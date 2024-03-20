Elysian Brewing Capitol Hill
BEVERAGES
PINT
- SAMPLES
- 5.5oz Taster$3.50
- BETE BLANCHE 12OZ$8.00
- BIFROST$7.50
- BRIGHT LIGHTS$7.50Out of stock
- DAEDALUS NITRO$7.50
- DARK ARTS$7.50
- DAWN AGAIN$7.50
- DELUXE APT$7.50
- DRAGONSTOOTH STOUT$7.50
- FIELDS PREMIUM$7.50
- FUZZ DUSTER$7.50
When half Superfuzz and half Space Dust combine- the hop energy of Space Dust with blood orange zest of the Superfuzz combine to give you- FUZZDUSTER
- HAZY 96$7.50
- HOBBY HORSE$7.50
- HYDRA$7.50
- IMMORTAL IPA$7.50
northwest interpretation of a classic english style ipa. golden copper in color and loaded with new world hop flavor and aroma. brewed with pale, munich, crystal and cara-hell malts. bittered with chinook, finished with amarillo and centennial hops. 6.3%
- JUICE DUST$7.50
- MISS MERINGUE$7.50
- PILSNER URKEL$7.50
- SNAILBONES IPA$7.50
- SOUTH SOUND SOUR 12OZ$7.50
- SPACE DUST IPA$7.50
Great Western premium two-row, combined with c-15 and Dextra-Pils, give this beer a bright and galactic Milky Way hue. The hopping is pure starglow energy, with Chinook to bitter and late and dry additions of Citra and Amarillo. 8.2%
- SPACE-STOUT$7.50
- SUPERFUZZ$7.50
- TOUCH GRASS$7.50
- WHITE MAGIC$7.50Out of stock
- IRISH ASTRONAUT$7.50
SCHOONER
- SCH BIFROST$6.50
- SCH BRIGHT LIGHTS$6.50Out of stock
- SCH DAEDALUS NITRO$6.50
- SCH DARK ARTS$6.50
- SCH DAWN AGAIN$6.50
- SCH DELUXE APT$6.50
- SCH DRAGONSTOOTH$6.50
- SCH FIELDS PREMIUM$6.50
- SCH FUZZ DUSTER$6.50
- SCH HAZY 96$6.50
- SCH HOBBY HORSE$6.50
- SCH HYDRA$6.50
- SCH IMMORTAL IPA$6.50
- SCH JUICE DUST$6.50
- SCH MISS MERINGUE$6.50
- SCH PILS URKEL$6.50
- SCH SNAILBONES IPA$6.50
- SCH SOUTH SOUND SOUR$7.50
- SCH SPACE DUST IPA$6.50
- SCH TOUCH GRASS$6.50
- SCH WHITE MAGIC$6.50Out of stock
8OZ
- 8OZ BETE BLANCHE$5.00
- 8OZ BIFROST$5.00
- 8OZ BRIGHT LIGHTS$5.00Out of stock
- 8OZ DAEDALUS NITRO$5.00
- 8OZ DARK ARTS$5.00
- 8OZ DAWN AGAIN$5.00
- 8OZ DELUXE APT$5.00
- 8OZ DRAGONSTOOTH$5.00
- 8OZ FIELDS PREMIUM$5.00
- 8OZ FUZZ DUSTER$5.00
- 8OZ HAZY 96$5.00
- 8OZ HOBBY HORSE$5.00
- 8OZ HYDRA$5.00
- 8OZ IMMORTAL$5.00
- 8OZ JUICE DUST$5.00
- 8OZ MISS MERINGUE$5.00
- 8OZ PILS URKEL$5.00
- 8OZ SNAILBONES IPA$5.00
- 8OZ SOUTH SOUND SOUR$5.00
- 8OZ SPACE DUST$5.00
- 8OZ SPACE-STOUT$5.00
- 8OZ SUPERFUZZ$5.00
- 8OZ TOUCH GRASS$5.00
- 8OZ WHITE MAGIC$5.00Out of stock
EMPLOYEE PINT
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
BRUNCH COCKTAILS
DRAG BRUNCH DRINK SPECIALS
LIQUOR
- Courvasier VS$10.00Out of stock
- E&J Brandy$9.00
- Aperol$10.00
- Averna$12.00
- Bailey's$10.00
- Campari$10.00
- Grand Marnier$13.00
- Jager$8.00
- Kahlua$9.00
- Lillet Blanc$10.00
- Lillet Rose$10.00
- Carpano Dry Vermouth$8.00
- Sweet Vermouth$8.00
- House Amaretto$10.00
- Bombay Saphire$10.00
- Gordons Gin *Well*$8.00
- Tanqueray Gin$10.00
- Beefeater$9.00
- Sipsmith Gin$12.00
- Goslings Rum (Dark)$9.00
- Bacardi Light Rum *well*$8.00
- Bacardi Spiced Rum$9.00
- Aberlour$13.00
- Balvenie 12 Year$14.00Out of stock
- Dewars$10.00
- Glenmorangie$12.00Out of stock
- Johnnie Black$12.00
- Lagavulin 16$16.00Out of stock
- Suntory$11.00
- Glenlivet 12yr$13.00
- Altos Blanco$9.00
- Casamigos Blanco$14.00
- Casamigos Reposado$15.00
- Del Maguey Vida Mezcal$11.00
- El Tesoro Blanco$14.00
- El Tesoro Reposado$15.00
- Espolon Blanco$9.00
- Espolon Reposado$10.00
- New Amsterdam *well*$8.00
- Vita Coffee Vodka$10.00
- Chili Vodka$10.00
- Absolut$9.00
- Absolut Citron$9.00
- Absolut Mandarin$9.00
- Absolut Vanilla$9.00
- Ciroc$10.00
- Grey Goose$11.00
- Ketel One$10.00
- Luksusowa$9.00
- Evan Williams *well*$8.00
- Basil Hayden$13.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$10.00
- Bulleit Rye$10.00
- Elijah Craig Rye$10.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Jim Beam$9.00
- Knob Creek$11.00
- Knob Creek Rye$11.00
- Maker's Mark Bourbon$11.00
- Proper Twelve Apple$10.00
- Suntory$12.00
- Negroni$13.00
- Red Headed Slut$10.00
- Revolver$13.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Sazerac$12.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Sex on the Beach$11.00
- Sidecar$12.00
- Spanish Coffee$13.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Vesper$14.00
- Washington Apple$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Russian$12.00
CIDER & SELTZER
Specialty N/A Cocktails
Non Alcoholic
- Arnie Palmer$5.00
- Bar Gingerale$5.00
- Coffee$5.00
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Goslings Ginger Beer$6.00
- Hot Tea$5.00
- House Ginger Beer$6.00Out of stock
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Kids Soda$3.00
- LG Cranberry$4.50
- LG Milk$4.00
- LG Orange$4.50
- LG Pineapple$4.50
- LG Tomato$4.50
- Mocktail$8.00
- Oddwater Hopwater$5.00
- REFILL
- Root Beer$4.00
- Scratch Lemonade$5.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- SM Cranberry$3.50
- SM Milk$2.50
- SM Orange$3.50
- SM Pineapple$3.50
- SM Tomato$3.50
- Soda$3.50
- Sprite$4.00
- Tonic$3.50
Growler & Crowler Fills
EVENT PITCHER
SERVER NOTES-DRINKS
DINE IN MENU
SHAREABLES
SOUP/SALAD
LUNCH MENU
HAPPY HOUR
SIDES
- Side Fries$5.00
- Fried Chicken Thigh$6.00
- Large Ranch $$2.00
- Burger Patty$6.00
- Slice Provolone $$1.00Out of stock
- Side Avocado $$2.00
- Side Bacon $$4.00
- Side Carrots & Celery $$1.00
- Side Celery $$0.25
- Side Chicken Breast $$$8.00
- Side Fresh Jalapeno $$1.00
- Side Fried Cod $$5.00Out of stock
- Side Fried Egg $$2.00
- Side Garlic Toast $$1.00
- Side pickles$1.00
- Side Sockeye $$10.00
- Side Toasted Como Bread $$1.00
- Vegan Cheese$3.00
- Side Pickled Onion$1.00
DRESSING/SAUCES
- BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Beer Cheese$1.00
- Blue Cheese Dressing$1.00
- BOOTSIES HOT SAUCE BTL$10.00
- Burger Sauce$1.00
- Ceasar Drssing$1.00
- Chipotle Mayo$0.50
- Citrus Basil Vinaigrette
- Cranberry Vinaigrette$1.00
- Dijon Mustard$0.50
- Emerald Hot Sauce$1.00
- Fennel Caper Cream$1.00
- Honey Mustard$1.00
- House Sauce$1.00
- Jason's BBQ Bottle$10.00
- Jason's Emerald Bottle$10.00
- Mayo$0.50
- Pub Mustard$1.00
- Ranch Dressing$1.00
- Side Gouda-Cheddar Sauce$1.00
- Side O' Butter
- Side Sour Cream$0.50
- Side Vegan Cheese$3.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Spicy Chili Oil$0.50Out of stock
- Stone Mustard$0.50
- Tartar$1.00
- Tomato Jam$1.00
- Wing Sauce$1.00