Can Drinks

Coca-Cola

$1.98

Diet Coca-Cola

$1.98

Dr. Pepper

$1.98

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.98

Sprite

$1.98

Big Red

$1.98

Aguas Frescas

Small Horchata

$3.00

Small Cucumber and Lime

$3.00

Large Horchata

$4.00

Large Cucumber and Lime

$4.00

Coffee

Small Coffee

$1.99

Large Coffee

$2.99

Water

Bottled Water

$1.75