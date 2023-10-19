Elm Street Oyster House
APPETIZER
Crispy Fried Shrimp tossed in Buffalo Butter with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese
Lump Crab Meat & Guacamole on Wheat Tortilla Chips
Wrapped in Bacon over Fried Green Tomatoes w/ Smoked Paprika Aioli
Served with Creole Remoulade & Marinara Sauce
Pan Roasted Breaded Oysters in a Garlic Thyme Butter & Tomato Compound
Served in a Caramelized Leek White Wine Broth
diced yellow -fin tuna ,guacamole,mango,wonton chips
SALADS
Napa Cabbage, Snow Peas, Peppers, Carrots & Cashews in Miso Dressing
Roasted Corn Relish, Queso Fresco & Kiwi Vinaigrette
Onions, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Dressing
Romaine, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Caesar Dressing & Caraway Rye Croutons
Tomato, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Olives & Yogurt Herb Dressing
w/ Bib Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Carrots w/ Balsamic Dressing
Over Oriental Salad, Snow Peas, Peppers Salad in a Miso Dressing
Tomato, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Olives & Yogurt Herb Dressing
ENTREES
Tropical Chudney, Asparagus & Fingerling Potatoes
Served with Fries & Onion Rings , Monterey Jack Cheese
Spinach, White Bean, Cherry Tomatoes, Andouille Sausage Broth
w/ Truffle Fries & Cole Slaw
Sautéed Spinach & Basil Honey Dressing
Bistro Fries & Coleslaw
w/ Truffle Fries & Cole Slaw
Lobster, Clams, Mussels, Shrimp & Andouille Sausage in Arborio Rice
Shrimp and Scallops over Tri-Colored Ravioli in a Roasted Garlic Olive Oil Cherry Tomatoes, Spinach and Mushrooms
Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Calamari in a Spicy Arrabbita Sauce Over Rigatoni with Basil and Grilled Baguette
Sugar Snap Peas and Brown Rice
Served on Grilled Jewish Rye with Horseradish Mayo, Greens, Tomatoes, Bacon & Sweet Potato Fries
Lobster Au Jus with Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes & Bacon
Black Angus Hanger Steak with Chipotle Mayo & Fries
Blackened Swordfish With Elm Street House Salad
