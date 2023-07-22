Breakfast/Lunch

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$11.95

served with home fries and toast

Steak And Eggs

$24.95

served with home fries and toast

Western Omelette

$13.00

green pepper, onions, ham and cheese. served with home fries and toast

Eastern Omelette

$13.00

mushrooms, green pepper, ham and cheese. served with home fries and toast

Spinach And Feta Omelette

$13.00

served with home fries and toast

Cheese Omelette

$11.00

choose american, feta, provolone, cheddar, swiss

Meat Lover's Omelette

$14.50

Sausage, bacon, ham

Chicken And Cheese Omelette

$14.00

Vegetable Omelette

$13.00

Mushroom, onion, tomatoes, green pepper and Ch

Gyro omelet

$13.95

green pepper, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese

cream chip beef

$13.00

over toast with home fries

ham and cheese omelet

$12.00

ham omelet

$11.00

bacon and cheese omelet

$12.00

bacon omelet

$11.00

serve with home fries

steak and cheese omelet

$14.00

serve with home fries

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese + Fries

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla + Fries

$10.50

Kids Chicken Tenders And Fries

$9.00

Kids Pancakes

$7.50

Kids French Toast

$7.50

sugar cinnamon

Kids Two Eggs, Home Fries, and Toast

$8.50

Subs

Chicken Sub

$10.00+

serve with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo

Chicken And Cheese Sub

$10.95+

serve with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo

Turkey Sub

$10.00+

serve with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo

Turkey And Cheese Sub

$10.95+

serve with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo

Veggie Sub

$10.95+

serve with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo

Steak Sub

$10.00+

serve with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo

Steak And Cheese Sub

$10.95+

serve with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo

Hamburger Sub

$10.00+

serve with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.95+

serve with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo

Ham Sub

$10.00+

serve with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo.

Ham And Cheese Sub

$10.95+

serve with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo.

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$12.95

BLT

$7.95

lettuce, tomatoes mayo bacon

Hamburger

$7.95

Cheese Burger

$8.50

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.50

Ham Sandwich

$8.95

Ham + Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

Turkey + Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

Sides

Onion Rings

$9.00

Old Bay Fries

$7.00

French Fries

$5.50

bacon

$5.00

ham

$5.00

scraple

$5.00

sausage

$5.00

toast

$1.95

bagel cream cheese

$3.25

home fries

$4.50

english muffin

$2.25

side of two eggs

$3.00

over easy, over medium, over hard, sunny side up, scramble

avocado

$3.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.95

Greek Salad

$10.95

Garden Salad

$10.95

Cesar Salad

$10.95

especial

Maryland crab

$9.95

cream chipped beef

$12.95

breakfast sandwiches

bacon egg and cheese

$11.50

serve with home fries.

sausage egg and cheese

$11.50

serve with home fries

scrapple egg cheese

$11.50

serve with home fries

ham egg cheese

$11.50

serve with home fries.

egg sand

$10.50

serve with home fries

egg and cheese

$10.50

serve with home fries

grill cheese

$9.00

serve with home fries

grill ham and cheese

$10.50

serve with home fries

grill ham egg and cheese

$11.50

serve with home fries

avocado toast

$12.50

smashed avocado on whole grain toast, pico de gallo, two eggs and crushed red pepper. served with home fries

pancakes and French toast

Kids French Toast

$7.50

sugar cinnamon

Kids Pancakes

$7.50

(3) French Toast

$9.50

sugar and cinnamon

(2) French Toast

$8.00

sugar and cinnamon

(3) Pancakes

$9.50

(2) Pancakes

$8.00

two eggs plater

$8.95

order your eggs the way you like them

Drinks

Drinks

Root Beer

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00Out of stock

V8 Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.00Out of stock

coke

$3.00

diet coke

$3.00

ice tee

$3.00

water bottle

$1.50+

bottle

water

$1.50+

coke

$3.00

sprite

$3.00

diet coke

$3.00

coke zero

$3.00

dr pepper

$3.00

Dinner

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$18.00+

for each toping $2.00

cheese pizza

$18.00+

Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00+

ham, pineapple, cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00+

sausage pizza

$20.00+

sausage and cheese

slice of pizza

$5.00

for slice of pizza we have cheese pizza or pepperoni pizza

Veggie Pizza

$22.00+

green pepper, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, black olives

Appetizer

Small Calamari

$16.00Out of stock

Small Chicken Wings

$10.00

Small Cesar Salad

$10.00

Soup Of The Day

$12.00

ask server for the dessert of the day

Dinner

Cesar Salad

$13.00

romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons

Greek Salad

$10.00

mix greens, green pepper, tomatoes, onions, black olives and feta cheese. dressing of choice

Chicken Wings

$16.00

serve with carrots and celery choice of buffalo/ barbecue sauce

Vegetarian Fajitas

$16.00

green pepper, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, onions. serve with rice and fry beans.

Romano Chicken Pasta

$24.00

broccoli and top with roasted cherry tomatoes

Crab Cake Platter

$35.00

Spanish coleslaw and mash potato

Ribeye Steak

$32.00

Spanish coleslaw and mash potatoes

Grill Salmon

Grill Salmon

$28.00

sauteed asparagus and mash potato

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$20.00

rice, beans and corn tortillas, pico de gallo

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders With Fries

$9.00

Kids Cheese Burger With Fries

$9.50

serve with lettuce, tomatoes, onions.

Kids Pasta With Parmesan Cheese And Butter

$10.00

slice of pizza and fries

$8.95

diner specials

12 onces Ribeye steak

$28.95

with sautéed mushrooms, onions, spinach and mash Potatoe

chicken alfredo with broccoli

$17.95

linguini pasta, alfredo sauce, broccoli

crab cake plater

$28.00

Grill salmon with sauteed brocoli

$23.00

ribeye steak

$28.00

salads

Greek Salad

$10.00

mix greens, green pepper, tomatoes, onions, black olives and feta cheese. dressing of choice

cesar salad

$10.00

romane letters, Caesar dressing, croutons, shave parm cheese