eM Que Viet 1332 Grand Ave
Beverages
Zero Proof
N/A Bev
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Starry
Mountain Dew
Diet Mountain Dew
Crush Orange Soda
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Dripped Espresso
Coffee
Hot Tea
Soda
Ginger Ale
Tonic
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Pineapple Juice
Kiddy Cocktail
Ginger Beer
Coconut Juice
San Pelligrino
Topo Chico
Bottled Water
Main Menu
Fried Rice
Vegetable Fried Rice
Chopped mixed vegetables wok fried with rice. includes eggs and bean sprouts
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken wok fried with rice.
Pork Fried Rice
Pork wok fried with rice.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp wok fried with rice.
Special Fried Rice
Chicken, Pork and Shrimp wok fried with rice
Lo Mein
Vegetable Lo Mein
House vegetables wok fried with egg noodles
Chicken Lo Mein
Chicken and vegetables wok fried with egg noodles
Pork Lo Mein
Pork and vegetables wok fried with egg noodles
Beef Lo Mein
Beef and vegetables wok fried with egg noodles
Shrimp Lo Mein
Shrimp and vegetables wok fried with egg noodles
Special Lo Mein
Chicken, pork and shrimp wok fried with egg noodles
Chow Mein
Vegetable Chow Mein
House vegetables wok fried on top of crunchy egg noodles
Chicken Chow Mein
Chicken and vegetables wok fried on top of crunchy egg noodles
Chicken and Mushroom Chow Mein
Chicken, mushrooms and vegetables wok fried on top of crunchy egg noodles
Pork Chow Mein
Pork and vegetables wok fried on top of crunchy egg noodles
Beef Chow Mein
Beef and vegetables wok fried on top of crunchy egg noodles
Shrimp Chow Mein
Shrimp and vegetables wok fried on top of crunchy egg noodles
Egg Foo Young
Vegetable Egg Foo Young
Chopped veggies, beans sprouts and vermicelli noodles fried into a patty in a house gravy.
Chicken Egg Foo Young
Chicken, chopped veggies, beans sprouts and vermicelli noodles fried into a patty in a house gravy.
Pork Egg Foo Young
Pork, chopped veggies, beans sprouts and vermicelli noodles fried into a patty in a house gravy.
Shrimp Egg Foo Young
Shrimp, chopped veggies, beans sprouts and vermicelli noodles fried into a patty in a house gravy.
Special Egg Foo Young
Chicken, Pork and Shrimp, chopped veggies, beans sprouts and vermicelli noodles fried into a patty in a house gravy.
Banh Mi
Pork Banh Mi
Mayo, Pate, Cucumbers, Carrots and Diakon, Jalapenos, Cilantro and Marinated grilled pork in a Baguette.
Chicken Banh Mi
Mayo, Pate, Cucumbers, Carrots and Diakon, Jalapenos, Cilantro and Marinated grilled chicken in a Baguette.
Vegan Ham Banh Mi
Soy sauce, Cucumbers, Carrots and Diakon, Jalapenos, Cilantro and Vegan Ham in a Baguette.
Mock Duck Banh Mi
Mayo, Cucumbers, Carrots and Diakon, Jalapenos, Cilantro and wok fried mock duck and onions in a Baguette.
Noodle Salad
Egg Roll Noodle Salad
Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with a chopped up egg rolls. served with fish sauce.
Veggie Egg Roll Noodle
Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with a chopped up veggie egg rolls. served with vegan fish sauce.
Beef Noodle Salad
Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with wok fried beef and onions. served with fish sauce.
Pork Noodle Salad
Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with marinated grilled pork. served with fish sauce.
Chicken Noodle Salad
Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with marinated grilled chicken. served with fish sauce.
Mock Duck Noodle Salad
Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with wok fried mock duck and onions. served with vegan fish sauce.
Tofu Noodle Salad
Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with fried tofu. served with vegan fish sauce.
Hot and Spicy Tofu Noodle Salad
Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with wok fried tofu and onions. served with vegan fish sauce.
Shrimp Noodle Salad
Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with work fried shrimp and onions. served with fish sauce.
Pho
Ribeye Pho
Homemade Beef Broth with thin sliced ribeye
Tai Pho
Homemade Beef Broth with thin sliced lean beef
Meatball Pho
Homemade Beef Broth with Beef Meatballs
Seafood Pho
Homemade Beef Broth with Shrimp, Mussels and Imitation Crab
Shrimp Pho
Homemade Beef Broth with Shrimp
Vegetable Pho
Homemade Vegetable Broth with Mixed Vegetables
Chicken Pho
Homemade Beef Broth with Pulled Chicken
Vegetarian Ham Pho
Homemade Vegetable Broth with sliced Vegan Ham
Pho No Meat
Chicken
Chicken Almonding
Wok fried chicken and vegetables topped with almonds. served with white rice.
Chicken Mushroom
Wok fried chicken, vegatables and mushrooms. served with white rice.
Grilled Chicken Platter
Grilled chicken on a bed of white rice served with a side vietnamese salad and fish sauce
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Hand battered chicken tossed in a house sweet and sour sauce served with white rice.
Curry Chicken
stewed chicken with carrots and potatoes, served on a bed of rice noodles
Sesame Chicken
breaded chicken wok tossed in our family’s favorite sesame sauce., Mildly spicy, served with white rice.
Kung Pao Chicken
Chicken and mixed vegetables in our homemade garlic sauce with peanuts and whole dried chilies
Beef
Pork
Vegetable
Shrimp
Specials
Beef Carpaccio - bo tai chanh
Pineapple cured beef tossed with mint, onions, and peanuts. served with shrimp crackers.
Banana Flower Salad - Goi
Shredded banana flower, pickled lotus root, diakon, carrots, onions, fried shallots, peanuts garlic fish sauce dressing
Banh Xeo
Rice flour coconut batter, onions, bean sprouts served with fish sauce
Vegan Banh Xeo
Rice flour coconut batter, onions, bean sprouts served with fish sauce
Steak and Eggs - Bo Ne
Grilled filet, homemade gravy, sunny side up egg, pate, onions, blistered cherry tomatoes, a whole baguette
Seabass - Ca Kho
Braised sea bass, pork belly crouton
Squid Ink Fried Rice
Ikasumi squid ink, shrimp, shaved bonito, masago
Soft Shell Crab Pasta
Handmade pasta, savory seafood and pork, cherry tomatoes, shredded green onions
Shaken Beef - Bo Luc Lac
Sauteed Beef Filet, watercress salad, tomatoes, onions
Bean Curd Platter
Tofu and vegetable mixture wrapped in a bean curd and seared to a crisp, served with a vietnamese salad over rice. served with a side of vegan fish sauce.
Vegan Pork Platter
Taro faux roast pork served with a side vietnamese salad over woven rice noodles. served with a side of vegan fish sauce.
Pompano Platter
Whole fried Pompano with woven rice noodles, leaf lettuce, mint, cucumber and pickled carrots and daikon.
Dessert
Yogurt Bowl
Vietnamese Yogurt topped with fresh fruit, cookie crumbles, basil seeds and peanut brittle
Seasonal Creme Brulee
Seasonal infused creme brulee
Chocolate Cake
Ganache Frosting chocolate cake
Banana Cake
Steamed banana cake topped with coconut syrup and sesame seeds
Honeycomb Cake
Mochi like textured cake flavored with pandan, topped with coconut syrup and crushed peanut brittle
Extras
Small White Rice
Large White Rice
Small Fried Rice
Large Fried Rice
Fish Sauce 1oz
Fish Sauce 2oz
Pint Fish sauce
Small Sweet and Sour Sauce
Small Chili Sauce
Small Gravy
Chow Mein Noodles
Small Pho Broth
Large Pho Broth
Steam Broccoli
Steam Veggies
Baguette
Pint Rice Noodles
Pint Pho Noodles
peanut sauce 2oz
Bakery Item
Bakery
Almond Cookies
Light, Buttery cookies with Almond.
Peanut Brittle
Peanuts in a crunchy shell with sesame seeds
Rice Crispy
Soft, marshmallow filled rice crispy cereal
Banana Bread
Homemade banana bread
Macarons
Variety of Flavors homemade macarons
Cake Pop
Chocolate cake pops dipped in seasonal decorations
Cupcake
Ganache frosting chocolate cupcake
Small Cookie
Seasonal decorated sugar cookie
Large Cookie
Salted caramel frosting topped sugar cookie
Lunch 3PO
Lunch
LUNCH Lo Mein
Single serving of your favorite lo mein, served with fried rice and 2 cheese puffs
LUNCH Chow Mein
Single serving of your favorite chow mein, served with fried rice and 2 cheese puffs.
LUNCH Chicken
Single serving of sweet and sour or sesame chicken, served with fried rice and 2 cheese puffs.