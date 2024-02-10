Ellinikos Drive Thru Café 2925 Lee Highway
Hot Drinks
Lavazza Coffee
Organic Hot Tea
- Hot cinnamon spice$3.50
- Chamomile$3.50
- Mint verbena$3.50
- Decaffeinated ceylon$3.50
- Earl grey supreme$3.50
- Japanese sencha$3.50
- Rooibos chai$3.50
- Egyptian chamomile$3.50
- Red raspberry$3.50
- English breakfast$3.50
- spiced apple cider$4.00
- moroccan mint tea$3.50
- Nettle Tea Pot$5.00
- Lemon Balm Tea Pot$5.00
- Anti-anxietea Pot (CBD)$5.00
- Queen Of Hearts Tea Pot$5.00
- Mt. Rogers Mint Tea Pot$5.00
- London Fog$4.00
Greek Coffe
Cold Drinks
Iced Coffee
Frappe
Fresh Squeezed Juice
Cold Brew
Specialty Drinks & coffees
Specialty Drinks
Specialty Coffees
Boba tea & more
Popping boba tea
Crystal boba tea
Tea and lemonade
Sandwiches and omelettes
breakfast Sandwichs
Omelette complete breakfast
Milk
Ellinikos Drive Thru Café 2925 Lee Highway Location and Ordering Hours
(276) 285-2030
Closed • Opens Saturday at 6AM