Ely's Ivy Downtown Grand Forks
APPETIZERS
Breaded and fried frog legs. Served with cajun remoulade and capers
Ely's corned beef, pickles, and cream cheese dip with carrots, celery, and house made red river valley potato chips
Appetizer of our pommes paillasson (housemade tater tot fries) served with roasted garlic aioli and Ely's steak sauce for dipping
Salt and Vinegar wings, one and a half pounds of wings, 1st place 2018 Grand Forks Mens show wing wars. please allow 15 minutes
Steamed mussels, 1 lb of PEI mussels steamed with Harissa, garlic, capers, white wine, and cream. served with grilled bread
tempura fried cauliflower, gluten free & curry seasoned tempura, harissa and roasted garlic aioli
Warm artichoke dip, served with garlic toast
fried shishito peppers, Kosher salt, lemon, garlic aioli
chicken liver pate, pickled things, crostinis
SOUP/SALAD/SIDES
Salad
Roasted beets, cave aged AmaBlu cheese, beet vinegar, warm wilted greens
Wedge of romaine lettuce, diced bacon, tomato, red onions, AmaBlu Cheese dressing
Spinach, red onion, raisins, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and pecans
4oz grilled new york strip steak, chopped romaine, blue cheese, tomatoes, pickled green beans, and balsamic vinaigrette
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Baby arugula, apples, celery, red onion, candied nuts, cider vinaigrette
cornmeal breaded green tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, basil
Meadowlark tomatoes, red onion, fresh mozzarella, Bentons country ham, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, fresh basil
compressed melon, Benton's country ham, compressed cucumber, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, lemon salt
romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing
mixed green salad with lemon vinaigrette
Sides
SANDWICHES
House made corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, sour cream mustard sauce, on grilled rye bread
bacon, fried over easy egg, cilantro, spicy harissa on toasted house made french bread
Sliced pears, brie, and prosciutto on grilled French bread
Seasoned chicken with Cajun remoulade, Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions on a brioche bun.
Meatless burger made in house with Sea Island red peas, Carolina gold rice, benne cake flour. Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun. Can be ordered vegan with out bun and mayo. Gluten Free with out bun.
roasted garlic and onion aioli, lettuce. tomato and onion. Served with your choice of cheese.
1/3 pound ground camel burger, harissa mayo, tomato, pickled red onion, and lettuce
Crab and shrimp fritter on a house made bun with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce
DINNER
Plates
Ely's house made corned beef, onions, diced red potatoes, roasted poblano sauce, and sunny side up eggs.
Three pieces tea marinated dark meat fried chicken, vegetables, and garlic mashed potatoes
grilled radicchio, mushrooms, carrots, parsnips, red potatoes, herbs, pumpkin seeds, cumin lime vinaigrette
Morrocan spiced vegetable stew, onions, peppers, carrots, golden raisins, zucchini, yellow squash, diced tomatoes and garbonzo beans. served over couscous
Wild Acre's Confit duck leg with autumn succotash made with chicken of the woods mushrooms, in a hot and sour duck jus
Sweet Potato Gnocchi, Braised beef, delicata squash, brown butter, sage
Parmesan Ratatouille Wild Acres chicken breast, parmesan crusted and fried, local vegetable ratatouille, mashed potatoes
Fish and Seafood
Sashimi Yellow Fin Tuna tossed in soy ginger, wakame salad, jasmine rice, pickled daikon radish, cucumbers, scallions, wasabi aioli, sesame seeds, and a side of garlic chili sauce
Red Lake Walleye, panko and honey crusted, smoked almonds, jasmine rice, and vegetables of the day
Beer battered Minnesota walleye , coleslaw, hand cut fries, tartar sauce.
sautéed shrimp, smokey bacon, roasted tomato and poblano sauce, fried risotto cakes
Steaks
6 oz grilled teres major steak, Ely's steak sauce, and pommes paillasson (house made tater tot fries)
10 oz North American Bison NY Striploin (New Rockford ND), Butternut squash puree, fermented blue berries,
A Chefs cut 8oz grilled and sliced, port wine balsamic demi-glace, purple cabbage confit, parsnip puree
Grilled to order 8oz Filet Mignon, wrapped in Benton's bacon, ancho rubbed, cuban espresso sauce, roasted rosemary potatoes and vegetables