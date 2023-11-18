Emilio's Brick Oven Gourmet Pizza
Pizza - Create your Own
- Cheese Pizza - Small$11.99
Emilio's own homemade pizza sauce and crust topped with shredded mozzarella
- Cheese Pizza - Large$20.99
Emilio's own homemade pizza sauce and crust topped with shredded mozzarella
- Create Your Own 2 Topping Pizza - Small$14.99
Start with Emilio’s freshly made sauce and shredded mozzarella over mouthwatering crust – his own recipes! – then start adding your own personal favorites from the available toppings
- Create Your Own 2 Topping Pizza - Large$24.99
Start with Emilio’s freshly made sauce and shredded mozzarella over mouthwatering crust – his own recipes! – then start adding your own personal favorites from the available toppings
Pizza Bianca (White)
- Bianca Pizza - Small$14.99
Marinated ricotta, shredded mozzarella, Parmesan, and topped with fresh parsley and garlic
- Bianca Pizza - Large$24.99
Marinated ricotta, shredded mozzarella, Parmesan, and topped with fresh parsley and garlic
- Al Pesto Pizza - Small$14.99
Marinated ricotta, basil, pesto and shredded mozzarella
- Al Pesto Pizza - Large$24.99
Marinated ricotta, basil, pesto and shredded mozzarella
- Tre Formaggi Pizza - Small$14.99
Parmesan cheese, gorgonzola, shredded mozzarella, fresh garlic and parsley
- Tre Formaggi Pizza - Large$24.99
Parmesan cheese, gorgonzola, shredded mozzarella, fresh garlic and parsley
Pizza Verdura (Vegetarian)
- Dorian Pizza - Small$14.99
Fresh mozzarella, marinated tomato sauce, spinach, zucchini, yellow squash, red onions, portabella mushrooms, light feta cheese and roasted red peppers
- Dorian Pizza - Large$25.99
Fresh mozzarella, marinated tomato sauce, spinach, zucchini, yellow squash, red onions, portabella mushrooms, light feta cheese and roasted red peppers
- Oh! Bosco Pizza - Small$14.99
Fresh mozzarella, spinach, portabella mushrooms, sliced red onions and marinated tomato sauce
- Oh! Bosco Pizza - Large$24.99
Fresh mozzarella, spinach, portabella mushrooms, sliced red onions and marinated tomato sauce
- Basil Margarita Pizza - Small$14.99
An Emilio's favorite! Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, portabella mushrooms and marinated tomato sauce
- Basil Margarita Pizza - Large$24.99
An Emilio's favorite! Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, portabella mushrooms and marinated tomato sauce
- Rustica Pizza - Small$14.99
Fresh mozzarella, roasted eggplant, portabella mushrooms, zucchini and marinated tomato sauce
- Rustica Pizza - Large$25.99
Fresh mozzarella, roasted eggplant, portabella mushrooms, zucchini and marinated tomato sauce
- Puttanesca Pizza - Small$14.99
Fresh mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, and marinated tomato sauce
- Puttanesca Pizza - Large$25.99
Fresh mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, and marinated tomato sauce
- Roya Pizza - Small$14.99
Olive oil, Extra Virgin garlic sauce, rosemary, garlic, goat cheese, sliced tomatoes, and arugula
- Roya Pizza - Large$25.99
Olive oil, Extra Virgin garlic sauce, rosemary, garlic, goat cheese, sliced tomatoes, and arugula
Pizza Carne (Meat)
- Roma Pizza - Small$14.99
An Emilio's favorite! Fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, portabella mushrooms and marinated tomato sauce
- Roma Pizza - Large$24.99
An Emilio's favorite! Fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, portabella mushrooms and marinated tomato sauce
- Julian Pizza - Small$14.99
An Emilio's favorite! Fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onions and marinated tomato sauce
- Julian Pizza - Large$24.99
An Emilio's favorite! Fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onions and marinated tomato sauce
- Angelina Pizza - Small$14.99
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, green peppers, oregano and marinated tomato sauce
- Angelina Pizza - Large$24.99
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, green peppers, oregano and marinated tomato sauce
- Mesquite Pollo Pizza - Small$14.99
Fresh mozzarella, mesquite BBQ chicken and marinated tomato sauce
- Mesquite Pollo Pizza - Large$24.99
Fresh mozzarella, mesquite BBQ chicken and marinated tomato sauce
- Eveline Pizza - Small$14.99
Extra shredded mozzarella, sausage, and pepperoni with our homemade pizza sauce
- Eveline Pizza - Large$25.99
Extra shredded mozzarella, sausage, and pepperoni with our homemade pizza sauce
- Patate E Prosciutto Pizza - Small$14.99
Thinly sliced roasted red potatoes, prosciutto ham, smoked mozzarella and portabella mushrooms
- Patate E Prosciutto Pizza - Large$25.99
Thinly sliced roasted red potatoes, prosciutto ham, smoked mozzarella and portabella mushrooms
- Jack Pizza - Small$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, marinated ricotta, lean ground beef and our homemade pizza sauce
- Jack Pizza - Large$24.99
Shredded mozzarella, marinated ricotta, lean ground beef and our homemade pizza sauce
Appetizers
- Brick Oven Chicken Wings$14.99
8 pieces cooked in our brick oven served with a side of ranch. Choice of Buffalo or Honey BBQ Sauce
- Chicken Kabobs on the Stick$10.99
Grilled BBQ chicken breast, onions, and green peppers served on skewers and toasted in our brick oven
- Meatball Starter$14.99
Emilio's homemade meatballs tossed in homemade marinara sauce and served with cheese bread.
- Popcorn Shrimp$13.99
Popcorn shrimp toasted in our own Brick Oven. Served with a side of Emilio's homemade marinara sauce
- Emilio's Bread - Small$5.99
Emilio's special crust sprinkled with extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, and Parmesan. Available with Mozzarella cheese
- Emilio's Bread - Large$7.99
Emilio's special crust sprinkled with extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, and Parmesan. Available with Mozzarella cheese
- Emilio's Brick Oven Mozzarella Sticks$11.99
Served with Emilio's homemade marinara sauce
- Brick Oven Jalapeno Popper$11.99
8 jalapeno poppers cooked in our Brick Oven and served with a side of Emilio's marinara dipping sauce
- Hummus$11.99
Hummus served with pita bread, celery, and carrots
Insalata
- Spinaci Salad - Side$6.99
Spinach, walnuts, tomatoes, sliced onions, feta with homemade balsamic vinaigrette
- Spinaci Salad - Regular Size$12.99
Spinach, walnuts, tomatoes, sliced onions, feta with homemade balsamic vinaigrette
- Caeser Salad - Side$5.99
Romaine lettuce with homemade Caesar dressing and toasted croutons
- Caeser Salad - Regular Size$11.99
Romaine lettuce with homemade Caesar dressing and toasted croutons
- Misto D'Emilio Salad - Side$5.99
Mixed baby greens, tomatoes, red onions, walnuts with homemade balsamic vinaigrette
- Misto D'Emilio Salad - Regular Size$11.99
Mixed baby greens, tomatoes, red onions, walnuts with homemade balsamic vinaigrette
- Arugula Salad - Side$6.99
Arugula, portobello mushrooms, tomato, goat cheese, pecans, parsley and basil with raspberry vinaigrette
- Arugula Salad - Regular Size$13.99
Arugula, portobello mushrooms, tomato, goat cheese, pecans, parsley and basil with raspberry vinaigrette
- Fresh Mozzarella Salad - Side$6.99
Tomato, basil, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh mozzarella on a bed of baby greens tossed with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette
- Fresh Mozzarella Salad - Regular Size$12.99
Tomato, basil, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh mozzarella on a bed of baby greens tossed with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette
- Very Green Salad$16.99
A truly hearty salad. Sliced zucchini, sliced yellow squash, sliced tomato, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, green olives, artichoke, roasted red peppers, pineapple, parsley, banana peppers, pecans, walnuts, and black olives on a bed of arugula and mixed baby greens. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette and raspberry vinaigrette
- Verdi Salad - Side$5.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber with homemade balsamic vinaigrette
- Verdi Salad - Regular Size$11.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber with homemade balsamic vinaigrette
8'' Sub
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$9.99
Grilled chicken, sauteed onions and green peppers, Emilio's homemade red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and parmesan toasted in our brick oven
- Oven Gold Turkey Breast Sub$8.99
Turkey breast sub with your choice of toppings
- Smoked Turkey Breast Sub$8.99
Smoked Turkey breast sub with your choice of toppings
- Eggplant Parmesan Sub$8.99
Grilled eggplant, sauteed green peppers and onions, mozzarella, parmesan, and our homemade red sauce toasted in our brick oven
- Deluxe Ham Sub$8.99
Deluxe Ham Sub with your choice of toppings
- Italian Meatball Parmesan Sub$9.99
Homemade Italian meatballs tossed in our marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
- Fresh Mozzarella Sub$9.99
Fresh mozzarella, basil, sliced fresh tomato, and sun-dried tomato drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and oregano
- Deluxe Eye Round Sub$9.99
Deluxe Eye Round sub with your choice of toppings
- Italian Sausage Parmesan Sub$9.99
Italian sausage tossed in our homemade marinara topped with mozzarella cheese
- Tuna Melt Sub$9.99
Emilio's Specialties
- Beef Roll$14.99
Lean ground beef with sauteed green peppers and onions, topped with shredded mozzarella, and marinated tomatoes and served over Emilio's special crust. Served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce
- Chicken Roll$14.99
Grilled chicken with sauteed green peppers and onions, shredded mozzarella, and marinated tomatoes and served over Emilio's special crust. Served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce
- Stromboli$14.99
Deluxe eye round, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan, sauteed green peppers and onions and marinated tomatoes served on Emilio's special crust topped with sesame seeds and with a side of our homemade marinara sauce
- Calzoni Di Formaggio$11.99
Our cheese calzone. Ricotta, shredded mozzarella, Parmesan, and marinated tomatoes served in Emilio’s special crust. Served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.
- Calzoni Di Formaggio with 2 Toppings$14.99
Our Calzoni Di Formaggio with 2 toppings of your choice
Dolci (Dessert)
- Tiramisu$8.99
A delicious coffee-flavored Italian dessert. Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar & mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa. Imported from Italy
- Profiteroles$8.99
Cream puff balls with a sweet and moist pastry cream filling. Imported from Italy
- Cheesecake$7.99
Classic cheesecake with a rich, dense, smooth, and creamy consistency
- Cannoli$7.99
Delicious tube of fried dough, filled with a sweet, creamy ricotta filling
- Mini Red Velvet Cake (Gluten Free)$9.99
Imported from Italy