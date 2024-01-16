Emilio's Pizza Kitchen
Pizza
14" Pizza
- 14" Cheese Pizza$14.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
- 14" Loaded$18.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
- 14" Don Ho$18.00
Pineapple, Canadian Bacon
- 14" Margherita$19.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil
- 14" White Pizza$19.00
No Sauce, Garlic, Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Provolone
- 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
Pizza Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Celery
- 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.00
BBQ Sauce, Baked Chicken, Red Onion, Cilantro
- 14" Cup and Char Pepperoni$17.00
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Mozzarella
- 14" Meatball and Ricotta$19.00
Sliced Meatball, Ricotta Drops, Mozzarella, Parmesan
18" Pizza
- 18" Cheese Pizza$17.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
- 18" Loaded$23.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
- 18" Don Ho$23.00
Pineapple, Canadian Bacon
- 18" Margherita$24.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil
- 18" White Pizza$24.00
No Sauce, Garlic, Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Provolone
- 18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$23.00
Pizza Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Celery
- 18" BBQ Chicken Pizza$23.00
BBQ Sauce, Baked Chicken, Red Onion, Cilantro
- 18" Cup and Char Pepperoni$21.00
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Mozzarella
- 18" Meatball and Ricotta$24.00
Sliced Meatball, Ricotta Drops, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Slices
Other Food
Starters
- Cheese Sticks$7.00Out of stock
Mozz Sticks with Marinara Sauce
- French Fries$4.00Out of stock
Idaho Potato, House Salted
- Loaded Fries$8.00Out of stock
Fries with Bacon and Cheese
- Homemade Meatballs$9.00Out of stock
3 Large Homemade Meatballs, Small Garlic Bread
- Garlic Bread$4.00Out of stock
Butter, Garlic, Parsely, Marinara sauce
- Utica Greens$9.00Out of stock
Escarole, hot cherry peppers, prosciutto, parmesan, bread crumbs
Wings
Salads
- Meg's Caesar$9.00
Romaine hearts, bacon, parmesan, caesar dressing
- Greek$9.00
Mixed Greens, feta, olive, tomato, pepperoncini, onion, greek dressing
- House$9.00
Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, cheese
- Cobb$14.00Out of stock
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Egg, Bacon, Blue Cheese
- Chopped$15.00
Chopped Romaine, tomato, pepper, onion, chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon
- Antipasto$11.00
Greens, Tomato, Olive, Salami, Artichoke, Onion, Cheese, Egg, Pepperocini, House made Italian Dressing
Subs
- Meatball Parm$12.00Out of stock
9" Roll, Homemade Meatballs, Sauce and Cheese
- Sausage Parm$12.00Out of stock
9" Roll, Sausage, Sauce and Cheese
- Chicken Parm$14.00Out of stock
9" Roll, Homemade Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Sauce and Cheese
- Eggplant Parm$12.00Out of stock
9" Roll, Fried Eggplant, Sauce and Cheese
Pasta
- Spaghetti$8.00Out of stock
Thin noodle pasta with choice of Sauce
- Ziti$8.00Out of stock
Tube pasta with Choice of sauce
- Baked Ziti$11.00Out of stock
Ziti, Marinara, Ricotta, Mozzarella
- Chicken Rigis$14.00Out of stock
Utica NY Specialty - Rigatoni, Chicken, Marinara, Cream, Sweet and Hot Peppers
- Lasagna$15.00Out of stock
Lasagna Noodle, Meatball, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Marinara
- Stuffed Shells$15.00Out of stock
Large Shells stuffed with Ricotta, Marinara
- Chicken Parm Pasta$17.00Out of stock
Spaghetti with Homemade Chicken Cutlets, Marinara, Mozzarella