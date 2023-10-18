APPETIZERS

Frog Legs
$15.00Out of stock

Breaded and fried frog legs. Served with cajun remoulade and capers

Pickle Dip
$13.00

Ely's corned beef, pickles, and cream cheese dip with carrots, celery, and house made red river valley potato chips

Pommes Paillasson
$9.00

Appetizer of our pommes paillasson (housemade tater tot fries) served with roasted garlic aioli and Ely's steak sauce for dipping

Wings
$13.00

Salt and Vinegar wings, one and a half pounds of wings, 1st place 2018 Grand Forks Mens show wing wars. please allow 15 minutes

Mussels
$15.00Out of stock

Steamed mussels, 1 lb of PEI mussels steamed with Harissa, garlic, capers, white wine, and cream. served with grilled bread

Cauliflower
$10.00

tempura fried cauliflower, gluten free & curry seasoned tempura, harissa and roasted garlic aioli

Artichoke Dip
$14.00

Warm artichoke dip, served with garlic toast

Shishito peppers
$8.00Out of stock

fried shishito peppers, Kosher salt, lemon, garlic aioli

Pate
$12.00

chicken liver pate, pickled things, crostinis

SOUP/SALAD/SIDES

Soup

$5.00
Quart Soup
$15.00

Salad

Roasted Beets
$8.00

Roasted beets, cave aged AmaBlu cheese, beet vinegar, warm wilted greens

Wedge Salad
$8.00

Wedge of romaine lettuce, diced bacon, tomato, red onions, AmaBlu Cheese dressing

Spinach Salad
$8.00

Spinach, red onion, raisins, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and pecans

Steak Salad
$16.00

4oz grilled new york strip steak, chopped romaine, blue cheese, tomatoes, pickled green beans, and balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar
$14.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Arugula Salad
$8.00

Baby arugula, apples, celery, red onion, candied nuts, cider vinaigrette

Fried Green Tomatoes
$10.00Out of stock

cornmeal breaded green tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, basil

Caprese
$10.00

Meadowlark tomatoes, red onion, fresh mozzarella, Bentons country ham, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, fresh basil

Melon
$10.00Out of stock

compressed melon, Benton's country ham, compressed cucumber, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, lemon salt

Caeser
$8.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

Spring Greens
$3.00

mixed green salad with lemon vinaigrette

Sides

Only available after 4pm
Pommes
$3.00
Chips
$3.00
Potato Salad
$3.00
Coleslaw
$3.00
Spring Greens
$3.00

mixed green salad with lemon vinaigrette

Fries
$3.00
Day Veg
$3.00
Crudite
$3.00
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
$3.00
Slice toast
$1.00

SANDWICHES

Reuben
$16.00

House made corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, sour cream mustard sauce, on grilled rye bread

The 112
$13.00

bacon, fried over easy egg, cilantro, spicy harissa on toasted house made french bread

Pear Brie Prosciutto
$13.00

Sliced pears, brie, and prosciutto on grilled French bread

Blackened Chicken Sandwich
$13.00

Seasoned chicken with Cajun remoulade, Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions on a brioche bun.

Hoppin' John Burger
$12.00

Meatless burger made in house with Sea Island red peas, Carolina gold rice, benne cake flour. Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun. Can be ordered vegan with out bun and mayo. Gluten Free with out bun.

Lunch Spec
$14.00
Szymanski Farms Burger
$14.00

roasted garlic and onion aioli, lettuce. tomato and onion. Served with your choice of cheese.

Camel Burger
$17.00Out of stock

1/3 pound ground camel burger, harissa mayo, tomato, pickled red onion, and lettuce

Pork Cutlet
$13.00
Crabby Patty
$15.00

Crab and shrimp fritter on a house made bun with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce

DINNER

Plates

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
$15.00

Ely's house made corned beef, onions, diced red potatoes, roasted poblano sauce, and sunny side up eggs.

Fried Chicken
$19.00

Three pieces tea marinated dark meat fried chicken, vegetables, and garlic mashed potatoes

Vegan Radicchio
$18.00

grilled radicchio, mushrooms, carrots, parsnips, red potatoes, herbs, pumpkin seeds, cumin lime vinaigrette

Vegan Couscous
$17.00

Morrocan spiced vegetable stew, onions, peppers, carrots, golden raisins, zucchini, yellow squash, diced tomatoes and garbonzo beans. served over couscous

Duck Leg
$18.00Out of stock

Wild Acre's Confit duck leg with autumn succotash made with chicken of the woods mushrooms, in a hot and sour duck jus

Sweet Potato Gnocchi
$22.00

Sweet Potato Gnocchi, Braised beef, delicata squash, brown butter, sage

Parmesan ratatouille
$25.00

Parmesan Ratatouille Wild Acres chicken breast, parmesan crusted and fried, local vegetable ratatouille, mashed potatoes

pheasant
$32.00
german sausage
$19.00

Fish and Seafood

Poke Bowl
$17.00

Sashimi Yellow Fin Tuna tossed in soy ginger, wakame salad, jasmine rice, pickled daikon radish, cucumbers, scallions, wasabi aioli, sesame seeds, and a side of garlic chili sauce

Honey Pan Fried Walleye
$25.00

Red Lake Walleye, panko and honey crusted, smoked almonds, jasmine rice, and vegetables of the day

Fish&Chips w/Slaw
$22.00

Beer battered Minnesota walleye , coleslaw, hand cut fries, tartar sauce.

Shrimp Risotto Cakes
$19.00

sautéed shrimp, smokey bacon, roasted tomato and poblano sauce, fried risotto cakes

Tuna
$27.00

Steaks

House Steak
$21.00

6 oz grilled teres major steak, Ely's steak sauce, and pommes paillasson (house made tater tot fries)

Bison Strip Loin
$38.00

10 oz North American Bison NY Striploin (New Rockford ND), Butternut squash puree, fermented blue berries,

Teres Major
$26.00

A Chefs cut 8oz grilled and sliced, port wine balsamic demi-glace, purple cabbage confit, parsnip puree

Filet Mignon
$38.00

Grilled to order 8oz Filet Mignon, wrapped in Benton's bacon, ancho rubbed, cuban espresso sauce, roasted rosemary potatoes and vegetables

dry age strip loin
$45.00

BEVERAGES

NA Bev

Soft Drink
$3.00
Specialty soda\tea\lemonade
$4.50
IBC Root Beer
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Perrier
$3.00
Juice Box
$2.00
Clausthaler Dry Hopped
$4.00
Milk
$2.00
Coffee
$2.50
Hot Tea
$2.50
Welch's Sparkling
$8.00
Hot Cocoa
$3.75
Mocktail
$6.00
Sprecher Cream Soda
$3.00
Na Beverage
$3.00
Kids Pop
$2.00

MOCKTAILS

Minty Palmer na
$4.50
Cucumber No-jito na
$6.00
Honey B. na
$6.00
Strange Brewless na
$6.00
Ginger Beet na
$6.00
Lychee Cooler na
$6.00

DESSERTS

1 Scoop Ice Cream
$3.00
2 Scoop Ice Cream
$5.00
Chocolate Decadence
$7.00
Creme Brulee
$7.00Out of stock
cheese cake
$7.00Out of stock
Semifreddo
$7.00
Carrot Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Pear Crumble
$7.00Out of stock

KIDS

kids Steak
$8.00
kids Sauteed Shrimp
$7.00
kids Chicken Breast
$6.00
Cod Nuggets
$7.00
Chicken Strip
$6.00
Grilled Cheese
$5.00
Cheese and Crackers
$5.00
kids Vegan Bowl
$5.00
Kid Cheese Burger
$8.00

MERCHANDISE

Merch

Green Fleece
$35.00
Blue Fleece
$35.00
Baseball Hat
$10.00Out of stock
Grey T Shirt
$15.00
Black T Shirt
$15.00
Blue TShirt
$15.00
Coffee Mug
$6.00Out of stock
Doubting Thomas Oats
$5.00
Doubting Thomas Pancake Mix
$5.00
Wine Glass
$10.00
Dinner Plate
$42.00
Pasta Bowl
$42.00
Salad Plate
$28.00
V Shaped Bowl
$28.00
Sweat Shirt
$35.00Out of stock
Pint Glass
$5.00
Tote Bag
$3.00

OFF SALE

Discount Wine Bottles

Select discounted wine bottles for take out orders!
Amarone Villalta
$55.00
Barbera d'Alba Superiore Palladino
$20.00
Beaujolais Rouge Domaine Saint-Cyr "La Galoche"
$18.00
Bodegas Care Solidarity Rose
$14.00
Bodegas Care Tinto Sobre Lias
$14.00
Brachetto Gianni Gagliardo Villa M Rosso
$18.00
Cab Sauv. Austin Hope
$52.00
Cab Sauv. Duckhorn
$60.00
Cab Sauv. Kith and Kin
$38.00
Cab Sauv. Noble Vines
$20.00
Cab Sauv. Silver Oak
$160.00
Cabernet Le Pich
$56.00
Cabernet Purlieu
$110.00
Chardonnay Acrobat
$16.00
Chardonnay Berton Vineyard
$16.00
Chardonnay Cakebread
$48.00
Chardonnay Caves de Lugny
$18.00
Chardonnay Hess
$20.00
Chardonnay Macon-Villages
$18.00
Chardonnay Rombauer
$45.00
Chardonnay White Hart
$30.00
Chardonnnay Las Moras Barrel Select
$16.00
Cotes du Rhone E. Guigal
$18.00
Cotes Du Rhone Remy Febras
$16.00
Cotes du Rhone St Cosme
$18.00
Gnarly Head Authentic Black
$18.00
Gruner Veltliner Misty Cove
$18.00
Il Forte Gavi Produttori del Gavi
$16.00
Juan Gil Silver Label Monastrell
$26.00
Malbec Casillero del Diablo
$17.00
Malbec Gascon
$21.00
Merlot Emmolo
$30.00
Merlot Fini
$16.00
Merlot Two Mountain
$25.00
Moscato Sweet Justice
$24.00
Nero D'Avola Stemmari
$18.00
Pessimist Syrah/Zin Blend
$22.00
Pinot Grigio Hogue
$16.00
Pinot Grigo Terlato
$28.00
Pinot Gris King Estate
$20.00
Pinot Noir Argyle Reserve
$42.00
Pinot Noir Belle Glos
$50.00
Pinot Noir Chateau Haut Blanville Grand Reserve
$18.00
Pinot Noir Decoy
$26.00
Pinot Noir Meiomi
$24.00
Pinot Noir Siduri
$35.00
Red Blend Caymus Suisun Grand Durif
$45.00
Red Blend E is for Espana
$20.00
Red Blend Orin Swift 8 years in the Desert
$48.00
Riesling Clean State
$16.00
Riesling Prost
$16.00
Rioja Marques de Caceres
$35.00
Rose A by Acacia
$16.00
Rose Angeline
$16.00
Sancerre Sauvion
$38.00
Sangiovese Duxoup
$22.00
Sangiovese Tamburini "Il Massiccio"
$18.00
Sauv. Blanc Kim Crawford
$22.00
Sauvignon Blanc Textbook
$22.00
Sparkling Blanc de Blancs Contarini
$12.00
Sparkling Champagne Krug Grand Cuvee
$240.00Out of stock
Sparkling Dom Perignon
$300.00
Sparkling J Vineyard California Cuvee
$24.00
Sparkling La Marca Prosecco
$20.00
Sparkling Prosecco Riondo
$22.00
Sparkling Segura Viudes Reserva
$28.00
Stella Rosa Black Sweet Red
$24.00
The Guilty Shiraz
$26.00
Torrontes Piattelli Premium
$20.00
Zinfandel Artezin
$18.00
Zinfandel Predator
$26.00
Zinfandel Seghessio
$26.00
Fultons
$20.00

Beer

Growler Refill
$12.00

64oz refill into your own growler.

Growler Purchase & Fill
$20.00

64oz Growler with beer choice For carry out or delivery!

Mimosas

750ml Weed Prosecco
$24.00
187ml Korbel Brut
$8.00