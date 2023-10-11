Emiliano's Mexican Restaurant 6690 Mission Gorge Rd Suite E
Appetizers
- Sample Plate$18.95
Taquitos, flautas, cheese quesadilla and nachos topped with guacamole and sour cream
- Guacamole Dip$10.00
Fresh avocados mixed with onions, cilantro, and fresh squeezed limes
- Taquitos$9.95
Four rolled crispy corn tortillas topped with guacamole and sour cream
- Poppers$12.95
Deep-fried jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese
- Buffalo Wings$12.95
Deep-fried chicken wings coated in buffalo sauce
- Queso Fundido$12.95
Melted jack cheese mixed with Mexican pork sausage
- Fish Ceviche$15.95
Raw fish cured in fresh lime juice mixed with tomatoes, onions, and cilantro, topped with sliced avocados
- Shrimp Ceviche$17.95
Raw shrimp cured in fresh lime juice mixed with tomatoes, onions, and cilantro, topped with sliced avocados
- Camarones Apretados$16.95
Bacon-wrapped jumbo shrimp deep-fried to perfection
- Shrimp Cocktail$17.95
Jumbo shrimp simmered in a house recipe mixed with tomatoes, onions,cilantro, and sliced avocados
- Super Nachos$10.95
Fresh tortilla chips topped with refired beans, enchilada salsa, jack cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
- Carne Asada Fries$12.95
French fries topped with grilled top sirloin steak, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
- Warm Bean Dip$7.00
Refried beans topped with house enchilada salsa and jack cheese
Salads
- Chicken Fajita Salad$16.50
Tossed lettuce topped with strips of marinated chicken breast sauteed with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and sliced avocados
- Parilla Salad$16.50
Tossed lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, pinto beans, tomatoes, and sliced avocados
- Chicken Caesar Salad$16.50
Tossed Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, and sliced avocados
- Steak Fajita Salad$16.50
Tossed lettuce topped with tender strips of top sirloin steak sauteed with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and sliced avocados
- Shrimp Fajita Salad$16.50
Tossed lettuce topped with jumbo shrimp sauteed with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and sliced avocados
Soups
- Menudo Rojo$9.95
Beef tripe in a chili pepper base, served with tortillas
- Sopa de Tortilla$13.95
Packed with shredded chicken, enchilada salsa, crunchy tortilla strips, jack cheese, sour cream, and sliced avocados. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Albondigas$13.95
Mexican style meatballs simmered with potatoes, mixed vegetables, onions, and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Sopa de Pollo$13.95
Richly flavored boneless chicken breast with mixed vegetables. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Combinations
- #1 Tamal and Enchilada$15.95
Shredded beef Tamal, and you choose your options for Enchilada. Served with rice and beans
- #2 Enchilada and Chile Relleno$15.95
Choose your options for Enchilada. Served with rice and beans
- #3 Chile Relleno and Tamal$15.95
Served with rice and beans
- #4 Crispy Taco and Chile Relleno$15.95
Choose chicken or beef for taco. Served with rice and beans.
- #5 Enchilada and Crispy Taco$15.95
Choose cheese, chicken, or beef for enchilada. Choose shredded chicken or beef for taco. Served with rice and beans
- #6 Burrito and Enchilada$15.95
Choose shredded chicken or beef for burrito. Choose cheese, chicken, or beef for enchilada. Served with rice and beans
- #7 Taco and Tamal$15.95
Choose shredded chicken or beef for taco. Served with rice and beans
Burritos
- Carne Asada Burrito$16.95
Filled with grilled top sirloin steak and pico de gallo garnished with guacamole. Served with rice and beans
- Pollo Asado Burrito$16.95
Filled with grilled chicken breast and pico de gallo garnished with guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans
- Carnitas Burrito$16.95
Filled with tender fried pork and pico de gallo garnished with guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans
- Chimichanga$16.95
Deep fried, shredded beef burrito topped with lettuce and jack cheese garnished with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Shrimp Burrito$16.95
Filled with jumbo shrimp sauteed with bell peppers and onions in salsa ranchera garnished with sour cream. Served with rice and beans
A La Carta
- Surf and Turf Burrito$18.95
Filled with grilled top sirloin steak, pan-fried jumbo shrimp and pico de gallo, garnished with guacamole. Served with rice and beans
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
- Mushroom Quesadilla$12.95
- Ortega Pepper Quesadilla$12.95
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$15.95
- Pollo Asado Quesadilla$15.95
- Carnitas Quesadilla$15.95
- Shrimp$16.95
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$7.95
- Bean, rice, & Cheese Burrito$9.95
- Chile Verde & Bean Burrito$12.95
- Carne Asada Burrito$11.95
- Pollo Asado Burrito$11.95
- Carnitas Burrito$11.95
- Shrimp Burrito$12.95
- Carne Asada & Bean Tostada$16.50
Served with lettuce, Jack cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
- Pollo Asado & Bean Tostada$16.50
Served with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
- Carnitas & Bean Tostada$16.50
Served with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
- Beef & Bean Tostada$13.95
Served with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
- Chicken & Bean Tostada$13.95
Served with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
- Bean Tostada$11.95
Served with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
- Tamal$5.95
Sides
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Rancheras$18.95
Two cheese enchiladas smothered in salsa ranchera topped with jack cheese, garnished with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Suizas$18.95
Two shredded chicken enchiladas smothered in green tomatillo salsa, topped with jack cheese, garnished with sour cream. Served with rice and corn
- Enchilada del Mar$19.95
Flour tortilla filled with jumbo shrimp sauteed with salsa ranchera, bell peppers, and onions. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas a la Crema$21.95
Two grilled chicken enchiladas smothered in green tomatillo salsa, topped with cheese and a la crema salsa. Served with rice and whole beans
- Enchiladas con Mole$19.95
Two shredded chicken enchiladas, topped with jack cheese and smothered with sweet and spicy poblano salsa. Served with rice and beans
- La Bandera$24.95
One cheese enchilada topped with red salsa, pollo asado enchilada topped with a la crema salsa and carnitas enchilada topped with green tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans
Los Tacos De Emiliano
- El Trio$19.95
Three soft tacos filled with carne asada, pollo asado and carnitas topped with pico de gallo, garnished with guacamole
- Two Carne Asada Tacos$16.95
Two soft tacos filled with grilled top sirloin steak and pico de gallo, garnished with guacamole. Served with rice and beans
- Two Shrimp Tacos$17.95
Two soft tacos filled with jumbo shrimp sauteed in salsa ranchera with bell peppers and onions, topped with shredded lettuce. Served with rice and beans
- Two Mahi-Mahi Tacos$18.95
Two soft tacos filled with grilled fish, tartar salsa, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
- Two Fish Tacos$16.95
Two soft tacos filled with batter-fried cod, tartar salsa, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
- Two Pollo Asado Tacos$15.95
Two soft tacos filled with grilled chicken breast and pico de gallo, garnished with guacamole.Served with rice and beans
Vegetarian
- Garden Burrito$11.95
Filled with mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions, sauteed with rice and pinto beans
- Two Potato Tacos$16.50
Two crispy corn tortillas filled with potatoes, lettuce and jack cheese. Served with rice and pinto beans
- Expresso Burrito$11.95
Filled with rice, pinto beans, and jack cheese, topped with salsa ranchera, jack cheese, guacamole and sour cream
- Veggie Fajitas$16.95
Sauteed mushrooms, bell peppers and onions marinated in special spices garnished with guacamole. Served with rice, whole beans, and tortillas