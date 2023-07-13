Elly's Brunch & Cafe Jefferson Park
Brunch Menu
Specialty Baked Pancakes
Small Baked Apple Pancake
Cinnamon apple, powdered sugar, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Small serves 2-4 people. (Allow 40 minutes)
Large Baked Apple Pancake
Cinnamon apple, powdered sugar, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Small serves 2-4 people. (Allow 40 minutes)
Small German Pancake
Powder sugar, lemon wedge, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Dutch Baby serves 2-4 people. Allow 30 minutes.
Large German Pancake
Powder sugar, lemon wedge, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Dutch Baby serves 2-4 people. Allow 30 minutes.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Apple Cinnamon Pancakes
Caramelized apple, cinnamon.
Banana Nutella Pancakes
Caramelized banana, Nutella, crushed hazelnuts.
Berry Mascarpone Pancakes
Seasonal mixed berries, mascarpone almond cream.
Buckwheat Pancakes
Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50 Chocolate Chips or Oreo $2.00
Classic Buttermilk
Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50 Chocolate Chips or Oreo $2.00
Full Silver Dollar
Gluten Free Cakes
Gluten free friendly pancakes made with rice & tapioca flour. Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50 Chocolate Chips or Oreo $2.00
Short Stack
Homemade Brioche French Toast
Banana Nutella French Toast
Caramelized banana, Nutella, crushed hazelnuts.
Berry Mascarpone French Toast
Seasonal mixed berries, mascarpone almond cream.
Brioche French Toast
Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50
Sticky Bun French Toast
Cinnamon roll, salted caramel, pecans, cream cheese frosting
Classic Crepes
Belgian Waffles
Fresh Farm Eggs
Biscuits & Gravy
Buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, two eggs your way
Chilaquiles Verdes
Two eggs scrambled, avocado, queso fresco, sour cream, spicy verdes, wheat chips. Pico & Sour Cream on the side Add Chorizo $3.50
Chopped Ham & Eggs
Classic Breakfast
Two eggs your way, hashbrowns, choice of meat: Cherrywood bacon, Ham off the bone, sausage patty or links, Amys chicken sausage.
Corned Beef Hash
Two poached eggs, corned beef, onion, hashbrowns
Country Fried Steak
Kayana Scrambler
Feta cheese, roasted tomato, onion, hashbrowns
Lox & Eggs
House-cured salmon, two eggs scramble, sliced tomato
Skirt Steak & Eggs
Angus skirt, two eggs your way, hashbrowns
Signature Omelettes
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Denver Omelette
Ham off the bone, green pepper, onion.
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Latina Omelette
Black beans, tomato, spring onion, cilantro, queso fresco, chipotle sauce, sour cream.
Meat lovers omelette
Migas omelette
Morning Sunrise Omelette
Cherrywood bacon, avocado, onion, sharp cheddar.
Ole Omelette
Chorizo, jalapeno, onion, queso fresco. Salsa & sour cream on the side
Plain Omelette
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Shroomed Omelette
Southwest Omelette
Cherrywood bacon, avocado, spring onion, jalapeno, tomato, american & Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.
Spartan Omelette
Spinach, feta, mushroom, tomato
Steak Mushroom Omelette
Veggie Omelette
Wild mushroom, tomato, green pepper, spring onion, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.
Skillets & Frittatas
Bacon & Cheese
Denver Skillet
Ham & Cheese
Latina Frittata
Latina Skillet
Meat Lovers Skillet
Ham off the bone, cherrywood bacon, sausage links, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.
Migas Frittata
Chorizo, avocado, jalapeno, tomato, queso fresco, cilantro, chips. Salsa & sour cream on the side.
Migas Skillet
Morning Sunrise Frittata
Morning Sunrise Skillet
Ole Frittata
Ole Skillet
Plain Skillet
Sausage & Cheese
Shroomed Skillet
Southwest Frittata
Southwest Skillet
Spartan Skillet
Steak & Wild Mushroom Skillet
Black Angus skirt steak, wild mushroom, onion, green pepper, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.
Veggie Skillet
Sides
Blueberry
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Bagel
Side Bagel & Cream Cheese
Side Banana
Side Biscuits & Gravy
Side Biscuits w/ Jelly
Side Black Beans
Side Buckwheat Pancakes
Side Burger patty
Side Butter
Side Capers
Side Chicken Breast
Side Chicken Drumsticks
Side Chicken Salad
Side Chicken Sausage
Side Chocolate chips
Side Chorizo
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Cream cheese
Side Crepes
Side Cucumber
Side Date Nut Bread
Side French Toast
Side Fries
Side Fruit
Side GF Pancakes
Side GF Toast
Side Granola
Side Gravlax
Side Gravy
Side Guacamole
Side Ham
Side Hashbrowns
Side Hollandaise Sauce
Side Honey
Side Jalepenos
Side Jelly
Side Lemon Vinaigrette
Side Links
Side Lox
Side Mascarpone
Side Nutella
Side of Salsa Verdes
Side One Egg
Side Oreo
Side Pancakes
Side Pattys
Side Pecans
Side Pico
Side Premium fruit cup
Side Ranch
Side Salsa
Side Skirt Steak A la Carte
Side Sliced Tomato
Side Sour cream
Side Sticky Bun French Tosat
Side Strawberry
Side Sweet potato fries
Side Syrup
Side Toast
Side Tuna Salad
Side Two Eggs
Benedicts
Ellys Original Benedicts
Ham off the bone, hollandaise sauce, english muffin
Florentine Benedict
Cherrywood bacon, spinach, hollandaise sauce, english muffin
Lox Benedicts
Lox, hollandaise sauce, english muffin
Provence Benedct
Avocado, tomato, wild mushroom hollandaise sauce, butter croissant.
Morning Sandwiches
Avocado Wrap
Two eggs scrambled, hass guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, wheat tortilla. Cherrwood bacon $2.50 Hormone Free Chicken Breast $3.00
Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, cherrywood bacon, american cheese, sesame brioche
Lox Bagel
House cured salmon, herb cream cheese, cucumber, bagel.
Number Five Sandwich
Fried egg, ham off the bone, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar, croissant.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Baby kale, romaine, tomato, cucumber, aged parmesan, creamy caesar, croutons.
Chopped Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, tomato, cherrywood bacon, red pepper, queso fresco, boiled egg, Mediterranean vinaigrette
Ellys Veggie Salad
Baby kale, romaine, seasonal cabbage, carrot, green onion, lemon vinaigrette
Lox Plate
Tomato, cucumbers, capers, olives, red onion, herb cream cheese, bagel.
Opa! Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, green pepper, onion, olives and feta cheese with our Mediterranean vinaigrette
Protein Salad Plate
Tuna, chicken salad or chicken breast, cottage cheese, tomato, cucumber, boiled egg, seasonal fruit, date nut bread.
Southwest Salad
Avocado, black beans, queso fresco, tomato, spring onion, chipotle ranch, tortilla chips.
Stuffed Avocado
Tuna or chicken salad, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, cottage cheese, seasonal fruit, date nut bread.
Light & Healthy
Ellys Delight
Two egg whites, wild mushrooms, spinach, sliced tomato, english muffin
Ellys Health Club
Two poached eggs, fruit, cottage cheese, english muffin
European Breakfast
Greek yogurt, seasonal berries, almond granola, local raw honey.
Fresh Fruit Plate
Oatmeal
Steel cut coats, brown sugar. Add Strawberries $2.00 Blueberries $2.00 Bananas $2.00 Georgia Pecans & Raisins $2.00
Kids Menu
Kids Classic Breakfast
Two eggs scrambled, bacon or sausage link, toast or pancake, hashbrowns
Kids Plain Crepes
Add fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry or banana $2.25
Kids Buttermilk Pancakes
Add chocolate chip or Oreo $1.50
Kids Mickey or Minnie Mouse Pancakes
Kids Silver Dollar Cakes
Kids French Toast
Kids Grilled Cheese
American cheese, country white, fries
Kids Cheeseburger
Prime beef, american cheese, fries.
Kids Chicken Tenders
All white meat. Choice of sauce.
Soup
Sandwiches
BLT Club
BLT Sandwich
Chicken B.L.T.A
Hormone free chicken breast, cherrywood bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, country white
Chicken Tenders-Full
Corned Beef On Rye
Elly's Cheeseburger
Prime beef, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar, sesame bun. Add Cherrywood bacon $1.75 Egg your way $1.50
Grilled Cheese
American cheddar, tomato, country white. Add bacon or ham $2.50
Malibu
Hormone free chicken breast, cherrywood bacon, american cheese, butter croissant
Protein Salad Sandwich
Tuna or chicken, multigrain breast, Add cheese $1.50
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island, rye bread.
Roasted Turkey
Turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, multigrain toast
Salad Wrap Special
Tuna or chicken salad, avocado, seasonal cabbage, carrot, wheat tortilla.
Shroomed Patty Melt
Prime beef, wild mushrooms, grilled onions, american cheese, rye bread
The Cristo
Ham off the bone, swiss cheese, egg dipped toast
Turkey Club
Tuna Melt
Express Breakfast Sandwiches
Bakery
Almond Croissant
Brownie
Butter Croissant
Choc Almond Croissant
Choc Croissant
Cinnamon Roll
Cookie
Danish
Grab and Go
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Loaf Country White
Loaf Datenut
Loaf Rye
Muffin
Pecan Roll
Pistachio
Scone
Turtle Brownie
Early Bird Special
Catering Menu
Half Tray Scrambled Eggs
Full Tray Scrambled Eggs
Half Tray Hashbrowns
Full Tray of Hashbrowns
10 Links
20 Links
30 Links
40 Links
50 Links
10 Bacon
20 Bacon
30 Bacon
40 Bacon
50 Bacon
10 Pancakes
20 Pancakes
30 pancakes
40 Pancakes
10 French Toast
20 French Toast
30 French Toast
40 French Toast
Breakfast Meal
16oz Strawberries
16oz Chocolate Chips
16oz Nutella
16oz Mascarpone
Drink Menu
Specialty Espresso Drinks
Lattes Hot or Iced
Ellys Specialty Iced Coffees
Hot Teas
Homers Milkshakes
Chocolate Bar Hot or Iced
Juices & Smoothies
Apple Juice
Avocado Dream
Avocado, spinach, kiwi, orange juice
Banana Energy
Banana, cacao beans, granola, almond milk
Beetalicious
Mango, strawberry, beet, orange, carrot
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
freshly squeezed
Green Goodness
Pineapple, spinach, banana, orange juice
Lemonade
with simple syrup
Kids Drink
Orange Juice
Freshly squeezed
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Tropical Chia
Pineapple, mango, ginger, chia seeds, coconut water
Yum Berry
Blueberry, strawberry, banana, coconut water