Elimar's Bar and Grill 2309 Columbia Avenue
Food
Appetizers
Seafood
Steaks / Ribs
Pasta
Salads
Kids
Sides
Specials
Bar
Cocktails
- Classic Mojito$10.50
- Italian Margarita$12.50
- Margaritas$9.00
- Dry Martini$11.00
- Expresso Martini$13.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Manhattan$15.00
- Red Sangria$12.00
- Hennessy Breeze$12.50
- Tropial Dream$12.99
- Old Fashion$12.00
- Crowned Berry$11.50
- Mai Tai$11.50
- Blue Hurricane$11.50
- The Catalina Martini$11.50
- Top Shelf Casamigos Margarita$14.00
- Captian on the Island$11.00
- Cinnamon toast crunch Shot$8.00
- French 75$14.00
- Kahlua Affogato$11.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Martini$11.00
- Poison Apple Margarita$9.00
- Siesta Cocktail$11.50
- Southerner$8.00
- You Me & Hennessy$9.50
- Blorymary$10.00
- Lemon drop Martini$10.00
- Long Island iced tea$12.00
Vodka
- Well Vodka$6.00+
- Absolut$7.00+
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$8.00+
- Pinnacle Cherry$7.00+
- Pinnacle Whipped$7.00+
- Firefly$8.00+
- Grey Goose$10.00+
- Absolut Citron$7.00+
- Pink Whitney$7.00+
- Ketel One$8.00+
- Stoli$7.00+
- Stoli Razzberri$7.00+
- Stateside$8.00+
- Faber Orange$7.00+
- Faber Grapefruit$7.00+
- Titos$7.00+
- Stoli Vanilla$7.00+
- Ciroc Redberry$9.00+
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$6.00+
- Canadian Club$7.00+
- Basil Hayden$0+
- Seagram's 7$7.00+
- Seagram's V.O.$7.00+
- Jack Daniels$7.00+
- Jim Beam$7.00+
- Knob Creek$10.00+
- Windsor$7.00+
- Makers Mark$9.00+
- Wild Turkey$9.00+
- Woodford Reserve$10.00+
- Jim Beam Red Stag$7.00+
- Fireball$7.00+
- Skrewball$7.00+
- Southern Comfort$7.00+
- Crown Royal$6.50+
- Crown Royal Apple$6.50+
- Crown Royal Peach$6.50+
- Jameson$9.00+
- Jameson Orange$9.00+
- Yukon Jack$7.00+
- Ballet Bourbon
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Beverage
Cognac
Shots
