Emilio's Tapas Restaurant 4100 Roosevelt Rd
Food
Ensalada & Sopa
Tapas Frias
- Aceitunas$8.25
Marinated olives in onions and spices
- Tortilla A La Espanola$8.50
Traditional Spanish omelet with potato and onion, served with mixed greens
- Patatas Con Alioli$10.95
Emilio's famous garlic potato salad
- Pollo Al Curri$12.50
Pieces of chicken breast with celery, green onions and grapes, served in a curry mayonnaise
- Plato De Jamon$20.50
Imported Spanish cured ham served with Manchgeo cheese, olives, toast points and extra virgin olive oil
- Pan Con Tomate$16.95
Tomato bread with Serrano ham, Manchego cheese and olives, drizzled with Spanish olive oill
- Tostadas De Chorizo$13.50
Toast points with Spanish air cured chorizo, caramelized onion and mustard
- Gambas Frias Tres Salsas$16.50
Chilled shrimp served with brandy, garlic cumin and alioli sauces
- Cazuela De Pulpo$14.25
Marinated Spanish octopus with sweet peppers and sherry viniagrette
- Garbanzo A La Castellana$10.95
Chick pea puree with roasted garlic, red peppers, avocado and olive oil served on country bread
- Canalon Frio De Atun$12.25
Cannelloni filled with tuna, asparagus, basil and tomato, drizzled with creamy white wine vinaigrette
- Ensalada Rusa$11.95
Spanish style tuna potato salad with peas and carrots
- Pisto Manchego$11.95
Sauteed zucchini, peppers, onions, eggplant, anchovy and olives, in a garlic tomato sauce
Tapas Calientes
- Pincho De Pollo$7.95
Grilled chicken brochette served with garlic cumin sauce
- Caracoles Emilio$11.50
Sauteed escargot served on croutons with tomato sauce and topped with alioli
- Emilio's Patatas Bravas$10.50
Spanish style potatoes served in a garlic tomato almond sauce and Spanish cheese
- Champinones Rellenos$12.50
Mushroom caps filled with spinach, onions, bread crumbs and fresh mozzerlla, served with tomato basil sauce
- Calamares Con Ajo Y Limon$13.50
Grilled calamari with garlic, lemon and extra virgin olive oill
- Datiles Con Tocino$13.50
Organic dates wrapped in applewood smoked bacon served with red pepper butter sauce
- Queso De Cabra$13.50
Goat cheese baked in tomato sauce with olives, served with garlic bread
- Gambas A La Plancha$13.00
Grilled shrimp served with lemon garlic butter sauce
- Montaditos De Lomo De Cerdo$13.50
Grilled pork tenderloin on toast points with zucchini and caramelized onions and served with amontillado sherry sauce
- Pincho De Solomillo A La Pimienta$11.50
Grilled beef tenderloin rolled in cracked pepper, served with caramelized onions and horseradish sauce
- Morcilla Y Chorizo A La Plancha$12.50
Grilled Spanish chorizo and blood sausage
- Pulpo A La Plancha$25.50
Grilled Spanish octopus with mixed greens, potatoes and balsamic vinaigrette
- Alacachofas A La Parrilla$14.50
Grilled artichokes served with sauteed spinach and lemon garlic olive oil
- Croquetas De Pollo$11.25
Chicken croquettes served with tomato basil sauce
- Cazuela De Pollo$12.95
Casserole of sauteed chicken with garlic, chorizo, mushrooms and amontillado sauce
Raciones
- Carne A La Pelayo$20.50
Grilled flank steak with garlic potatoes, sauteed vegetables and bleu cheese sauce
- Pechuga De Pollo Con Melocotones$17.50
Spicy grilled chicken breast served with sauteed peaches, forbidden rice and balsamic reduction
- Solomillo Con Patatas Fritas$24.50
Grilled beef tenderloin with sauteed tri-colored peppers, onion and amontillado sherry sauce, served with fries
- Fruto Del Mar$19.50
Shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams and fish in a cilantro cava broth
- Fish of the Day
Market Price
Paellas
- Paella A La Valenciana$28.50
Chicken, shrimp, mussels and clams in saffron rice
- Paella A La Mariscos$29.50
Shrimp, mussels, clams, scallops and fish in saffron rice
- Paella Con Calamares, Almejas Y Gambas$23.50
Julienne Calamari, shrimp,clams and green beans
- Paella Campesina$18.50
Spanish rice with chicken, mushrooms and seasonal vegetables
- Paella Vegetariana$17.50
Spanish rice with mushrooms and seasonal vegetables
Postres
- Flan De Caramelo$7.95
Spanish style custard with caramel sauce
- Platanos con Helado$7.95
Sauteed banana with warm caramel sauce, roasted pistachios and vanilla ice cream
- Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream$3.25
- Profiteroles$9.95
Puff pastry with ice cream and chocolate sauce
- Flan de Cafe$7.95
- Delicia de Chocolate$9.95
- Emilio's Pastel De Queso$9.95
- Copa de Cerezas con Helado$10.95
- Copa de Melocotones$10.95
- BDAY Profiterole$4.50
Kids Menu
- Kids Pincho De Solomillo$12.95
Grilled beef brochette with fries
- Kids Pincho de Pollo$12.95
Grilled chicken brochette with fries
- Kids Macarrones A La Catalana$12.95
Baked penne pasta with meat sauce and manchego cheese
- Kids Macarrones Y Mantequilla O Aceite Oliva$12.95
Penne pasta with butter or olive oil
- Kids side of Spanish Rice$4.75
- Kids side of Spanish Garlic Fries$4.50
- Kids side of Seasonal Vegetables$5.95
- Kids side of Garlic Bread$3.50
- Kids Scoop of Ice Cream
- Kids Milk
- Kids OJ
- Kids Pineapple
- Kids Sprite
- Kids Coke
- Kids Lemonade
Sides
DINNER SPECIALS
- Ensalada De Peras$11.95
- Salmon con Aguacate$15.95
- Aguacate Veracruz$13.95
- Alas De Pollo$9.95
- Higado a la Plancha$16.95
- Mil Hojas De Champinones$13.95
- Lomo de Cerdo a la Valenciana$17.95
- Cachetes de Berkshire Cerdo$12.95
- Albondigas de Cebon$13.95
- Bombitas de Patatas con Queso$13.95
- Chuletas de Ternera$29.95
- Gambas Senor Conde$15.95
- Flamenquines$12.95
- Carne Asada$29.95
- Pollo a la Cordobesa$13.95
- Salmon a la Parrilla$22.95