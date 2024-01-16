El Rinconcito De Mexico 657 E Bay Ave Unit #6
Appetizers
- Appetizer Nachos
Fried corn tortilla chips toppped with fried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and sour cream. Meat of your choice - chicken, ground beef, carnitas, Mexican chorizo or azada.$15.00
- Appetizer Mini Empanadas
4 per order. Handmade deep fried corn tortilla with your choice of meat.$15.50
- Appetizer Calamari$15.50
- Appetizer Guacamole with Chips$5.50
Tacos
- Tacos al Pastor
4 Per order Handmade corn tortilla, topped with onion, cilantro and hot sauce on the side.$15.50
- Tacos Grilled Chicken$13.50
- Tacos de Azada$16.50
- Tacos de Carnitas$15.50
- Tacos de Buche$16.50
- Tacos de Tripa$18.50
- Tacos Homemade Chorizo$16.50
- Tacos Suadero$16.50
- Tacos de Birria$18.50
- Tacos de Cabeza (head) beef/pork$16.50
- Tacos de Lengua (tongue)$18.50
- Tacos Campechanos$16.50
- Tacos de Camaron (shrimp)$17.50
- Tacos de Pescado (fish)$17.50
- Tacos Vegetarianos$13.50
Quesadillas
- Quesadillas Al Pastor$15.50
- Quesadillas Carnitas$15.50
- Quesadillas Azada$16.50
- Quesadillas Birria
2 per order, Homemade corn tortilla, quesillo with any choice of meat, topped with lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco, Consome soup$18.50
- Quesadillas Homemade Chorizo$16.50
- Quesadillas Chicken$14.50
- Quesadillas Tripa (beef tripe)$19.50
- Quesadillas Shrimp$17.50
- Quesadillas Vegetariana
Quesillo, mushroom, pumpkin flower$13.50
- Quesadillas Solo Queso$11.50
Burritos
Chimichangas
Enchiladas
Tlayoyos
Platillos/Entrees
- Platillos Carne Azada (grilled beef)
Served with salad, grilled jalapeno,pico de gallo,rice,beans, queso fresco and guacamole$19.50
- Platillos al Pastor
Marinated pork meat served with salad, grilled jalapeno, pico de gallo, rice and beans, queso fresco and guacamole.$18.50
- Platillos Chilaquiles
Fried corn tortilla chips dipped in red or green sauce, topped with queso fresco, onion and sour cream. With a side of meat of your choice - grilled chicken, azada or chorizo.$16.50
- Platillos Carne Tampiquena
Carne azada served with 3 enmoladas, rice and beans. Homemade corn tortillas on the side.$21.50
- Platillos Taco Salad
Topping of meat of your choice - pastor, chicken or azada.$19.50
- Platillos Parrillada Mexicana (Mexican bbq)
Skirt steak, chorizo, chicken, shrimp, jalapeno and scallions - all grilled Served with guacamole and pico de gallo, rice and beans. Homemade corn tortillas on the side.$29.50
- Platillos Cesina Ranchera
Grilled steak served with queso fresco, grilled scallions, grilled jalapeno, rice and beans, and guacamole. Served with salad.$17.50
- Platillos Pancita
Cow feet and belly in red broth.$18.50
- Platillos Caldo de Res
Beef ribs in red broth.$17.50
- Platillos Pollo ala Plancha
Grilled chicken served with salad, rice and beans.$16.50
- Platillos Grilled Sirloin
Served with salad, rice and beans.$20.50
- Platillos Pozole de Puerco Rojo
Red pork stew with hominy. Served with tortilla chips.$16.50
Fajitas
Alambres
Huaraches
Tortas/Sandwiches
Mariscos/Seafood
- 7 Mares$26.50
- Mojarra Frita
Fried fish served with salad, pico de gallo, rice and beans, queso fresco and guacamole on the side.$21.50
- Mojarra Frita with Camarones
Fried fish with shrimps served with salad, pico de gallo, rice and beans, queso fresco and guacamole on the side.$26.50
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Sauteed shrimps in garlic sauce. Served with pico de gallo, rice and beans, guacamole and homemade corn tortillas.$19.50
- Camarones Enchilados
Sauteed shrimps in spicy sauce, served with pico de gallo, rice beans, guacamole and homemade corn tortillas.$19.50
- Coctel de Camaron
Shrimp cocktail served with avocado and crackers.$19.50
- Vuelve a la Vida
Shrimp, squid, octopus, crab meat cocktail. Served with avocado and crackers.$21.50
- Ceviche de Pescado (fish)
Served with avocado and crackers.$17.50
- Ceviche de Camaron
Served with avocado and crackers.$17.50
- Aguachile Sinaloense
Spicier version of ceviche with shrimp and scallops. Served with avocado and crackers.$23.50
Chiquillos/Kids Menu
Postres/Desserts
Agua fresca/Fresh drinks
Soda
- Jarrito Tamarindo$4.50
- Jarrito Mandarina$4.50
- Jarrito Pina$4.50
- Jarrito Limon$4.50
- Agua Mineral$4.50
- Sangria$4.50
- Mundet$4.50
- Can Coke$3.50
- Can Pepsi$3.50
- Can Diet Coke$3.50
- Can Fanta$3.50
- Can Sprite$3.50
- Can Ginger Ale$3.50
- Bottled coke (glass)$4.00
- Bottled Diet Coke (plastic)$4.00
- Bottled Reg Coke (plastic)$4.00
- Bottled Water$3.25