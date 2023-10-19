APPETIZER

BUFFALO SHRIMP
$19.00

Crispy Fried Shrimp tossed in Buffalo Butter with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese

CRAB MEAT & STACK
$23.00

Lump Crab Meat & Guacamole on Wheat Tortilla Chips

DAY BOAT SCALLOPS
$24.00

Wrapped in Bacon over Fried Green Tomatoes w/ Smoked Paprika Aioli

HICHORY FLOUR FRIED CALAMARI
$18.00

Served with Creole Remoulade & Marinara Sauce

PAN FRIED OYSTER
$19.00

Pan Roasted Breaded Oysters in a Garlic Thyme Butter & Tomato Compound

STEAM P.E.I MUSSELS
$19.00

Served in a Caramelized Leek White Wine Broth

TUNA TARTARE
$25.00

diced yellow -fin tuna ,guacamole,mango,wonton chips

SALADS

ASIAN SALAD
$13.00

Napa Cabbage, Snow Peas, Peppers, Carrots & Cashews in Miso Dressing

CHASHEW SALMON
$26.00

Roasted Corn Relish, Queso Fresco & Kiwi Vinaigrette

CHOPPED ICEBERG WEDGE
$14.00

Onions, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Dressing

CLASSIC CEASAR SALAD
$13.00

Romaine, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Caesar Dressing & Caraway Rye Croutons

GREEK SALAD W/ PESTO SHRIMP
$24.00

Tomato, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Olives & Yogurt Herb Dressing

HOUSE SALAD
$12.00

w/ Bib Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Carrots w/ Balsamic Dressing

MINI WASABI TUNA SALAD
$38.00

Over Oriental Salad, Snow Peas, Peppers Salad in a Miso Dressing

PLAIN GREEK SALAD
$14.00

Tomato, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Olives & Yogurt Herb Dressing

ENTREES

BLACKENED SWORDFISH
$42.00

Tropical Chudney, Asparagus & Fingerling Potatoes

CHEESE BURGER
$21.00

Served with Fries & Onion Rings , Monterey Jack Cheese

COD ENTREE
$38.00

Spinach, White Bean, Cherry Tomatoes, Andouille Sausage Broth

COLD LOBSTER ROLL
$39.00

w/ Truffle Fries & Cole Slaw

CRAB CAKES
$35.00

Sautéed Spinach & Basil Honey Dressing

FISH & CHIPS
$38.00

Bistro Fries & Coleslaw

HOT LOBSTER ROLL
$39.00

w/ Truffle Fries & Cole Slaw

PAELLA
$42.00

Lobster, Clams, Mussels, Shrimp & Andouille Sausage in Arborio Rice

RAVIOLI
$34.00

Shrimp and Scallops over Tri-Colored Ravioli in a Roasted Garlic Olive Oil Cherry Tomatoes, Spinach and Mushrooms

RIGATONI
$34.00

Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Calamari in a Spicy Arrabbita Sauce Over Rigatoni with Basil and Grilled Baguette

SALMON CHILLI
$36.00

Sugar Snap Peas and Brown Rice

SALMON CLUB
$24.00

Served on Grilled Jewish Rye with Horseradish Mayo, Greens, Tomatoes, Bacon & Sweet Potato Fries

SHRIMP & GRITS
$29.00

Lobster Au Jus with Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes & Bacon

STEAK FRITES
$38.00

Black Angus Hanger Steak with Chipotle Mayo & Fries

TACOS HARD
$26.00

Blackened Swordfish With Elm Street House Salad

TACOS SOFT
$26.00

Blackened Swordfish With Elm Street House Salad

SIDES

APPLE FRITES
$8.00
ASPARAGUS
$9.00
BISTRO FRIES
$9.00
CAULIFLOWER RICE
$8.00
CHEESE GRITS
$8.00
COLESLAW
$8.00
CORN RELISH
$8.00
FINGERLING POTATO
$10.00
FRENCH FRIES
$7.00
GUACAMOLE
$10.00
HARICOTS VERTS
$10.00
MESQUITE FRIES
$9.00
OLD BAY FRIES
$9.00
ONION RINGS
$8.00
PICO DE GALLO
$9.00
SNOW PEAS
$10.00
SPICY FRIES
$9.00
SPINACH
$10.00
SWEET POTATO FRIES
$9.00
TROPICAL CHUDNEY
$10.00
TRUFFLE FRIES
$9.00
RICE
$8.00
BABY BOKCHOY
$8.00

KIDS

KIDS PENNE MARINARA
$9.00
KIDS PENNE PASTA
$9.00
KIDS FISH & CHIPS
$15.00
KIDS CHICKEN & CHIPS
$12.00
KIDS PENNE BUTTER
$9.00
KIDS PENNE OIL
$9.00
KIDS PENNE ALFREDO
$9.00

OYSTERS RAW BAR

TRURO PEARL
$3.95
RIPTIDE
$3.95
WELLFLEET
$3.95
ISLAND CREEK
$3.95
MIYAGI
$4.25
ONE OF EACH
$26.00
TWO OF EACH
$51.00
SKOOKUM
$4.25
LITTLE NECK CLAMS
$2.75
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
$3.75