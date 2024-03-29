Emiliano 4115 S State Road 7
Dinner Menu
Antipasti
- Prosciutto di Parma$16.00
stracciatella - prosciutto - mortadella - olives - gem lettuce - bread sticks - evoo
- Calamari Fritti Misto$14.00
garlic aioli - zucchini - lemon
- Carpaccio di Manzo$16.00
parmigiana - arugula - lemon - capers - olive oil
- Piccola Melanzana$15.00
pan fried eggplant - mozzarella - vodka sauce - parmigiana
- Burratta bruschetta$16.00
baby heirloom tomatoes - pistachio pesto - basil - olive oil - balsamic
- Nona's Meatballs$15.00
italian sauasage - tomato sauce - polenta - whipped ricotta - parmesan
- Charred Broccolini$14.00
whipped ricotta - calabrian chili oil
- Caprese$19.00
tomato - fresh mozzarella - balsamic - basil oil
- Italian Wedding Soup$9.00
Mini Meatballs - Onion - Carrot - Celery - Pastini
Insalate e Zuppa
- Amalfi House Salad$10.00
tomato - onion - pepperoncini - feta - black olives - parmesan - romaine - oregano vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$12.00
parmesan - radicchio - olive oil croutons - zesty caesar dressing
- Panzanella Salad$16.00
burrata - roma tomato - aged balsamic - basil oil - red onion - radicchio - arugula - fried croutons - red wine vinaigrette
- soup of the day$9.00Out of stock
soup of the day
Pizza
- PIZZA Margherita$19.00
fresh mozzarella - olive oil - basil - house red sauce - parmigiana
- PIZZA Sicilian$25.00
upside down style pie - deep dish - vodka sauce - sesame seeds - mozzarella - parmigiana
- PIZZA Pepperoni & Burrata$22.00
Fresh mozzarella - House red sauce - Roasted garlic - Chili oil - Honey
- PIZZA Bianco$24.00
ricotta - mozzarella - parmigiana - goat cheese - pistachio - red onion - arugula - olive oil
- PIZZA Mushroom Pie$22.00
truffle cream - mozzarella - maitake, beech, & trumpet mushrooms
- PIZZA Sausage Arrabbiata$20.00
italian sausage - mozzarella - red sauce - red onion - cherry pepper
- PIZZA Shrimp Scampi Pie$24.00
lemon - capers - garlic - chiles - fresh mozzarella - parmigiana
Pasta
- Cavatelli Pomodoro$18.00
garlic - tomato - EVOO - baby tomatoes - basil - parmigiana
- Penne Alla Vodka$24.00
chicken - garlic - tomato - cream - basil - parmigiana
- Bucatini & Meatballs$26.00
house ground meatballs - garlic - onion - house red sauce - basil - parmigiana
- Sausage Orecchiette$24.00
garlic - white wines - broccoli rabe - chili flakes - parmigiana - olive oil
- Wild Mushroom Fettuccine$29.00
porcini truffle cream - maitake, beech & trumpet mushrooms
- Short Rib Bolognese$27.00
veal, pork & beef ragu - jumbo rigatoni - parmigiana
- Lasagna Bolognese$27.00
fresh pasta - béchamel - northern italy meat ragu
- Ravioli Pomodoro$22.00
burrata - ricotta - parmigiana - red sauce
- Shrimp Alfredo Ragu$29.00
shrimp - parmigiana - burrata cream - fusilli
- linguine vongole$26.00
manilla clams - pei mussels - tomato - dry vermouth - butter - parmesan
Carne
- New York Strip Pizzaiola$38.00
capers - garlic - peppers - olive oil - basil - polenta
- Veal Chop Marsala$55.00
potato puree - wild mushrooms
- Filet Mignon$45.00
shallot confit - potato puree - wild mushrooms
- Chicken Scarpiello$29.00
bone-in all natural chicken - italian sausage - peppers - garlic - onion - mushrooms - cherry peppers - polenta
- Chicken Milanese$26.00
chicken cutlets - arugual salad - shaved parmesan - baby tomatoes - lemon butter
- Chicken Parmesan$26.00
fresh mozzarella - san marzano tomato sauce - penne pasta
Pesce
- Shrimp Carbonara$29.00
fettuccine - pancetta - peas - cream - parmigiana - crispy egg yolk
- Red Snapper Livornese$30.00
capers - olives - white wine - tomato - potato puree
- Potato Crusted Seabass$38.00
potato puree - sauteed spinach - lemon butter
- Salmon Alla Griglia$27.00
charred broccolini - polenta - tomato - truffle butter
- Shrimp Scampi Risotto$29.00
shrimp - spinach - truffle butter - stracciatella
Classico
- Veal Parmesan$45.00
- Chicken Marsala$26.00
- Veal Marsala$30.00
- Veal Milanese$45.00
- Chicken Francese$26.00
- Veal Francese$30.00
- Chicken Picatta$26.00
- Veal Picatta$30.00
Dessert
Sides
Kids Menu
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Soft Drinks
Bottled Water
N/A Wines
Wine Menu
Red Wine
- BTL vincent dampt petit chablis$95.00
- BTL simmonet-febvre chablis$170.00
- BTL fevre chablis bougros grand cru$245.00
- BTL torreserra$150.00
- BTL salavego$160.00
- BTL bolgheri renzo superiore$160.00
- BTL antinori pian delle vigne brunello$180.00
- BTL tignanello$270.00
- BTL banfi brunello di montalcino$165.00
White Wine
- GLS avissi prosecco$10.00
- GLS perrier jouet$30.00
- GLS numero 20 rose$15.00
- GLS whispering angel$17.00
- BTL impero PG$38.00
- BTL ca de rocchi insta PG$48.00
- BTL santa margherita PG$74.00
- BTL Impero Chardonnay$38.00
- BTL albertoni chardonnay$45.00
- BTL tormaresca peitrabianca$75.00
- BTL chablisienne le finage$75.00
- BTL flowers chardonnay$75.00
- BTL christian moreau chablis$90.00
- BTL collevento 921 SB$38.00
- BTL fulkerson riesling$45.00
- BTL kim crawford SB$50.00
- BTL chateau de sancerre$75.00
- BTL vincent dampt petit chablis$95.00
- BTL simmonet-febvre chablis$170.00
- BTL fevre chablis bougros grand cru$245.00
- BTL avissi prosecco$39.00
- BTL avissi prosecco split$10.00
- BTL chandon split$15.00
- BTL perrier jouet$130.00
- BTL PJ rose$165.00
- BTL dom perignon$350.00
- BTL numero 20$55.00
- BTL whispering angel$55.00
Rosé
Champagne
N/A Wines
Corkage Fee
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto Di Saronno$12.00
- Aperol$14.00
- Campari$14.00
- Courviosier$14.00
- Cointreau$14.00
- Drambuie$14.00
- Frangelico$14.00
- Bailey's Irish Cream$12.00
- Grand Marnier$14.00
- Irish Mist$14.00
- Jagermeister$14.00
- Kahlua$12.00
- House Made Limoncello$15.00
- Housemade Organgello$15.00
- Hennessey$14.00
- Remy Martin V.S.O.P$16.00
- Graham's Porto Tawny 10 yr$16.00
- Sambuca white$12.00
- Sambuca black$12.00
- Gran Marnier Cordon Rouge$13.00
- Kahlua Coffee$14.00
Cocktails
Emiliano Cocktail List
- Verde Ti Voglio Verde$16.00
- Capo Di Tutti Capi$15.00
- Emiliano Sangria Bianca$16.00
- Emiliano Sangria Frizzante$16.00
- Emiliano Sangria Rete$16.00
- Peaky B Pear Margarita$16.00
- Mezcal Negroni$16.00
- Negroni Sbagliato$16.00
- Al Capone$15.00
- Rinfrescante$15.00
- Mojito Italiano$16.00
- La Principessa Martini$16.00
- Sempre Giovane$16.00
- Limoncello & Gin Martini$16.00
- Emiliano Limoncello Martini$16.00
- Senorina$15.00
- Tiramisu Martini$16.00
- Tangerine Margarita$15.00
Cocktails
- Espresso Martini$16.00