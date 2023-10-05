Popular Items

Pork Banh Mi

$11.00

Mayo, Pate, Cucumbers, Carrots and Diakon, Jalapenos, Cilantro and Marinated grilled pork in a Baguette.

Appetizers

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$12.00

1/2 Egg Roll

$6.00
Vegetable Egg Rolls

Vegetable Egg Rolls

$11.00

Spring Rolls

$11.00

State Fair Wontons

$9.00

Cheese Puffs

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Oyster Wings

$11.00

Garlic Wings

$11.00

Ginger Wings

$9.00

Beverages

Zero Proof

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

eM Nuts

$8.00

eMter the Dragon

$8.00

eM Berry Bubbly

$8.00

eM Cool as a Cucumber

$8.00

eM Beau Tea

$8.00

eM Passionate

$8.00

eM Sun Burnt

$8.00

eM Perky

$8.00

eM Whipped

$8.00

eM Seasonal

$8.00

Limeade

$8.00

N/A Bev

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.50

Crush Orange Soda

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Dripped Espresso

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Kiddy Cocktail

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Coconut Juice

$5.00

San Pelligrino

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00

Main Menu

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$15.00

Chopped mixed vegetables wok fried with rice. includes eggs and bean sprouts

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00

Chicken wok fried with rice.

Pork Fried Rice

$15.00

Pork wok fried with rice.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$17.00

Shrimp wok fried with rice.

Special Fried Rice

$17.00

Chicken, Pork and Shrimp wok fried with rice

Lo Mein

Vegetable Lo Mein

$15.00

House vegetables wok fried with egg noodles

Chicken Lo Mein

$15.00

Chicken and vegetables wok fried with egg noodles

Pork Lo Mein

$15.00

Pork and vegetables wok fried with egg noodles

Beef Lo Mein

$15.00

Beef and vegetables wok fried with egg noodles

Shrimp Lo Mein

$17.00

Shrimp and vegetables wok fried with egg noodles

Special Lo Mein

$17.00

Chicken, pork and shrimp wok fried with egg noodles

Chow Mein

Vegetable Chow Mein

$15.00

House vegetables wok fried on top of crunchy egg noodles

Chicken Chow Mein

$15.00

Chicken and vegetables wok fried on top of crunchy egg noodles

Chicken and Mushroom Chow Mein

$15.00

Chicken, mushrooms and vegetables wok fried on top of crunchy egg noodles

Pork Chow Mein

$15.00

Pork and vegetables wok fried on top of crunchy egg noodles

Beef Chow Mein

$15.00

Beef and vegetables wok fried on top of crunchy egg noodles

Shrimp Chow Mein

$17.00

Shrimp and vegetables wok fried on top of crunchy egg noodles

Egg Foo Young

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$15.00

Chopped veggies, beans sprouts and vermicelli noodles fried into a patty in a house gravy.

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$15.00

Chicken, chopped veggies, beans sprouts and vermicelli noodles fried into a patty in a house gravy.

Pork Egg Foo Young

$15.00

Pork, chopped veggies, beans sprouts and vermicelli noodles fried into a patty in a house gravy.

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$16.00

Shrimp, chopped veggies, beans sprouts and vermicelli noodles fried into a patty in a house gravy.

Special Egg Foo Young

$16.00

Chicken, Pork and Shrimp, chopped veggies, beans sprouts and vermicelli noodles fried into a patty in a house gravy.

Banh Mi

Pork Banh Mi

$11.00

Mayo, Pate, Cucumbers, Carrots and Diakon, Jalapenos, Cilantro and Marinated grilled pork in a Baguette.

Chicken Banh Mi

$11.00

Mayo, Pate, Cucumbers, Carrots and Diakon, Jalapenos, Cilantro and Marinated grilled chicken in a Baguette.

Vegan Ham Banh Mi

$11.00

Soy sauce, Cucumbers, Carrots and Diakon, Jalapenos, Cilantro and Vegan Ham in a Baguette.

Mock Duck Banh Mi

$11.00

Mayo, Cucumbers, Carrots and Diakon, Jalapenos, Cilantro and wok fried mock duck and onions in a Baguette.

Noodle Salad

Egg Roll Noodle Salad

$16.00

Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with a chopped up egg rolls. served with fish sauce.

Veggie Egg Roll Noodle

$16.00

Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with a chopped up veggie egg rolls. served with vegan fish sauce.

Beef Noodle Salad

$16.00

Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with wok fried beef and onions. served with fish sauce.

Pork Noodle Salad

$16.00

Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with marinated grilled pork. served with fish sauce.

Chicken Noodle Salad

$16.00

Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with marinated grilled chicken. served with fish sauce.

Mock Duck Noodle Salad

$16.00

Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with wok fried mock duck and onions. served with vegan fish sauce.

Tofu Noodle Salad

$16.00

Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with fried tofu. served with vegan fish sauce.

Hot and Spicy Tofu Noodle Salad

$16.00

Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with wok fried tofu and onions. served with vegan fish sauce.

Shrimp Noodle Salad

$17.00

Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with work fried shrimp and onions. served with fish sauce.

Pho

Ribeye Pho

$20.00

Homemade Beef Broth with thin sliced ribeye

Tai Pho

$15.00

Homemade Beef Broth with thin sliced lean beef

Meatball Pho

$15.00

Homemade Beef Broth with Beef Meatballs

Seafood Pho

$20.00

Homemade Beef Broth with Shrimp, Mussels and Imitation Crab

Shrimp Pho

$20.00

Homemade Beef Broth with Shrimp

Vegetable Pho

$14.00

Homemade Vegetable Broth with Mixed Vegetables

Chicken Pho

$15.00

Homemade Beef Broth with Pulled Chicken

Vegetarian Ham Pho

$15.00

Homemade Vegetable Broth with sliced Vegan Ham

Pho No Meat

$11.00

Chicken

Chicken Almonding

$17.00

Wok fried chicken and vegetables topped with almonds. served with white rice.

Chicken Mushroom

$17.00

Wok fried chicken, vegatables and mushrooms. served with white rice.

Grilled Chicken Platter

$17.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of white rice served with a side vietnamese salad and fish sauce

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$17.00

Hand battered chicken tossed in a house sweet and sour sauce served with white rice.

Curry Chicken

$20.00

stewed chicken with carrots and potatoes, served on a bed of rice noodles

Sesame Chicken

$17.00

breaded chicken wok tossed in our family’s favorite sesame sauce., Mildly spicy, served with white rice.

Kung Pao Chicken

$17.00

Chicken and mixed vegetables in our homemade garlic sauce with peanuts and whole dried chilies

Beef

Beef & Vegetables

$17.00

Wok fried beef and vegetables. served with white rice.

Beef & Potatoes

$17.00

Wok fried beef, onions and fried potato chips. served with fried rice.

Pork

Pork w/ Tofu Vegetables

$17.00

Wok fried pork, fried Tofu and mixed vegetables. served with white rice.

Pork & Vegetables

$17.00

Wok fried pork and mixed vegetables. served with white rice.

Grillled Pork Platter

$17.00

Grilled pork on a bed of white rice served with a side vietnamese salad and fish sauce

Vegetable

Vegetable & Tofu

$17.00

Wok fried vegetable and fried tofu. served with white rice

Hot & Spicy Mock Duck

$17.00

Wok fried mock duck and onions. served with white rice.

Tofu & Potatoes

$17.00

Wok fried tofu, onions and fried potato chips. served with white rice.

Shrimp

Shrimp w/ Vegetables

$19.00

Wok fried shrimp and vegetables. served with white rice.

Shrimp Broccoli

$19.00

Wok fried shrimp, broccoli and onions. served with white rice.

Specials

Beef Carpaccio - bo tai chanh

$20.00

Pineapple cured beef tossed with mint, onions, and peanuts. served with shrimp crackers.

Banana Flower Salad - Goi

$17.00

Shredded banana flower, pickled lotus root, diakon, carrots, onions, fried shallots, peanuts garlic fish sauce dressing

Banh Xeo

Banh Xeo

$20.00

Rice flour coconut batter, onions, bean sprouts served with fish sauce

Vegan Banh Xeo

Vegan Banh Xeo

$20.00

Rice flour coconut batter, onions, bean sprouts served with fish sauce

Steak and Eggs - Bo Ne

Steak and Eggs - Bo Ne

$22.00

Grilled filet, homemade gravy, sunny side up egg, pate, onions, blistered cherry tomatoes, a whole baguette

Seabass - Ca Kho

$29.00

Braised sea bass, pork belly crouton

Squid Ink Fried Rice

Squid Ink Fried Rice

$20.00

Ikasumi squid ink, shrimp, shaved bonito, masago

Soft Shell Crab Pasta

Soft Shell Crab Pasta

$29.00

Handmade pasta, savory seafood and pork, cherry tomatoes, shredded green onions

Shaken Beef - Bo Luc Lac

Shaken Beef - Bo Luc Lac

$22.00

Sauteed Beef Filet, watercress salad, tomatoes, onions

Bean Curd Platter

$17.00

Tofu and vegetable mixture wrapped in a bean curd and seared to a crisp, served with a vietnamese salad over rice. served with a side of vegan fish sauce.

Vegan Pork Platter

Vegan Pork Platter

$20.00

Taro faux roast pork served with a side vietnamese salad over woven rice noodles. served with a side of vegan fish sauce.

Pompano Platter

$33.00

Whole fried Pompano with woven rice noodles, leaf lettuce, mint, cucumber and pickled carrots and daikon.

Dessert

Yogurt Bowl

$9.00

Vietnamese Yogurt topped with fresh fruit, cookie crumbles, basil seeds and peanut brittle

Seasonal Creme Brulee

$9.00

Seasonal infused creme brulee

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Ganache Frosting chocolate cake

Banana Cake

$9.00

Steamed banana cake topped with coconut syrup and sesame seeds

Honeycomb Cake

$9.00

Mochi like textured cake flavored with pandan, topped with coconut syrup and crushed peanut brittle

Extras

Small White Rice

$2.50

Large White Rice

$5.00

Small Fried Rice

$3.50

Large Fried Rice

$7.00

Fish Sauce 1oz

$0.30

Fish Sauce 2oz

$0.60

Pint Fish sauce

$2.50

Small Sweet and Sour Sauce

$2.50

Small Chili Sauce

$0.30

Small Gravy

$2.50

Chow Mein Noodles

$1.25

Small Pho Broth

$6.00

Large Pho Broth

$11.00

Steam Broccoli

$5.00

Steam Veggies

$5.00

Baguette

$3.00

Pint Rice Noodles

$4.00

Pint Pho Noodles

$4.00

peanut sauce 2oz

$0.60

Bakery Item

Bakery

Almond Cookies

$6.00

Light, Buttery cookies with Almond.

Peanut Brittle

$7.00

Peanuts in a crunchy shell with sesame seeds

Rice Crispy

$5.00

Soft, marshmallow filled rice crispy cereal

Banana Bread

$6.00

Homemade banana bread

Macarons

$3.00

Variety of Flavors homemade macarons

Cake Pop

$3.00

Chocolate cake pops dipped in seasonal decorations

Cupcake

$4.00

Ganache frosting chocolate cupcake

Small Cookie

$4.00

Seasonal decorated sugar cookie

Large Cookie

$5.00

Salted caramel frosting topped sugar cookie

Retail

Merch

Hat

$15.00

Pullover Hoodie

$45.00

Zip Up Sweater

$45.00

Crop Top Hoodie

$45.00

TShirt

$20.00

Lunch 3PO

Lunch

LUNCH Lo Mein

$15.00

Single serving of your favorite lo mein, served with fried rice and 2 cheese puffs

LUNCH Chow Mein

$15.00

Single serving of your favorite chow mein, served with fried rice and 2 cheese puffs.

LUNCH Chicken

$15.00

Single serving of sweet and sour or sesame chicken, served with fried rice and 2 cheese puffs.