Emmanuel
Breakfast/Lunch
Breakfast
Huevos Rancheros
served with home fries and toast
Steak And Eggs
served with home fries and toast
Western Omelette
green pepper, onions, ham and cheese. served with home fries and toast
Eastern Omelette
mushrooms, green pepper, ham and cheese. served with home fries and toast
Spinach And Feta Omelette
served with home fries and toast
Cheese Omelette
choose american, feta, provolone, cheddar, swiss
Meat Lover's Omelette
Sausage, bacon, ham
Chicken And Cheese Omelette
Vegetable Omelette
Mushroom, onion, tomatoes, green pepper and Ch
Gyro omelet
green pepper, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese
cream chip beef
over toast with home fries
ham and cheese omelet
ham omelet
bacon and cheese omelet
bacon omelet
serve with home fries
steak and cheese omelet
serve with home fries
Kids Menu
Subs
Chicken Sub
serve with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
Chicken And Cheese Sub
serve with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
Turkey Sub
serve with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
Turkey And Cheese Sub
serve with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
Veggie Sub
serve with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
Steak Sub
serve with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
Steak And Cheese Sub
serve with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
Hamburger Sub
serve with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
Cheeseburger Sub
serve with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
Ham Sub
serve with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo.
Ham And Cheese Sub
serve with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo.
Sandwiches
Sides
breakfast sandwiches
bacon egg and cheese
serve with home fries.
sausage egg and cheese
serve with home fries
scrapple egg cheese
serve with home fries
ham egg cheese
serve with home fries.
egg sand
serve with home fries
egg and cheese
serve with home fries
grill cheese
serve with home fries
grill ham and cheese
serve with home fries
grill ham egg and cheese
serve with home fries
avocado toast
smashed avocado on whole grain toast, pico de gallo, two eggs and crushed red pepper. served with home fries
pancakes and French toast
Drinks
Drinks
Dinner
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
for each toping $2.00
cheese pizza
Hawaiian Pizza
ham, pineapple, cheese
Pepperoni Pizza
sausage pizza
sausage and cheese
slice of pizza
for slice of pizza we have cheese pizza or pepperoni pizza
Veggie Pizza
green pepper, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, black olives
Appetizer
Dinner
Cesar Salad
romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons
Greek Salad
mix greens, green pepper, tomatoes, onions, black olives and feta cheese. dressing of choice
Chicken Wings
serve with carrots and celery choice of buffalo/ barbecue sauce
Vegetarian Fajitas
green pepper, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, onions. serve with rice and fry beans.
Romano Chicken Pasta
broccoli and top with roasted cherry tomatoes
Crab Cake Platter
Spanish coleslaw and mash potato
Ribeye Steak
Spanish coleslaw and mash potatoes
Grill Salmon
sauteed asparagus and mash potato
Carne Asada
rice, beans and corn tortillas, pico de gallo