CHOCOLET COOKIES
CHOCO CIPS MUFFIN
CORN MUFFIN
BLUBERRY MUFFIN
LARGE POTATO BOUREKAS
LARGE VEGAN CROISSANT
ROSEMARY FOCACCIA
MINI PLAIN BEIGNETS
SPANAKOPITA /L
TYROPITA/L
MEDITERRANEAN PIE
SPANAKOPITA/VEGAN
MPOUGATSA CREAM
MPOUGATSA SPINACH & FETA
SPANAKOPITA /Swirl
TYROPITA/Swirl CHEESE
SPANAKOPITA/M
PUFF PASTRY GRAVIERA CHEESE
PEIRNILI
KOULOURI ANTHOTYRO CHEESE
Tomato & Olives Bistros
BOUREKAS FETA LARGE
VANILA CAKE WITH FIG MARMELADA
MASTIC FOREST FRUITS CAKE
FERRERA CAKE
ORANGE PIE
EKMEK KANTAIFI
KANTAIFI
SERANO CHOCOLATE CAKE
EKMEK CUP
TIRAMISU CUP
GREEK CLASSIC YOGURT
MPOUGATSA/CHEECE
VANILLA MADAGASCAR WHITH FIG MARMAELADE
PENERLI GONDOLA PIZZA
VEGGIE PIE
Wraps vegetable
PASTRAMI CROSSANT
TURKEY HAM CROASSANT
VEGAN WRAP
GRILL SALMON WRAPS
Puff Cheese pie
Feta cheese
Baklavas
Galaktompouriko
KOLURI PLAIN
PUMPKIN PIE/M
POTATO PIE/M
NEW PRODUCT
RETAIL
ELENI'S COFFE
ANTHEMIA PURE HONEY
Beetroot spread whith orange
Strawberry spread whith dark chocolate
Lux orange
Lux orenge non carbonate
Sparkling Masticha Water
Nescafe Classic Coffee 200g
Loux Cherry Juice Drink 330 Ml.
Loux lemon juice
Nescafe 100
Nescafe Classic Instant Greek Coffee (Decaf) 100 Gram Can
Authentic Greek Olympos Vanilla Halva - Imported and Made with Traditional Recipe Since 1949 - 14.11 Oz / 400gr
Spaghetti No. 6 (misko) 500g
Misko #2 Greek Macaroni Pastitsio Pasta Noodles 500g (5 Pack)
Misko - Greek Orzo Pasta [Risoni Large], (4)- 17.6 Oz. Pkgs.
Tsanos bread sticks
Misko simigdali
Kriton mini rusk
Kriton barley rusk kritharenio
Agrino medium Beans 500g
Agrino fava 500g
Palirria Greek Gigantes Beans 280g
Palirria Greek Dolmas Vine Leaves; Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice; 10 Oz
Sparta Gold 1lt olive oil
Krispies wholegrain rolls no sugar
Krispies wholegrain toasted rolls
Papadopoulos Wheat Toasted Rusks 255g
Papadopoulos Whole Grain Toasted Rusks 160g
Agrino fino rice
Agrino bella rice
Tahini spread
Papadopoulos Mirandas Biscuits 250gr.
Papadopoulos Petit-Beurre Biscuits 225g
Papadopoulos Caprice 250g
Papadopoulos Caprice Wafers Vanilla 250gr.
Tomato Jam
Kiwi Fruit Spread
Apricot jam with rosemary
Agrino giant beans
Kasseri cheese olympus
Graviera Olympus
Premium Authentic Greek Feta Cheese in Brine, Feta
Feta Cheese, Feta
Goat Cheese in Brine
Dodoni organic feta
Feta Cheese in Brine
Niama Lazani
Niama penaki
Niama Trivelaki
Ulei Masline Aromatizat Cu Rozmarin 250ML Cretan Mill EGO12
Creta mill olive lemon
Creta mill truffel
Ulei Masline Aromatizat Cu Busuioc 250ML Cretan Mill EGO13
Cretan oil oregon
Ulei Masline Aromatizat Cu Usturoi 250ML Cretan Mill EGO11
Tahini kakao
Tahini portokali
Balsamic vinegar honey
Terra medi olive oil
Dafni fylla
Lemon varbana jar
THYME JAR
Rosemary jar
OREGANO jar
Meli manis
Chips oregano
Chips sea salt
Chips no salt
Vikos gazoza
Vikos cola
Vikos blue portokalada
Rea Rodi
Vikos sparking water cl
Olive Oil X Virgin Medi
Olive Oil,x Virgin,medi 17 Fz
Rose preserve sweet
Pumpkin sweet preserve jar
Kastano sweet preserve
Mpriam froz
Gemista froz
Samaria spark water
Zagori meneral water
Red Bull Energy Drink, Original, 8.3 Oz., 24 Cans/Case
Red Bull Energy Drink, Original, Sugar-Free, 8.3 Oz., 24/Carton
Fage Total 2% Lowfat Greek Strained Yogurt with Strawberry, 5.3 Oz
Fage honey
Greek Strained Yogurt
Fage, Total 2%, Lowfat Greek Strained Yogurt, Blueberry
Fage Total 2% Milkfat with Honey All Natural Lowfat Greek Strained Yogurt, 5.3 Oz
Papadopoulou barorenge
Papadopoulou bar chokol
Serenata
Vikos water 500 ml
Fage Total 5% Milk Fat Greek Strained Yogurt, 35.3 Oz.
Pita meditteranean
Loumidis Greek Coffee 194g
Pasteli
Pasteli
Epsa (Lemonade) 7.8oz Each Pack of 4
Epsa orangeade
EPSA 4 Pack, 7.8oz Each (Sour Cherry)
Dried Figs
MASTIC CANDY
Candis ouzo
Mousyokuloura cookies
Monastiri sour cherry
Monastiri cherry jam
Monastiri greek fruit
Monastiri orange jam
Smari thyme honey
Balsamic glaze honey
Balsamic glaze fig
Balsamic glaze classik
Balsamic glaze pomegranate
Greek vinegar
Cretan extra olive oil
Gold elasion oil
Sita extra olive oil
Pitted kalamon olivies
Whole Green Olives
These Whole Green Olives are perfect for snacking or adding to your favorite dishes. They have a firm texture and a rich, tangy flavor.
Pitted greek olive
Pitted kalamata olive
Organic pitted olives
Red pepers organic rosted
Oregano greek
Oregano santis
Vasil santis
Rosmarine santis
Greek thyme
Greek leaves of bay
Oregano fantis greek
Poland Spring Water 16.9oz
Poland Spring Water is a refreshing, pure bottled water sourced from Maine's Poland Spring. Each bottle holds 16.9 ounces, perfect for quenching your thirst on the go.