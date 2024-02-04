Emissary Kalorama 1726 20th St NW
All Day Menu
Breakfast
- Avocado Bacon Sandwich$17.50
- Caprese Sandwich$16.25
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, ciabatta
- Arepa Con Queso$8.00
With melted fontina cheese
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$14.25
Organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens
- Huevo Revueltos c/Arepa$17.25
Organic egg scramble, tomato, onion, arepa
- Smashed Avocado Toasts$16.25
Sea salt, pepper, lemon, micro greens
- Smoked Salmon Sandwich$17.50
- Scrambled Eggs$4.00
- Organic Fried Eggs (2)$4.00
- Side Of Toast$2.00
- parfait$10.00
Coffee Drinks
Filter Coffee
Barista drinks
- Espresso$3.45
- Macchiato$3.75
- Americano$3.45
- Iced Americano$3.45
- Cortado$4.50
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Flat White$5.25
- Au Lait$4.50
- Hot Latte$5.75
- Iced Latte$5.75
- Mocha$5.75
- Iced Mocha$5.75
- Hot Chocolate$5.00+
- Chai Latte$5.75
- Iced Chai$5.75
- Matcha Latte$6.00+
- Iced Matcha Latte$5.75
- London Fog$5.75
- Red Eye$5.00
- Iced Red Eye$5.00
- Honey Lavender Latte$6.50
- Honey Lavender Matcha$6.50
- Espresso Tonic$6.00
Retail coffee
Bar Drinks
Cocktails
Local Craft Beer
Wine by the Glass
- te Pā - White$13.00
- Andeluna - White$10.00
- Tenimenti Leone - White$12.00
- Montecappone - White$11.00
- Cordero San Griorgio - White$13.00
- Pala - Soprasole White$13.00
- Dalia - White$10.00
- Farina - Custoza. White$11.00
- Perliñas Rias Baixas - White$12.00
- Only You - Sparkling$9.00
- te Pā - Red$13.00
- Andeluna - Red$10.00
- Farina - Red$13.00
Wines by the Bottle
- Only You - Sparkling$33.00
- te Pā - White$46.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Chile
- Andeluna 1300 - White$32.00
Carmenere, Chile
- Tenimenti Leone - White$44.00
Le Rose, France
- Montecappone - White$40.00
- Cordero San Grigio - White$46.00
- Dalia - White$30.00
- Farina - White$33.00
- Perliñas Rias Baixas - White$44.00
- te Pā - Red$50.00
- Andeluna 1300 - Red$32.00
- Farina - Red$47.00
- House Wine Bottle$32.00
HAPPY HOUR [Mon-Sat 4-7PM]
- Andeluna 1300 - White$7.00
German Pilsner, DC Braw BW
- Dalia - White$7.00
German Pilsner, DC Braw BW
- Only You - Sparkling$7.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Red$7.00
- Andeluna 1300 - Red$7.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle$25.00
- Andeluna 1300 - Bottle$25.00
- Dalia - Bottle$25.00
- Andeluna 1300 - Bottle$25.00
- Only You - Bottle$25.00
MERCHANDISE
BEKOHERENT
Chippin
Cups & Tumblers
Emissary Kalorama 1726 20th St NW Location and Ordering Hours
(202) 748-5655
Open now • Closes at 2PM