Elsmere BBQ and Wood Grill 448 Cottage Rd
FOOD
Starters
- Slow Smoked Chicken Wings$19.00
One pound of our seasoned wings smoked and finished on our wood fired grill. Dry or tossed in one of our house made sauces.
- Nachos$17.00
Tortilla chips layered with cheddar jack cheese and corn salsa. (Corn salsa omitted with Burnt End Chili) Served with Sour cream
- Smokey Sausage Links$11.00
Elsmere's own, smoked and grilled. Served with our Mustard BBQ sauce
Combo Plates
Single Meat Plates
- Slow and Low Texas style Brisket$25.00
Tender and hand sliced smoked brisket. Served with two sides and cornbread.
- Bell and Evans BBQ chicken$25.00
Slow Smoked and finished on the grill. Served with two sides and cornbread.
- Smokey Sausage Plate$23.00
Elsmere's own smoked, grilled and sliced to order. Served with two sides and cornbread
- St. Louis Style Ribs Full Rack$36.00
St. Louis style ribs, slow smoked and finished on the wood grill. Served with two sides and cornbread.
- St. Louis Style Ribs Half Rack$26.00
- Slow and Low Hand Pulled Pork$24.00
Sandwiches
Sides
Burrito
Kids
Side Sauces
DRINKS
NA Beverages
Elsmere BBQ and Wood Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(207) 619-1948
Closed • Opens Thursday at 4PM