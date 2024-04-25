2x points now for loyalty members
Ellie's Farmhouse Southington
BREAKFAST
APPS BREAKFST
- DOUGHNUT BASKET**$6.99
Warm, fresh donut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar.
- BANANA NUT BREAD**$6.99
2 slices of our fresh grilled banana nut bread with powdered sugar and whipped butter
- BACON EGG ROLLS**$7.99
Deep fried egg rolls filled with scrambled eggs, homemade cheese sauce, bacon, and a dipping sauce of your choice.
- SAUSAGE EGG ROLLS**$7.99
Deep fried egg rolls filled with scrambled eggs, homemade cheese sauce, sausage, and a dipping sauce of your choice.
- SPINACH EGG ROLL**$7.99
Deep fried egg rolls filled with scrambled eggs, homemade cheese sauce, spinach, and a dipping sauce of your choice.
- 4pc MAPLE BACON**$7.99
4 strips of crispy maple bacon over cinnamon raisin toast
- 6pc MAPLE BACON**$10.99
6 strips of crispy maple bacon over cinnamon raisin toast
- OATMEAL**$4.99
Steel-cut organic oats with brown sugar
- AVOCADO TOAST**$7.99
Avocado toast with garlic, cilantro, and olive oil on your choice of toast
- PARFAIT**$5.99
Vanilla yogurt, berries, granola, honey, and whipped cream
OMELETTE
- WESTERN OMELETTE$14.49
Onions, peppers, ham, cheddar cheese
- MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE$14.49
Onions, Kalamata olives, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, feta and basil pesto
- CHEESY EGGS & HASH OMELETTE$14.99
Ellie's classic homemade corned beef hash with homemade cheese sauce
- MEATLOVERS$14.99
Ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese
- BARBACOA BOMBLETTE$14.99
Shredded barbacoa with caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, and bbq sauce
BENNIE
BARNYARD SPECIALS
- CALIFORNIAN$12.99
2 cage free eggs any style, guacamole over quinoa hashbrowns, chipotle aioli, and a side of sweet potatoes
- VEGGIE BOWL$11.99
2 cage free eggs any style, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, and caramelized onions, over quinoa hash and sweet potatoes. topped with basil pesto
- THE SUNNY SIDE$11.99
2 cage free eggs any style, served over crispy hashbrowns, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, topped with homemade hollandaise
- CHICKEN & WAFFLES$14.99
4 crispy fried chicken tenders on a Belgian waffle, drizzled with cinnamon maple syrup, sriracha lime ranch, topped with bacon, and scallions.
- BAJA GRILL$15.49
2 cage free eggs, shredded barbacoa beef, pico de gallo, jalapeños, black beans, fresh guacamole, pepper jack & chipotle aioli with your choice of hashbrowns or homefries
- BARBACOA STREET TACOS$15.49
3 corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, black beans, shredded barbacoa beef, pepper jack cheese, fried onions, and pico de gallo with sriracha lime ranch
SNDWCHS BREAKFST
SIDES BREAKFST
- SIDE AVOCADO$3.00
- SIDE BACON (3x)$3.99
- SIDE BAGEL$3.99
- SIDE BAKED BEANS$4.99
- SIDE BARBACOA$5.99
- SIDE BERRIES$3.99
- SIDE BISCUIT$2.00
- SIDE BLACK BEANS$2.00
- SIDE DRESSING$0.50+
- SIDE EGG$2.49+
- SIDE FRENCH TOAST$3.99+
- SIDE FRIES$2.99+
- SIDE FRUIT$2.00
- SIDE GRAVY$2.99
- SIDE HAM STEAK$3.49
- SIDE HASH$4.49
- SIDE HASHBROWNS$2.99+
- SIDE HELTHY CAKE$3.99+
- SIDE HOLLY EXTRA$1.50
- SIDE HOMEFRIES$2.99
- SIDE MAPLE CREAM$2.00
- SIDE MAYO$0.50
- SIDE PANCAKE$3.99+
- SIDE SALSA$1.00
- SIDE SAUCE$0.50+
- SIDE SAUSAGE$2.00+
- SIDE SWEET POTATO$3.49
- SIDE SYRUP$0.50+
- SIDE TOAST$1.99
- SIDE TOTS$2.99
KIDS BREAKFST
LUNCH
APPS
SOUP & SALAD
- HOUSE SALAD$4.99
- CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$4.99+
grilled or fried chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
- CHICKEN CHOP SALAD$13.99
grilled or fried chicken, cheddar cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bacon, croutons, and your choice of dressing
- AVOCADO SALAD$12.99
mixed greens, crumbled feta, tomatoes, blueberries, kalamata olives, avocado and balsamic vinaigrette
- BROCCOLI CHEDDAR$3.99+
Our secret recipe of fresh broccoli, cheddar, carrots, celery, onions, cooked to perfection
- MAC N CHEESE$4.99+Out of stock
our secret recipe of fresh broccoli, cheddar, carrots, celery, onions, cooked to perfection
SANDWICH
- CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN$13.99
Crispy fried chicken served on a warm brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, melted pepper jack, topped with chipotle aioli
- GRILL CHEESE$7.99
- REUBEN$13.99
- THE CLUB$13.99
slow roasted turkey, served on toasted sourdough, with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, bacon, mayo. Served with pickles and your choice of fries, tots, or chips. Add cole slaw, fruit, cheese & bacon fries $2
- TUNA MELT$11.49
- CALI CHICKEN$13.99
grilled or fried chicken served on a warm brioche bun with avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, onion, and American cheese.
- CAPRESE CHICKEN$13.99
grilled or fried chicken on a warm brioche bun with sliced tomato, baby spinach, fresh mozzarella, topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil pesto
- MAPLE BURGER$14.99
2 strips of crispy maple bacon cooked to perfection over cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- HANGOVER BURGER$14.99
1 cage free egg, hashbrowns, cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy fried onions and Philbur's #10 Hot Sauce
- CALI BURGER$14.99
- CHEESE BURGER$12.99
- CHICKEN BACON & RANCH$13.99
grilled or fried chicken served on a warm brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, melted cheddar, bacon, and ranch dressing
- BLT$9.99
- BARBACOA STREET TACOS$15.49
SIDES
BEVRGES
- LATTE$4.99+
- CAPPUCINO$4.99+
- CHAI TEA$3.49
- COFFEE$2.99+
- COLD BREW$5.99+
- DECAF$2.99
- DOUBLE ESPRESSO$3.49
- ESPRESSO$2.99+
- HOT CHOCOLATE$3.49
- HOT TEA$2.99+
- ICED TEA$2.99
- ICED COFFEE$2.99
- BITTERSWEET$6.00
- MILK CHOCOLATE$0+
- SODA COKE DIET$0+
- SODA GINGERALE$0+
- JUICE APPLE$0+
- JUICE CRANBERRY HOUSE$0+
- JUICE OJ HOUSE$0+
- LEMONADE$0+
- FRESH OJ$4.99
- MILK$0+
- SODA COKE$0+
- SODA SPRITE$0+