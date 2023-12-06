El Toril 1510 Eastern Avenue
Popular Items
- Pollo Tomas⭐️$13.25
Strips of grilled chicken topped with our signature cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Small Cheese Dip$3.99
Made from scratch daily using melted-to-perfection White American cheese blended with milk and a pinch of fresh, minced jalapeño.
- Flour Street Taco Combo$14.75
Mix and match any three street tacos. Served with flour tortillas and rice and beans.
Shareables
- Appetizer Trio ⭐️$25.00
16oz each of our signature cheese dip, guacamole, and house salsa combined with two large bag of chips!
- Guacamole$4.50
Made fresh daily with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and hand-picked, hand smashed avocados.
- El Toril Dip$7.75
Seasoned ground beef topped with pico de gallo and smothered with cheese dip.
- Nachos with Chicken$7.99
Nacho chips smothered with shredded chicken and our signature cheese dip.
- Nachos with Ground Beef$7.99
Nacho chips smothered with seasoned ground beef and topped with shredded cheese and our signature cheese dip.
- Quesadilla Grande$8.99
Seasoned shredded chicken sandwiched with cheese between two flour tortillas grilled to perfection. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
- Taquitos Mexicanos$11.49
Small corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef tips. Served on lettuce with sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole.
- 👨👩👧👦 Family-Size Cheese Dip 16oz$12.00
16 ounces of our signature cheese dip
- 👨👩👧👦 Family-Size Guacamole 16oz$12.50
16 ounces of fresh guacamole
- 👨👩👧👦 Family-Size Chips & Salsa 16oz$6.50
16 ounces of our house salsa with a large bag of chips.
- Chori-Queso$7.75
- Bean Dip$5.99
Refried Beans topped with the best queso dip ever!
- Alex Dip$8.75
A bed of delicious refired beans topped with perfectly cooked bacon and Chorizo smothered in our homemade cheese dip.
Seasonal Selections
Party Trays
- Super Nachos$39.99Out of stock
We've got you covered for the big game! Get a massive full pan of nachos loaded with tender strips of grilled chicken, seasoned ground beef, rice, beans, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with cheese dip.
- Half Time Nachos$19.99Out of stock
We’ve got you covered for the half time show! Get a half pan of nachos loaded with tender strips of grilled chicken, seasoned ground beef, rice, beans, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with cheese dip.
¡ Street Tacos !
- Corn Street Taco Combo ⭐️$14.75
Mix and match any three street tacos. Served with corn tortillas and rice and beans.
- Fish Corn Taco$4.50
Breaded and fried cod topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft corn tortilla topped with cheese.
- Fish Flour Taco$4.50
Breaded and fried cod topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft flour tortilla topped with cheese.
- Grilled Shrimp Corn Taco$4.50
Seasoned shrimp topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft corn tortilla topped with cheese.
- Grilled Shrimp Flour Taco$4.50
Seasoned shrimp topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft flour tortilla topped with cheese.
- Corn Taco al pastor$3.99
Thin shavings of marinated pork on a soft corn tortilla topped with cheese.
- Flour Taco al pastor$3.99
Thin shavings of marinated pork on a soft flour tortilla topped with cheese. Served with cilantro, onions, and lime wedges.
- Grilled Steak Corn Street Taco$3.99
A soft corn tortilla topped with cheese and strips of grilled steak.
- Grilled Steak Flour Street Taco$3.99
A soft flour tortilla topped with cheese and strips of grilled steak.
- Grilled Chicken Corn Street Taco$3.99
A soft corn tortilla topped with cheese and strips of grilled chicken.
- Grilled Chicken Flour Street Taco$3.99
A soft flour tortilla topped with cheese and strips of grilled chicken. Served with cilantro, onions, and lime wedges.
- Corn Taco de carnitas$3.99
A soft corn tortilla topped with cheese and our traditional carnitas.
- Flour Taco de carnitas$3.99
A soft flour tortilla topped with cheese and our traditional carnitas.
- Flour taco de Chorizo$3.99
- Corn taco Chorizo$3.99
Dinner
Create-a-Combo
Chicken
- Chori-Pollo$14.49
Chicken grilled with chorizo, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Pollo Degollado$14.49
Strips of chicken grilled with zucchini, green peppers, onions, and broccoli topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Pollo Feliz$13.99
Strips of chicken grilled with chunks of juicy pineapple, then topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Pollo Lopez$14.49
Strips of grilled chicken sautéed with bacon, mushrooms, and onions and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Burritos & Chimichangas
- Shredded Chicken Chimichanga$11.49
Shredded chicken wrapped in a deep-fried flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
- Beef Chimichanga$11.49
Beef Tips wrapped in a deep-fried flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
- California Burrito ⭐️$12.75
Your choice of juicy strips of chicken or steak grilled with onions, and green peppers stuffed with rice and beans in a giant flour tortilla. Topped with burrito sauce and shredded cheese.
- Burrito El Toril$11.25
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Fajita Chimichanga$13.49
Your choice of steak or chicken grilled with onions, and green peppers, then wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep-fried to perfection. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and a guacamole salad.
- Seafood Chimichanga$14.49
Shrimp and crabmeat grilled with onions, and green peppers, then wrapped in a giant flour tortilla and lightly fried. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and a guacamole salad.
- Burrito Cancún$12.75
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and fresh pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
- Seafood Burrito$13.99
Shrimp and crabmeat grilled with onions, and green peppers, then wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and a guacamole salad.
- Burritos Deluxe$11.49
Two flour tortillas wrapped around spicy shredded chicken and topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, and sour cream.
- Burrito Mexicano$8.49
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Special la Casa$13.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with beef tips and topped with our signature cheese dip.
Enchiladas & Quesadillas
- Enchiladas Supremas$11.49
Four rolled corn tortillas: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one bean, and one cheese, topped with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- Quesadilla El Toril⭐️$12.25
A grilled flour tortilla with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and our signature cheese dip and served with rice.
- Fajita Quesadilla$12.49
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and shredded cheese melted to perfection. Served with a guacamole salad.
- Vegetarian Quesadilla$12.49
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and shredded cheese. Served with guacamole salad.
El Toril Favorites
- El Texano ⭐️$15.98
Grilled steak and chicken sautéed with shrimp. Served on a bed of rice, with tortillas, and topped with our signature cheese dip.
- Pollo y Camaron ala Toril$15.25
Grilled chicken and shrimp smothered in our signature cheese dip. Served with rice and tortillas.
- Fajita Nachos ⭐️$13.49
Nachos piled high with your choice of chicken or steak grilled with onions, and green peppers topped with our signature cheese dip served with guacamole salad.
- Nachos Supreme$11.99
Nachos topped with both seasoned ground beef and shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
- Carne Encebollada$16.25
Tender strips of steak grilled with onions and chorizo. Served with rice, beans, Guacamole salad and tortillas.
- Carnitas$13.98
A traditional Mexican dish of slow-cooked pork served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo.
- Camarones a la Diabla 🔥$15.49
Hand-selected shrimp grilled in our hot and spicy chipotle sauce with onions, and green peppers. Served with rice and tortillas.
- Carne Tomas$13.99
tender strips of steal topped with our signature cheese dip, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Pork Chops$16.25
two 4 oz chops grilled to perfection and topped with green peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- chile colorado$15.49
tender strips of steak sauteed in red chili sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Rancherita$15.49
strips of steak grilled with onions and chorizo. served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Salads
- Taco Salad ⭐️$10.49
A crispy tortilla piled high with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken topped with our signature cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and shredded cheese.
- Toril Salad$11.49
Strips of grilled chicken served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, shredded cheese, and guacamole.
- Fajita Taco Salad$12.49
A big, crispy tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken or steak grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Topped with cheese dip and guacamole salad.
Fajitas
- Grilled Chicken Fajitas ⭐️$14.75
Tender strips of marinated chicken seasoned with our signature fajita seasoning and grilled with onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
- Grilled Steak Fajitas$16.99
Marinated, 100% USDA Choice Beef with our signature fajita seasoning and grilled with onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
- Grilled Shrimp Fajitas$16.99
Hand-selected, marinated shrimp with our signature fajita seasoning and grilled with onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
- Grilled Veggies Fajitas$14.49
Zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli, and mushrooms grilled with onions, and green peppers in our signature fajita seasoning. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad,and tortillas.
- Fajita Mix$16.99
Chicken and steak grilled with onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
- Fajita Jalisco$17.98
chicken,steak and shrimp grilled with onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
- Hawaiian Fajitas$16.49
Your choice of chicken or steak grilled with crispy bacon, sweet pineapple, onions, and green peppers in our signature fajita seasoning. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad,and tortillas.
Desserts
- 😋 Red Velvet Cake 😋$6.85Out of stock
This is classic red velvet cake is made up to three brillant layers of crimson red chocolate cake it's the hand frosted with a rich cream cheese frosting.
- 🌟 NEW! Tres Leches Cake$6.85
A deliciously rich and moist, authentic Mexican cake soaked in three kinds of milk.
- Fried Ice Cream ⭐️$4.50
A giant scoop of deep-fried vanilla ice cream served on a homemade flour tortilla topped with whipped cream, dusted with cinnamon and sugar, and drizzled with chocolate and caramel.
- Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$6.85
Chef Francisco’s rich and creamy New York-style cheesecake features a homemade, and-pressed graham cracker crust and subtle notes of real vanilla bean. Topped with your choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry sauce.
- Xango$6.50
DEEP FRIED CHEESECAKE!
- Churros$5.25
a warm Mexican puff pastry stuffed with caramel. served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
- Hot apple Tart$6.50
mini apple pie served with a perfect scoop of vanilla ice cream
- Chocolate tuxedo cake$6.85
- cookies n cream cake$6.85Out of stock
Beverages
Sodas
Teas
Lemonades
Kids Menu
- kids grilled Chicken$7.98
Strips of grilled chicken, Served with rice.
- Kids Grilled Cheese Quesadilla$5.75
A grilled cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans.
- Kids Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$7.75
A cheese quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken. served with rice and beans
- Chicken Nuggets$5.75
Breaded chicken nuggets served with French fries.
- Kids Burrito$5.75
one burrito served with rice and beans.
- Kids Taco$5.75
Your choice of a ground beef or shredded chicken taco topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Cheeseburger$7.50
A kid-sized hamburger topped with cheese and served with French fries.
- Kids Enchilada$5.75
one enchilada served with rice and beans.
- Kids quesadilla & Burrito$5.75
One cheese quesadilla and one ground beef burrito
a la carte
Chips & Salsas
- Small Chips & Salsa$3.60
A small order of chips with a 4 oz house salsa.
- House Salsa 16oz$3.50
16 ounces of our house salsa. Perfect for sharing! (Chips not included.)
- Pico de gallo$1.70
A side of pico de gallo.
- Large Chips$3.75
A large bag of chips.
- Flour Chips$2.99
A small order of chips made with flour tortillas.
- homemade hot sauce$1.99
Side Orders
- French Fries$4.25
An order of French fries.
- Refried Beans$3.75
An order of refried beans topped with shredded cheese.
- Mexican Rice$3.75
An order of Mexican rice.
- Cheese Rice$4.75
- Beans & Rice$5.25
An order of Mexican rice and refried beans topped with shredded cheese.
- Shredded Cheese$1.75
A side of shredded cheese.
- Sour Cream$1.50
A side of sour cream.
- Tortillas$1.15
Your choice of three soft corn or flour tortillas.
- Order of Grilled Chicken$6.35
An order of grilled chicken.
- Order of Grilled Chicken with cheese$7.25
- Order of Grilled Steak$7.49
An order of grilled steak.
- Order of 10 Sautéed Shrimp$6.70
An order of ten sautéed shrimp.
Tacos
- Tacos Supremos (1)$4.99
Your choice of a crispy corn or soft flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
- Tacos Supremos (3)$12.99
Your choice of crispy corn or soft flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
- Grilled Tacos Supremos (1)$5.50
Your choice of a crispy corn or soft flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken or grilled steak and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
- Grilled Tacos Supremos (3)$13.99
Your choice of crispy corn or soft flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken or grilled steak and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
- Tacos (1)$3.50
Your choice of a crispy corn or soft flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.
- Tacos (3)$7.99
Your choice of crispy corn or soft flour tortillas stuffed with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.
Burritos
- Bean Burritos (1)$4.75
Refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce.
- Bean Burritos (2)$8.25
Refried beans wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.
- Cheese Burritos (1)$4.75
Melted shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce.
- Cheese Burritos (2)$8.25
Melted shredded cheese wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.
- Shredded Chicken Burritos (1)$5.50
Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with burrito sauce.
- Shredded Chicken Burritos (2)$8.99
Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in flour tortillas and topped with burrito sauce.
- Ground Beef Burritos (1)$5.50
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce.
- Ground Beef Burritos (2)$8.99
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Burritos (1)$6.99
Strips of grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Burritos (2)$11.50
Strips of grilled chicken wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.
- Grilled Steak Burritos (1)$6.99
Strips of grilled steak wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce.
- Grilled Steak Burritos (2)$11.50
Strips of grilled steak wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.
Enchiladas
- Cheese Enchiladas (1)$3.75
Melted, creamy white American cheese wrapped in a corn tortilla and topped with enchilada sauce.
- Cheese Enchiladas (3)$8.50
Melted, creamy white American cheese wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with enchilada sauce.
- Ground Beef Enchiladas (1)$3.99
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a corn tortilla, topped with enchilada sauce.
- Ground Beef Enchiladas (3)$8.99
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in corn tortillas, topped with enchilada sauce.
- Shredded Chicken Enchiladas (1)$3.99
Shredded chicken, seasoned with onions and green peppers, wrapped in a corn tortilla and topped with enchilada sauce.
- Shredded Chicken Enchiladas (3)$8.99
Shredded chicken, seasoned with onions and green peppers, wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with enchilada sauce.
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla (1)$4.75
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese melted to perfection.
- Cheese Quesadilla (2)$8.25
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with shredded cheese melted to perfection.
- Ground Beef Quesadilla (1)$5.50
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef and shredded cheese.
- Ground Beef Quesadilla (2)$8.99
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with seasoned ground beef and shredded cheese.
- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla (1)$5.50
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken and shredded cheese.
- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla (2)$8.99
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken and shredded cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (1)$6.99
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and shredded cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (2)$11.99
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken and shredded cheese.
- Grilled Steak Quesadilla (1)$7.75
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak and shredded cheese.
- Grilled Steak Quesadilla (2)$12.99
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with grilled steak and cheese melted to perfection.