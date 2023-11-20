Elizabeth's Pizza 1800 Skibo Rd Ste #154
Pizza
Build Your Own
Pizza Slice
Specialty Pizza
- 13" Deluxe Pizza$16.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, ham, and beef
- 13" Vegetarian Pizza$16.95
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, green olives, fresh tomatoes and eggplant
- 13" Meat Lovers Pizza$16.95
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, and American bacon
- 13" Puttanesca$16.95
Cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, kalamata olives, basil, red onions, capers, tomato sauce, and mozzarella
- 13" Calabrese$16.95
Fresh eggplant, sliced tomatoes, basil, garlic, red onions, tomato sauce, and mozzarella
- 13" Napoletana$16.95
Prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, tomato sauce, and mozzarella
- 13" Margherita Pizza$16.95
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, and basil
- 13" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.95
Our special buffalo sauce, topped with freshly grilled chicken, and mozzarella
- 13" Cheesesteak Pizza$16.95
Thinly sliced steak, mozzarella, tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions and bell peppers. White with alfredo +3.00
- 13" Bianca$16.95
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, alfredo sauce, and mozzarella
- 15" Deluxe Pizza$18.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, ham, and beef
- 15" Vegetarian Pizza$18.95
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, green olives, fresh tomatoes and eggplant
- 15" Meat Lovers Pizza$18.95
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef and American bacon
- 15" Puttanesca$18.95
Cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, kalamata olives, basil, red onions, capers, tomato sauce and mozzarella
- 15" Calabrese$18.95
Fresh eggplant, sliced tomatoes, basil. Garlic, red onions, tomato sauce and mozzarella
- 15" Napoletana$18.95
Prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, tomato sauce and mozzarella
- 15" Margherita Pizza$18.95
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil and basil
- 15" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.95
Our special buffalo sauce, topped with freshly grilled chicken, and mozzarella
- 15" Cheesesteak Pizza$18.95
Thinly sliced steak, mozzarella, tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. White with alfredo +3.00
- 15" Bianca Pizza$18.95
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, alfredo sauce and mozzarella
- 17" Deluxe Pizza$20.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, ham and beef
- 17" Vegetarian Pizza$20.95
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, green olives, fresh tomatoes and eggplant
- 17" Meat Lovers Pizza$20.95
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef and American bacon
- 17" Puttanesca$20.95
Cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, kalamata olives, basil, red onions, capers, tomato sauce and mozzarella
- 17" Calabrese$20.95
Fresh eggplant, sliced tomatoes, basil. Garlic, red onions, tomato sauce, and mozzarella
- 17" Napoletana$20.95
Prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, tomato sauce, and mozzarella
- 17" Margherita Pizza$20.95
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, and basil
- 17" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.95
Our special buffalo sauce, topped with freshly grilled chicken, and mozzarella
- 17" Cheesesteak Pizza$20.95
Thinly sliced steak, mozzarella, tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. White with alfredo +3.00
- 17" Bianca$20.95
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, alfredo sauce and mozzarella
Specialty Half and Half
Specialty Half and Half BYO
Sicilian Pizzas
- Deluxe Sicilian Pizza$22.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, ham, and beef
- Vegetariana Sicilian Pizza$22.95
- Meat Lovers Sicilian Pizza$22.95
- Puttanesca Sicilian Pizza$22.95
- Calabrese Sicilian Pizza$22.95
- Napoletana Sicilian Pizza$22.95
- Margherita Sicilian Pizza$22.95
- Buffalo Chicken Sicilian Pizza$22.95
- CheeseSteak Sicilian Pizza$22.95
- Bianca Sicilian Pizza$22.95
10" Gluten Free
- 10" Gluten Free Crust$9.95
- 10" Gluten Free White Pizza$11.95
- 10'' Gluten Free Deluxe Pizza$15.95
- 10'' Gluten Free Vegetarian Pizza$15.95
- 10'' Gluten Free Meat Lovers Pizza$15.95
- 10'' Gluten Free Puttanesca Pizza$15.95
- 10'' Gluten Free Calabrese$15.95
- 10'' Gluten Free Napoletana$15.95
- 10'' Gluten Free Margherita$15.95
- 10'' Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken$15.95
- 10'' Gluten Free Cheesesteak$15.95
- 10'' Gluten Free Bianca$15.95
Food
Appetizers
- Combination Hot Appetizer for 2$10.95
Mozzarella sticks, zucchini, and chicken fingers served with ranch and our homemade marinara
- Make Your Own Sampler Any Two$9.95
- Make Your Own Sampler Any Three$11.95
- Make Your Own Sampler Any Four$13.95
- Mussels and Clams$9.95
Fresh clams and mussels, tossed with roasted garlic in extra virgin olive oil and white wine sauce, on a bed of fresh Italian bread
- 6 Garlic Knots$4.25
Knotted dough topped with garlic, served with a side of our homemade marinara
- 12 Garlic Knots$6.25
Knotted dough topped with garlic, served with a side of our homemade marinara
- Loaded Cheese Fries$9.95
Fried shoestring potatoes, loaded with cheese and bacon
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.95
6 breaded and fried cheese sticks, served with a side of our homemade marinara
- Fried Zucchini$8.95
Breaded zucchini, served with our homemade marinara or ranch
- Fried Mushrooms$8.95
Breaded mushrooms, served with ranch
- Fried Shrimp$9.95
Breaded jumbo shrimp, served with our homemade marinara
- Calamari$9.95
Breaded calamari, served with homemade marinara
- Buffalo Wings$11.95
Mild wings, served with blue cheese dressing or ranch. Tossed in buffalo sauce +1.00
- Chicken Tenders$8.95
Five pieces of white meat chicken, served with our homemade marinara or ranch
- Fried Ravioli$8.95
Fried ravioli filled with cheese served with our homemade marinara
- Bruschetta$9.95
Fresh-diced tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil served on homemade bread
- Caprese$10.95
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil, garnished with balsamic glaze, with a side of homemade bread
- Garlic Bread$4.95
Bread, topped with our homemade marinara and mozzarella
- Fries$3.95
Fried shoestring potatoes
- Onion Rings$6.95
Beer battered and fried rings of onion
- Extra Ranch$0.93
- Extra Marinara$0.93
Soups and Salads
- Side House$3.95
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions and olives with your choice of dressing
- Side Caesar Salad$3.95
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions and olives with your choice of dressing
- Chef Salad$9.95
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, olives, ham, salami, egg, provolone, mozzarella and pickled vegetables with your choice of dressing
- Greek Salad$9.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, oregano and feta cheese, served over fresh green leaf lettuce with feta dressing
- Spinach and Arugula Salad$8.95
Spinach, arugula, tomatoes, onions and shaved parmigiano
- House Salad$6.95
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, olives, onions, with your choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$6.95
Shaved parmigiano cheese, homemade croutons, dressed with caesar dressing
- Antipasto$13.95
Italian prosciutto, soppressata, salami, provolone and fresh mozzarella on a bed of lettuce and vegetables
- Soup and Salad$7.95
- Lentil Soup$4.95
- Minestrone$4.95
- Extra Ranch$0.93
- Extra Marinara$0.93
- Takeout Cup Ranch$6.00
- Extra Dressing$0.93
Sandwiches
- Cheese Burger$7.95
A single angus beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and mayo on a fresh baked bun
- Cheesesteak Super Special$8.95
Thinly sliced steak, American cheese, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
- Tuna Sub$7.95
Tuna salad, lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, onions and mayo
- Super Turkey Sandwich$8.95
Salami, turkey, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, oil, and vinegar
- Italian Sausage and Peppers Sandwich$7.95
Sweet Italian sausage links, grilled with roasted peppers, and onions
- Submarine$7.95
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, and vinegar
- Chicken Philly$8.95
Chicken, provolone cheese, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Vegetarian Sub$7.95
Sauteed bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese
- Parmigiana Sandwich$8.95
Choose from chicken, veal, meatball, sausage or eggplant with homemade tomato sauce, and mozzarella
Kids Menu
Baked Specialties
- Baked Ziti$11.95
Penne cooked in meat sauce and ricotta, baked with mozzarella
- Vegetable Lasagna$11.95
Fresh layered pasta, spinach, carrots, ricotta, Romano and mozzarella, baked in our homemade tomato sauce. Choice of alredo sauce +2.00
- Manicotti$11.95
Fresh pasta stuffed with seasoned ricotta, baked in our homemade tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella
- Eggplant Manicotti$12.95
Fresh eggplant, stuffed with seasoned ricotta, baked in homemade tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella
- Stuffed Shells$12.95
Shell pasta, stuffed with seasoned ricotta, baked in our homemede tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella
- Roasted Chicken Cannelloni$12.95
Cannelloni with roasted chicken, stuffed with ricotta, topped with a rose sauce and mozzarella
- Lasagna$11.95
Fresh layered pasta, seasoned beef, ricotta, Romano and mozzarella in our housemade tomato sauce
- Spinach Manicotti$11.95
Fresh pasta, stuffed with spinach, seasoned ricotta, baked in our homemade tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella
House Specials
- Best of Italy$16.95
A little of all your favorites: chicken parmigiana, fettuccine alfredo and lasagna
- Linguine Sapore Di Mare$14.95
Shrimps, clams and mussels, sauteed in wine and blended with cherry tomatoes, olive oil, basil, garlic and spices
- Chicken Marsala$14.95
Grilled chicken, sauteed in a mushroom marsala wine sauce, served on a bed of penne pasta
- Italian Sausage and Roasted Peppers$13.95
Sweet Italian sausage links, sauteed with roasted red peppers and onions in our homemade marinara, served over a bed of spaghetti
- Parmigiana Entree$13.95
Choose from chicken, veal, shrimp and eggplant baked in our homemade tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella served over a bed of spaghetti
Ravioli
- Baked Ravioli$11.95
Cheese, meat or spinach ravioli baked in our homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella. Choice of alfredo sauce +2.00
- Chicken and Portabella Mushroom Ravioli$14.95
Ravioli filled with chicken, cheese, and Portobello mushrooms covered in alfredo sauce
- Gluten Free Cheese Ravioli$12.95
Cheese ravioli topped with our homemade marinara. Choice of alfredo sauce +2.00
- Four Cheese Ravioli$11.95
Six large pillows of pasta filled with four cheeses sauteed in white wine cream sauce covered in mozzarella
- Lobster Ravioli$16.95
Stx large pillows of pasta filled with lobster meat sauteed in a rose sauce
Desserts
- Tiramisu$6.00
Ladyfingers dipped in espresso, topped with sweet mascarpone cream cheese and cocoa powder
- Cannoli Siciliani$6.00
Dessert pastry shell filled with sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chips, a classic Italian dessert
- Double Decker Strawberry$7.00
Layers of new York cheesecake, yellow shortcake, strawberry jam and mousse, in a graham cracker crust, topped with strawberry glaze
- Double Decker Tuxedo Cheesecake$7.00
Layers of moist cheesecake, creamy vanilla bean cheesecake, and a rich chocolate mousse, finished with lines of chocolate glaze and chocolate crumb on the side
- New York Cheesecake$6.00
A true traditional cheesecake layered in a graham cracker crust, served plain or with your choice of strawberry or cherry topping
- Chocolate Hazelnut Torte$6.00
Hazelnut dacquoise, milk chocolate hazelnut praline ganache, a layer of crunch and mousse, finished with lines of chocolate glaze and toasted hazelnut
- Red Velvet Cake$7.00
Traditional red velvet cake, filled and frosted with cream cheese icing
- Key Lime Pie$6.00
A zesty key west key lime base, topped with a second layer of key lime cream, in a graham cracker crust, finished with whipped cream and a key lime mirror glaze
- 5 Layer Chocolate Cake$8.00
Decadent layers of dark chocolate cake and callebaut chocolate mousse, frosted with dutch chocolate buttercream
- Brownie Overload$8.00
Rich fudge brownie, topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauces
Sides/Extras
Turnovers
Pizza Turnovers
- Cheese Calzone$8.95
Cheese (ricotta and mozzarella)
- Small Original Stromboli$8.95
Ham, salami, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Original Stromboli$14.95
Ham, salami, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese
- Steak Stromboli$18.95
Large. Steak-thinly sliced steak, pepperoni, ham, salami, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and mozzarella
- Extra Marinara$0.93
- Extra Ranch$0.93
Beverage
Beverages
- Coke$2.50
Refills included
- Diet Coke$2.50
Refills included
- Sprite$2.50
Refills included
- Pink Lemonade$2.50
Refills included
- Dr Pepper$2.50
Refills included
- Root Beer$2.50
Refills included
- Fruit Punch$2.50
Refills included
- Ginger Ale$2.50
Refills included
- Sweet Tea$2.50
Refills included
- Unsweetened Tea$2.50
Refills included
- Bottled Water$1.35
- water$0.23
- San Pellegrino Water bottl$3.75
- Apple Juice bottl$2.75
- Orange Juice bottl$2.75
- Milk$2.50
No refills