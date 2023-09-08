HOT COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$3.75

The Waverly is our signature espresso, carefully built to achieve a balance of body and sweetness with lively fruit notes.

DRIP COFFEE

$3.75

Our house coffee is a medium roast with notes of chocolate, caramel

MACCHIATO

$4.75

A 8oz beverage made with equal proportions of espresso and lightly textured steamed milk

CAPPUCCINO

$5.50

Double espresso with creamy, moderately textured steamed milk

LATTE

$5.50

Double espresso with silky, lightly textured steamed milk

ELENI'S COFFEE BOX TO GO

$26.99

Our ELENI'S Go boxes include 96oz of our house coffee The Daily or Nightcap Decaf and serve 8-10. **We ask for 1 hour's notice to allow us time to brew and prepare your order**

AMERICANO

$4.25

Double espresso poured over hot water

MATCHA LATTE

$5.75

Made with silky and luxurious organic matcha from Matchaful and blended with your choice of steamed milk

CHAI LATTE

$5.75

Made with Dona's aromatic organic Masala Chai and your choice of steamed milk

TURMERIC LATTE

$5.75

Made with Resilience Turmeric Elixir (organic turmeric, ginger, lemon peel, black pepper, and maple sugar) and steamed oat milk

NESCAFE

$4.25

greek traditional nescafe

MOCACCINO

$5.50

greek traditional mix cofe,milk and chocolate

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.75

greek traditional hot chocolate

BIO HOT TEA

$4.75

Select from a variety of carefully sourced premium teas from Eleni's

CINNAMON LATTE

$6.25

Traditional greek coffe

$3.75

ICED COFFEE

FREDO ESPRESSO

$5.25

Traditional fredo espresso

FREDO CAPPUCCINO

$5.75

Traditional fredo cappuccino

ICED LATTE

$5.75

Double espresso, poured over your choice of milk, finished with ice. A large includes two shots.

ICED COFFEE

$4.75

Our iced coffee is a daily-rotating Single Origin coffee that is flashed brewed to preserve the full expression of varieties and terroir

COLD BREW

$5.75

Our rich cold brew, infused with nitrogen for an even creamier texture

ICED AMERICANO

$3.99

Double espresso, poured over cold water, and finished with ice. A large includes two shots.

FLAVOR ICE LATTE

$5.50

Double espresso, poured over your choice of milk, finished with ice. A large includes two shots.

FRAPPE

$4.25

Traditional greek frappe

ICED MATCHA LATTE

$6.00

Matchaful's luxurious organic matcha powder blended with milk over ice

ICED CHOCOLATE

$6.00

Traditional greek ice chocolate

ICE TUMERIC LATTE

$6.00

ICE CHAI LATTE

$6.00

GREEK MILKSHAKE

MILKSHAKE CHOCOLATE

$6.25

Vanilla powder mixed with milk and ice and chocolate

MILKSHAKE CARAMEL

$6.25

Vanilla powder mixed with milk and ice and fresh caramel

MILKSHAKE CHERRY

$6.25

Vanilla powder mixed with milk and ice and fresh cherry

MILK SHAKE PASSION FRUIT

$6.75

Vanilla powder mixed with milk and ice and fresh pasion fruit

MILK SHAKE CHOCO HAZELNUT

$6.75

Vanilla powder mixed with milk and ice and chocolate and hazelnut

MILK SHAKE CHOCO BANANA

$6.75

Vanilla powder mixed with milk and ice and chocolate and banana

MILK SHAKE CHOCO COCONUT

$6.75

Vanilla powder mixed with milk and ice and chocolate and coconad

MILKSHAKE STRABERRY

$6.25

GREEK FREDOCCINO

FREDOCCINO CHOCOLATE

$6.50

Ground coffe mixed with milk and ice and fresh chocolate

FREDOCCINO CARAMEL

$6.50

Ground coffe mixed with milk and ice and fresh caramel

FREDOCCINO CHOCO STRAWBERRY

$6.99

Ground coffe mixed with milk and ice chocolate and fresh straberry

FREDOCCINO COCO CHERRY

$6.99

Ground coffe mixed with milk and ice and chocolate fresh cherry

FREDOCCINO CHOCO HAZELNUT

$6.99

Ground coffe mixed with milk and ice and chocolate hazelnut

FREDOCCINO ESPRESSINO

$6.99

Ground coffe mixed with milk and ice with double shot espresso

GREEK GRANITA

GRANITA PASSION FRUIT

$5.75

Fresh lemonade with flavored fruits mix in blender with ice

GRANITA BLUEBERRY

$5.75

Fresh lemonade with flavored fruits mix in blender with ice

GRANITA RASPBERRY

$5.75

Fresh lemonade with flavored fruits mix in blender with ice

GRANITA APPLE

$5.75

Fresh lemonade with flavored fruits mix in blender with ice

ICED TEA

RASPBERRY

$4.50

Fresh mixet ice tea bio

HIBISCUS Rasbrry

$4.75

Fresh mixet ice tea bio

GREEN PEACH

$5.75

Fresh mixet ice tea bio

FRESH JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$7.25

Fresh fruit carefully selected and pressed

FRESH JUICE 2 SELECTION

$7.75

Fresh fruit carefully selected and pressed

FRESH JUICE 3 SELECTION

$8.50

Fresh fruit carefully selected and pressed

Apple

$7.25

WRAPS AND BAGEL

PASTRAMI WRAPS

$13.95

Moster cheese,letters, tomato,and Eleni's souse made by shef HENRY

GRILL CHICKEN WRAPS

$13.95

SMOKED SALMON BAGEL

$12.95

TUNA SALAD BAGEL

$12.95

HAM AND CHEESE BAGEL

$12.95

TUNA WRAPS

$13.95

Pastrami bagel

$12.99

BAKERY

Large croissant

$4.25

Almond croissant

$5.75

Chocolate Croisant

$5.75

Bun n roll croissant

$5.25

Almond caramel

$5.75

Croissant Greek yogurt & cherry

$7.25

rasbery bi color croisant

$5.75

chocolate bi color croissant

$5.75

Oatmeal raisin cookies

$3.75

TRIPLE CHOCOLET COOKIES

$3.75

CHOCO CIPS MUFFIN

$4.75

CORN MUFFIN

$4.75

BLUBERRY MUFFIN

$4.75

LARGE POTATO BOUREKAS

$8.50

LARGE VEGAN CROISSANT

$6.50

ROSEMARY FOCACCIA

$7.50

MINI PLAIN BEIGNETS

SPANAKOPITA /L

$8.50Out of stock

TYROPITA/L

$8.50

MEDITERRANEAN PIE

$8.50

SPANAKOPITA/VEGAN

$8.50

MPOUGATSA CREAM

$9.50

MPOUGATSA SPINACH & FETA

$9.50

SPANAKOPITA /Swirl

$8.50

TYROPITA/Swirl CHEESE

$8.50

SPANAKOPITA/M

$8.50

PUFF PASTRY GRAVIERA CHEESE

$7.75

PEIRNILI

$8.50

KOULOURI ANTHOTYRO CHEESE

$4.50

Tomato & Olives Bistros

$8.75

BOUREKAS FETA LARGE

$6.50

VANILA CAKE WITH FIG MARMELADA

$8.25

MASTIC FOREST FRUITS CAKE

$8.25

FERRERA CAKE

$9.25

ORANGE PIE

$7.75

EKMEK KANTAIFI

$8.25

KANTAIFI

$7.75

SERANO CHOCOLATE CAKE

$9.25

EKMEK CUP

$9.25

TIRAMISU CUP

$8.25

GREEK CLASSIC YOGURT

$7.25

MPOUGATSA/CHEECE

$9.50

VANILLA MADAGASCAR WHITH FIG MARMAELADE

$5.75

PENERLI GONDOLA PIZZA

$8.50

VEGGIE PIE

$8.50

Wraps vegetable

$13.95

PASTRAMI CROSSANT

$11.95

TURKEY HAM CROASSANT

$11.95

VEGAN WRAP

$13.95

GRILL SALMON WRAPS

$13.95

Puff Cheese pie

$7.75

Feta cheese

Baklavas

$9.25

Galaktompouriko

$9.25

KOLURI PLAIN

$3.50

PUMPKIN PIE/M

$8.50

POTATO PIE/M

$8.50

NEW PRODUCT

$9.75

RETAIL

ELENI'S COFFE

$18.00

ANTHEMIA PURE HONEY

$13.00

Beetroot spread whith orange

$8.50Out of stock

Strawberry spread whith dark chocolate

$8.50

Lux orange

$2.30

Lux orenge non carbonate

$2.30

Sparkling Masticha Water

$4.85
Nescafe Classic Coffee 200g

$16.50
Loux Cherry Juice Drink 330 Ml.

$2.30

Loux lemon juice

$2.30

Nescafe 100

$7.99
Nescafe Classic Instant Greek Coffee (Decaf) 100 Gram Can

$8.25
Authentic Greek Olympos Vanilla Halva - Imported and Made with Traditional Recipe Since 1949 - 14.11 Oz / 400gr

$6.90
Spaghetti No. 6 (misko) 500g

$2.50
Misko #2 Greek Macaroni Pastitsio Pasta Noodles 500g (5 Pack)

$2.75
Misko - Greek Orzo Pasta [Risoni Large], (4)- 17.6 Oz. Pkgs.

$2.85

Tsanos bread sticks

$5.50

Misko simigdali

$3.20

Kriton mini rusk

$5.50

Kriton barley rusk kritharenio

$7.22

Agrino medium Beans 500g

$4.75

Agrino fava 500g

$5.30
Palirria Greek Gigantes Beans 280g

$4.75
Palirria Greek Dolmas Vine Leaves; Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice; 10 Oz

$5.50

Sparta Gold 1lt olive oil

$20.99

Krispies wholegrain rolls no sugar

$3.50

Krispies wholegrain toasted rolls

$3.50
Papadopoulos Wheat Toasted Rusks 255g

$2.99
Papadopoulos Whole Grain Toasted Rusks 160g

$2.31

Agrino fino rice

$4.50

Agrino bella rice

$4.50

Tahini spread

$5.32
Papadopoulos Mirandas Biscuits 250gr.

$3.38Out of stock
Papadopoulos Petit-Beurre Biscuits 225g

$3.25
Papadopoulos Caprice 250g

$7.65
Papadopoulos Caprice Wafers Vanilla 250gr.

$7.65

Tomato Jam

$8.50

Kiwi Fruit Spread

$8.50

Apricot jam with rosemary

$8.50

Agrino giant beans

$7.50

Kasseri cheese olympus

$9.39

Graviera Olympus

$8.50Out of stock
Premium Authentic Greek Feta Cheese in Brine, Feta

$10.50
Feta Cheese, Feta

$9.80
Goat Cheese in Brine

$16.50
Dodoni organic feta

$10.50
Feta Cheese in Brine

$17.50
Niama Lazani

$5.90
Niama penaki

$5.90
Niama Trivelaki

$5.90Out of stock
Ulei Masline Aromatizat Cu Rozmarin 250ML Cretan Mill EGO12

$6.50
Creta mill olive lemon

$6.50

Creta mill truffel

$8.10
Ulei Masline Aromatizat Cu Busuioc 250ML Cretan Mill EGO13

$6.50
Cretan oil oregon

$6.50
Ulei Masline Aromatizat Cu Usturoi 250ML Cretan Mill EGO11

$6.50
Tahini kakao

$4.25
Tahini portokali

$4.25
Balsamic vinegar honey

$4.80

Terra medi olive oil

$7.85Out of stock
Dafni fylla

$2.90
Lemon varbana jar

$2.90

THYME JAR

$2.90
Rosemary jar

$2.90
OREGANO jar

$2.90Out of stock
Meli manis

$12.50
Chips oregano

$2.65
Chips sea salt

$2.65
Chips no salt

$2.65

Vikos gazoza

$2.30

Vikos cola

$2.30

Vikos blue portokalada

$2.30
Rea Rodi

$3.50
Vikos sparking water cl

$2.90
Olive Oil X Virgin Medi

$16.50
Olive Oil,x Virgin,medi 17 Fz

$13.87
Rose preserve sweet

$8.90
Pumpkin sweet preserve jar

$8.50
Kastano sweet preserve

$9.50

Mpriam froz

$12.80

Gemista froz

$12.80

Samaria spark water

$2.90
Zagori meneral water

$1.75
Red Bull Energy Drink, Original, 8.3 Oz., 24 Cans/Case

$3.00
Red Bull Energy Drink, Original, Sugar-Free, 8.3 Oz., 24/Carton

$3.00
Fage Total 2% Lowfat Greek Strained Yogurt with Strawberry, 5.3 Oz

$4.50
Fage honey

$4.50
Greek Strained Yogurt

$4.50
Fage, Total 2%, Lowfat Greek Strained Yogurt, Blueberry

$4.50
Fage Total 2% Milkfat with Honey All Natural Lowfat Greek Strained Yogurt, 5.3 Oz

$4.50
Papadopoulou barorenge

$8.50
Papadopoulou bar chokol

$8.50
Serenata

$3.50
Vikos water 500 ml

$1.75
Fage Total 5% Milk Fat Greek Strained Yogurt, 35.3 Oz.

$13.50
Pita meditteranean

$5.20
Loumidis Greek Coffee 194g

$8.17

Pasteli

$3.50

Pasteli

$3.50
Epsa (Lemonade) 7.8oz Each Pack of 4

$2.30

Epsa orangeade

$2.30
EPSA 4 Pack, 7.8oz Each (Sour Cherry)

$2.30
Dried Figs

$5.50

MASTIC CANDY

$9.50

Candis ouzo

$6.50

Mousyokuloura cookies

$8.50

Monastiri sour cherry

$9.50

Monastiri cherry jam

$8.50

Monastiri greek fruit

$8.50

Monastiri orange jam

$8.50

Smari thyme honey

$14.00

Balsamic glaze honey

$5.50

Balsamic glaze fig

$5.50

Balsamic glaze classik

$5.50

Balsamic glaze pomegranate

$5.50

Greek vinegar

$4.95

Cretan extra olive oil

$22.00

Gold elasion oil

$19.00

Sita extra olive oil

$19.00

Pitted kalamon olivies

$8.50

Whole Green Olives

$7.50

These Whole Green Olives are perfect for snacking or adding to your favorite dishes. They have a firm texture and a rich, tangy flavor.

Pitted greek olive

$8.50

Pitted kalamata olive

$8.50

Organic pitted olives

$13.65

Red pepers organic rosted

$6.50

Oregano greek

$6.50

Oregano santis

$6.50

Vasil santis

$6.75

Rosmarine santis

$6.50

Greek thyme

$6.50

Greek leaves of bay

$6.50

Oregano fantis greek

$6.50
Poland Spring Water 16.9oz

$1.50

Poland Spring Water is a refreshing, pure bottled water sourced from Maine's Poland Spring. Each bottle holds 16.9 ounces, perfect for quenching your thirst on the go.

SALADS

HORIATIKI

$12.95

MAROULI

$9.95

Fruit cups

$7.95

Greek yogurt

$6.75

Fruit yogurt

$6.75