Elle's Deli and Bagels 9471 Ackman Road
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Bagel with Egg$4.49
Bagel w/ egg
- Bagel with Egg and Cheese$5.49
Bagel w/ egg and cheese of choice
- Bagel with Egg and Meat$5.49
- Bagel with Meat and Cheese$5.49
- Bagel with Meat Only$4.49
- Basic B$6.49
Bagel w/ egg, meat of choice, and cheese
- Fat Matt$8.99
Bagel w/ Fried Hash Brown Patty, Sausage, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Egg
- Rise N Shine$7.49
Bagel w/ Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayonaise, Egg
- Southwest Mess$7.49
Bagel w/ Bacon, Southwestern CC, White American Cheese, Hot Sauce, Egg
- The Denver$6.99
Bagel w/ Taylor Ham, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Swiss Cheese, Egg
Bagels and Cream Cheese
Bagels
Breakfast Sides
Lunch
- Fox W/ Twist$9.29
Turkey, Bacon, Carmelized Onions, Tomato, Cream Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos
- T.B.R$8.99
Turkey, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Ranch Dressing
- Not Yo Mamma's Beef$8.99
Roast Beef, Sharp White Cheddar Cheese, Arugula, Mayonaise, Giardinera
- Reuben$9.99
Manny's Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing
- Italiano$9.99
Ham, Turkey, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, Banana Peppers,Mayonnaise, Yellow Mustard, Red Wine Vinaigrette
- Cindy Lou$7.99
Toasted and Buttered Bagel with Ham, White American Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber
- Po Cubs Po Pastrami$10.49
Manny's Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Spicy Mustard
- B.I.G. Veg$8.49
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Avocado, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction
- Build Your Own$1.89
Drinks
Catering
- 24 Bagel holes + 1 Tub CC$15.49
- 36 Bagel Holes + 1 Tub CC$18.49
- 48 Bagel Holes + 2 Tubs CC$28.49
- 60 Bagel Holes + 2 Tubs CC$32.49
- 72 Bagel Holes + 2 Tubs CC$36.49
- 15 Bagel Hole Sandwiches$21.99
- 25 Bagel Hole Sandwiches$33.99
- 35 Bagel Hole Sandwiches$43.49
- Honey Ham (lb)$10.00
- Salami (lb)$12.00
- Manny's Pastrami (lb)$26.00
- Manny's Corned Beef (lb)$26.00
- Lox (lb)$32.00
- Turkey (lb)$11.00
- Taylor Ham (lb)$15.00
- 1/2 Pound Lox Tray$23.50
- 1 Pound Lox Tray$41.50
- Box of Coffee (96 oz)$30.00
- Delivery Fee$10.00