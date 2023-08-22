El Patio Mexican Grill
Apps
SIDE Quesadilla
10 inch flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, shredded jack & cheddar cheese.
SIDE Quesadilla (Cheese)
10 inch flour tortilla with shredded jack & cheddar cheese.
El Trio
A Sampler of Guacamole, Queso, and Elote Bueno
Chipotle Carnitas Nachos
Tortilla chips with shredded pork, chipotle salsa, melted cheese, sliced red onions, sour cream and guacamole
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips loaded with choice of meat, cheese, refried beans. Servers with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, jalapeños and sour cream
Elote Bueno
Creamy sweet corn dip topped with paprika and cotija cheese.
Quesadillas
Quesadillas with cheddar and jack cheese, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños
El Patio Sampler
shredded chicken nachos, chicken taquitos and ground beef quesadillas
Fresh Guacamole
Full order of fresh guacamole
Queso Flameado
Flaming queso with chorizo and pico de gallo, served with tortillas
Poblano Queso Cup
Poblano Queso Bowl
Papas Locas
Shrimp Cocktail
Dinner
Burritos
SIDE Burrito
Veggie Burrito
A 14-inch burrito filled with refried beans, shredded cheese, zucchini, squash, onions, bell peppers, carrots, spinach, and pico de gallo, topped with ranchera sauce
Burrito California
A 14-inch burrito filled with steak or chicken, rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños, covered in our signature poblano queso
Burrito Mexicano
A 14-inch tortilla filled with steak cooked in Ranchera Sauce, pico de gallo, rice and refried beans, topped with green tomatillo sauce, red ranchera sauce, and a white sour cream drizzle - just like the Mexican flag
El Patio Burrito
A 12-inch tortilla stuffed with Chili Verde and shredded cheese, topped with salsa verde and served with a side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans
Gringo-rrito
A crispy chicken tender wrap on a 12-inch tortilla, stuffed with creamy coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado and chipotle sauce, served with seasoned fries
Burrito a lo Chilango
A 14-inch tortilla stuffed with al pastor meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and beans
Chimis
Enchiladas
Enchiladas de Mole
SIDE Enchilada
Enchiladas de Camarones (Shrimp)
3 Shrimp enchiladas covered with Ranchera Sauce
Enchiladas de Queso
3 cheese enchiladas covered with Poblano Queso
Enchiladas de Pollo (Chicken)
3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with Sour Cream Sauce and melted Jack cheese
Enchiladas de Carne Molida (Ground Beef)
3 ground beef enchiladas covered with Chile con Carne Sauce and melted cheddar cheese
Enchiladas Mexicanas
a MOUTH-WATERING, colorful enchilada combination - a shredded chicken enchilada covered with sour cream sauce, a ground beef enchilada covered with tomatillo sauce, and a cheese enchilada covered with ranchera sauce
Enchiladas de Espinaca (Spinach)
3 spinach enchiladas topped with ranchera sauce and melted jack cheese
Fajitas
Soups/Salads
Taco Salad
Caldo de Camaron y Pescado
boiled shrimp & tilapia in our house broth made from six different chilis with potatoes and carrots, served with a side of crackers, cilantro, onions, lime & jalapenos
Caldo de Camaron
boiled shrimp in our house broth made from six different chilis with potatoes and carrots, served with a side of crackers, cilantro, onions, lime & jalapenos
Sopa de Tortilla
Shredded chicken soup with zucchini, squash and carrots, topped with crispy tortilla strips, sliced avocado, and shredded jack cheese
Specials
SIDE Tamale
SIDE Chili Relleno
Pajara Loco
a bed of rice topped with steak, covered in our signature Poblano queso
Flauta Fiesta
Six fried rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, served with charro beans, rice and a small side of queso
Seafood Parrillada
a family affair! tender strips of beef, chicken, shrimp, and scallops, served with a chorizo quesadilla and a fish fillet on a SIZZING SKILLET of tomatoes, green peppers and onions, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, rice and tortillas
Shrimp a la Diabla
8 jumbo shrimp smothered in our special spicy chipoTle sauce, served with rice and vegetables topped with poblano queso
Pechuga a la Milanesa
Carne a la Mexicana
chunks of sirloin cooked to perfection with jalapeños, bell peppers And onions, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, tortillas, rice and charro beans
Chile Verde
tender chunks of pork and potatoes cooked in Salsa verde, served with tortillas, rice and charro beans
Carnitas
delicious pork carnitas served with lettuce, tomatoes, Guacamole, tortillas, charro beans and rice
Guiso de Res
tender chunks of beef and potatoes smothered In A red sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes, tortillas, charro beans and rice
Tamale Plate
3 tamales covered with chile con carne, served with refried beans and rice
El Plato Patron
a ground beef enchilada, a tamale with chile con carne, a chicken taquito, and a crispy beef taco, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, charro beans and rice
Chile Relleno
the famous large poblano pepper stuffed with jack cheese, served with lettuce, tomatoes, charro beans and rice
Pechuga Paraiso
a seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and melted jack cheese, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, tortillas, charro beans and rice
Carne Asada
skirt steak with three grilled shrimp, served with grilled onions and a GRILLED jalapeño, lettuce, pico de gallo, Guacamole, tortillas, charro beans and rice
Tacos
SIDE Taco
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Tacos de Pescado
3 beer-battered fish tacos deep fried and served on flour tortillas with creamy coleslaw and mild Serrano Sauce
Tacos al Pastor
3 tacos on corn tortillas filled with marinated pork, sweet pineapple, pickled red onions and cilantro
Tacos de Fajita
3 tacos on flour tortillas filled with chicken, grilled peppers and onions
Tacos de Carne Asada
3 steak tacos on corn tortillas with cilantro and onions
Tacos de Carnitas
3 Carnitas tacos on corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onion and Salsa Verde on the side
Los Tres Amigos
Sides & Singles
Side Tortillas
Side Shrimp (3)
Side Lettuce & Tomato
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Veggies
Side Rice
Side Refried Beans
Side Charro Beans
Side Avocado
Side Sliced Jalapenos
Side Jalapeno Torreado
Side Guacamole (Med)
Side Guacamole (Sml)
Side Sour Cream
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Rice & Beans
Side Fries
Side Taquito w/ Let, Tomt, Sml Queso
Side Tostada
Sd Small Queso
Desserts
Ice Cream
Churros w/ Ice Cream
Four fried churros coated in cinnamon sugar, topped with
Caramel Bread Bites
French Toast Bites fried and coated in cinnamon sugar, topped with lechera cream, whipped cream and caramel
Apple Pie Nachos
House-fried flour tortillas coated in cinnamon sugar, topped with warm apple pie filling, lechera cream, whipped cream and caramel
Chocolate Chimi
A flour tortilla stuffed with chocolate and then deep fried to a golden crisp, topped with caramel and chocolate and served with vanilla ice cream
