Gyu Don w. Domestic Wagyu
$13.95
thinly sliced domestic WAGYU and tender onions simmered in a savory-sweet sauce. Sevred with a side of miso soup , a side of yellow pickle radish and pickle cabbage.
Braised Domestic Wagyu Donburi
$13.95
Braise Domestic WAGYU Brisket Chunks in Sweet and Tangy Glaze Sauce.
Beef Tongue Donburi
$16.95
Braised WAGYU Beef tongue, thinly slice served on rice, comes with a side of miso soup, toasted garlic , pickle radish and pickle cabbage.
Domestic Wagyu Combo Donburi
$15.95
A Combination of Sliced WAGYU Beef and WAGYU beef brisket Chunks Served on rice. come with a side of miso soup, toasted garlic, pickle radish, pickle cabbage, Tamago.
Three Toppings Combo Donburi
$18.95
WAGYU beef tongue, sliced beef, beef chunks served on rice, comes with a side of miso soup, toasted garlic, tamago, pickle radish, cabbage.
Workout Rice Gangnam Market Food Court Location and Ordering Hours
(312) 929-2204
1001 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
Open now • Closes at 9PM