Elsa Ethiopian 2614 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Food Menu
Appetizers
House Special
prime short ribis marinated with special Elsa sause
well cooked strip of tender beef
well cooked prime beef with hot clay pot
chicken serve with hot clay
Entree
Tenderalion beef tibis with onions, garlic, ginger, peppers, jusy tibis
Cubed tender beef seasoned and diced cooked with onion, garlic, finished with ethiopian herbal butter and rosenary
Tender beef cubes stewed in onion,garlic.and ginger and berbere sauce with traditonal spices
Ethiopian style beef jerky sauteed with onion,garlic,ginger,tomato,rosemary and seasoned with house spices
Ethiopian style steak tattar**.seasoned to a rich flavor with our special blend of spies and spiced butter and mitmita
The beef version of Doro Wot.this authentic ethiopian sega wot has incredible depth of flavor
Golden potatoes with beef, string beans, garlic, ginger, fresh tomatoes and spices
Beef with onions, garlic, ginger, and fresh collard greens
Chicken simmered in berbere sauce with onions, garlic, ginger and flavored with spices. Served with one hard boiled egg
Chicken simmered with onions, garlic, ginger, jalapeños, turmeric and flavored with spices. Served with one hard boiled egg
Combination of four variety meat dishes: Doro wot,key wot,gomrn besga,dinch besga
Tender Pieces of prime beef or lamb sauteed in butter and simmered in mild sauce seasoned with spices and fresh herbs.
Fish
Ground fish with diced onions, garlic, jalapeños, cardamom and mitmita
Asa Goulash is deep fried fish served with injera, a spicy sauce and 2 veggie your choice
Crispy Fried and well seasoned Tilapia Fish Ethiopian style two veggie your choise
Vegetarian
Chickpeas seasoned with authenic Ethiopian spices and herbs
Split Lentils simmered with berbere, onions and garlic
Yellow split-peas seasoned with garlic, ginger and turmeric
Fresh collard greens made with onions, garlic, and ginger
Cabbage and carrot with onions, garlic, ginger and turmeric
Potato and carrot with onion,garlic,ginger and turmeric
Combination of six variety of veggie dishes your choise
Mushroom with spinach lightly fried tibis
soya tibis lightly fried with onion,garlic ,ginger and other spices