Workout Rice Gangnam Market Food Court


Donburi - Rice Bowl

Gyu Don w. Domestic Wagyu

$13.95

thinly sliced domestic WAGYU and tender onions simmered in a savory-sweet sauce. Sevred with a side of miso soup , a side of yellow pickle radish and pickle cabbage.

Braised Domestic Wagyu Donburi

$13.95

Braise Domestic WAGYU Brisket Chunks in Sweet and Tangy Glaze Sauce.

Beef Tongue Donburi

$16.95

Braised WAGYU Beef tongue, thinly slice served on rice, comes with a side of miso soup, toasted garlic , pickle radish and pickle cabbage.

Domestic Wagyu Combo Donburi

$15.95

A Combination of Sliced WAGYU Beef and WAGYU beef brisket Chunks Served on rice. come with a side of miso soup, toasted garlic, pickle radish, pickle cabbage, Tamago.

Three Toppings Combo Donburi

$18.95

WAGYU beef tongue, sliced beef, beef chunks served on rice, comes with a side of miso soup, toasted garlic, tamago, pickle radish, cabbage.