Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Crispy Pitas

Brussels Sprouts Crostini

Brussels Sprouts Crostini

$15.00

Bacon, Balsamic Glaze

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Chipotle Ranch Drizzle, Pico De Gallo

Fiery Wing Trio

Fiery Wing Trio

$17.00

Buffalo, Jamaican Jerk, Melee BBQ, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Grilled Shrimp App

Grilled Shrimp App

$15.00

Fire-Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro-Lime Cream, Avocado

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil

Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream Beef or Chicken

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$14.00

Cheddar, Bacon, Tomato, Sour Cream, Chives

Pot Stickers

Pot Stickers

$14.00

Ponzu Sauce, Soy Syrup, Red Chile Threads, Napa Cabbage

Pretzels

Pretzels

$14.00

Horseradish Cheese Spread, Whole Grain Honey Mustard

Thai Lettuce Wraps

Thai Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Bibb Lettuce, Shredded Carrot, Cilantro, Bean Sprouts, Peanut Sauce

Woodland Flatbread

Woodland Flatbread

$15.00

Italian Sausage, Alfredo, Shiitake Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Arugula, Truffle Oil

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Chives

Soups

Cup Of Day

Cup Of Day

$5.00
Cup Cheddar Ale

Cup Cheddar Ale

$5.00

Served With Pretzel Twist

Bowl Of Day

Bowl Of Day

$6.50
French Onion

French Onion

$7.00

Served in a crock

Bowl Cheddar Ale

Bowl Cheddar Ale

$6.50

Served With Pretzel Twist

Soup & Salad

Soup & Salad

$12.00

Soup of The Day or Cheddar Ale and Side House or Caesar Salad, Choice of Dressing

Salads

Brussels Salad

Brussels Salad

$17.00

Applewood Bacon, Arugula, Toasted Walnuts, Shaved Parmesan, Raisins, Grilled Chicken Breast, Lemon-Tarragon Vinaigrette

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$15.50

Tomato, Basil, Crostini, Balsamic Glaze

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.50

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Add Chicken 5 Add Salmon 6

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Bacon, Chicken, Egg, Corn, Tomato, Avocado, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese, Choice of Dressing

Raspberry Walnut Salad

Raspberry Walnut Salad

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Cranberries, Bleu Cheese, Pear, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$18.00

Flat Iron Steak, Diced Tomato, Avocado, Grilled Corn, Red Onion, Southwest Ranch

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$20.50
Big House Salad

Big House Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Red Onions, Tomato, Radish, Carrots, Croutons

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Red Onions, Tomato, Radish, Carrots, Croutons

Soup & Salad

$12.00

Soup of The Day or Cheddar Ale and Side House or Caesar Salad, Choice of Dressing

Burgers

Brewhouse Burger

Brewhouse Burger

$16.50

8oz Burger, Brioche Bun

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$19.00

100% Plant Based Patty, Arugula, Tomato, Avocado, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun

Firestarter Burger

Firestarter Burger

$18.00

Roasted Jalapeno, Sriracha Mayo, Cheddar, Avocado, Brioche Bun

Gaucho Burger

Gaucho Burger

$18.00

Tajin Seasoned Steak Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Tortilla Strips

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$18.00

Smoked Gouda, Melee BBQ, Crispy Onions, Brioche Bun

Sunrise Burger

$18.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sunny Side Up Egg, Brioche Bun

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Whole Grain Honey Mustard, Swiss, Applewood Bacon, Pretzel Roll

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$15.50

Turkey, Ham, Applewood Bacon, Swiss, Tomato, Greens, Roasted Tomato Spread, Basil Aioli, Rustic Wheat

Cubano Sandwich

Cubano Sandwich

$16.00

Herb Roasted Pork Loin, Smoked Ham, Swiss, Mustard, Pickle, Cuban Bread

Prime Rib Sandwich

Prime Rib Sandwich

$18.00

Horseradish Sauce, Crispy Onions, Onion Roll

Reuben

Reuben

$15.00

Corned Beef or Turkey, Sauerkraut, Swiss, 1,000 Island, Marble Rye

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$17.50

Atlantic Salmon, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Cilantro-Lime Cream, Brioche Bun

Spicy Pork Sandwich

Spicy Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Blistered Tomatoes, Roasted Jalapenos, Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Sriracha Aioli, Onion Roll

Tavern Taco

Tavern Taco

$15.50

Steak, Cod, Pork or Roasted Vegetables, Napa Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Ranch

1/2 Club Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey, Ham, Applewood Bacon, Swiss, Tomato, Greens, Roasted Tomato Spread, Basil Aioli, Rustic Wheat

1/2 Reuben Sandwich

$15.00

Corned Beef or Turkey, Sauerkraut, Swiss, 1,000 Island, Marble Rye

1/2 Tavern Taco

$15.00

Steak, Cod, Pork or Roasted Vegetables, Napa Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Ranch

Entrees

Beef Tip Risotto

Beef Tip Risotto

$25.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto, Asparagus, Tomato, Shiitake Mushrooms, Crispy Shallots

Cod

Cod

$23.00

French Fries, Emmett’s Slaw, Classic Tartar

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$29.00

Herbed Butter, Demi Glace, Crispy Shallots, Baked Potato, Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Herbed Butter, Demi Glace, Crispy Shallots, Baked Potato, Grilled Asparagus

Pan Seared Chicken

Pan Seared Chicken

$23.00

Roasted Garlic Rub, Lemon Herb Jus, Yukon Smashed Potatoes, Haricot Vert

Rigatoni Mozzarella

Rigatoni Mozzarella

$21.00

Italian Sausage, Diced Tomato Cream Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Shrimp Boursin

Shrimp Boursin

$25.00

Gulf Shrimp, Diced Tomato, Basil, Herbed Butter, Linguine Pasta, Boursin Cheese

Whitefish

Whitefish

$26.00

Lake Superior Whitefish, Lemon Caper Beurre Blanc, Horseradish Mashed Potatoes, Haricot Vert

Adult Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$10.00
Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00
Kids Marinara Pasta

Kids Marinara Pasta

$10.00
Kids Buttered Pasta

Kids Buttered Pasta

$10.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Mac&Cheese

$10.00
Kids Chicken Tender

Kids Chicken Tender

$10.00
Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Kids Fish Fry

$10.00

Desserts

24 Carat Cake

24 Carat Cake

$9.00

Carrot Cake, Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting

Apple Strudel

Apple Strudel

$9.00

Caramel Drizzle, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Caramel Whiskey Sauce, Whipped Cream

Espresso Cheesecake

Espresso Cheesecake

$9.00

Graham Cracker Crust, Espresso Cheesecake, Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla Crème Anglaise

Stout Brownie

Stout Brownie

$9.00

Caramel Drizzle, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Salted Caramel-Peanut Brittle

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Rich Mascarpone, Sweet Raspberries, Lady Fingers

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Special Ice Cream

$5.00
Kids Ice Cream

Kids Ice Cream

$3.50

Sides

Side Asparagus

Side Asparagus

$5.00
Side Baked Potato

Side Baked Potato

$4.50

Side Carrots

$4.50

Side Chef's Vegetables

$4.50
Side Cole Slaw

Side Cole Slaw

$4.50
Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.50

Side Fruit

$4.50

Side Green Beans

$4.50
Side Haricot Vert

Side Haricot Vert

$4.50

Side Jasmine Rice

$4.50

Side Mashed Potato

$4.50
Side Potato Chips

Side Potato Chips

$4.50
Side Sweet Potato Fry

Side Sweet Potato Fry

$4.50

Gluten Free

GF Artichoke Dip

GF Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Fresh Vegetable Crudite

GF Shrimp App

GF Shrimp App

$15.00

Fire-Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro-Lime Cream, Avocado

GF French Onion

GF French Onion

$7.00

Served In Crock

GF Cobb Salad

GF Cobb Salad

$17.00

Bacon, Chicken, Egg, Corn, Tomato, Avocado, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese, Choice of Dressing

GF Caesar Salad

GF Caesar Salad

$15.50

Romaine, Parmesan Add Chicken 5 Add Salmon or Steak 6

GF Raspberry Walnut Salad

GF Raspberry Walnut Salad

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Cranberries, Bleu Cheese, Pear, Raspberry Vinaigrette

GF Brewhouse Burger

GF Brewhouse Burger

$18.50

8oz Burger, Gluten-Free Bun

GF Firestarter Burger

GF Firestarter Burger

$20.00

Roasted Jalapeno, Sriracha Mayo, Cheddar, Avocado, Gluten-Free Bun

GF Beyond Burger

GF Beyond Burger

$20.00

100% Plant Based Patty, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Arugula, Tomato, Avocado, Gluten-Free Bun

GF Tavern Tacos

GF Tavern Tacos

$15.50

Steak, Cod, Pork or Roasted Vegetables, Napa Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Corn Tortillas

GF Reuben

GF Reuben

$17.00

Corned Beef or Turkey, Sauerkraut, Swiss, 1,000 Island, Gluten-Free Bread

GF Club Sandwich

GF Club Sandwich

$17.50

Turkey, Ham, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss, Tomato, Greens, Roasted Tomato Spread, Basil Aioli, Gluten-Free Bread

GF Salmon Sandwich

$19.50

Atlantic Salmon, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Cilantro-Lime Cream, Gluten-Free Bun

GF Pan Seared Chicken

GF Pan Seared Chicken

$23.00

Roasted Garlic Rub, Lemon Herb Jus, Yukon Smashed Potatoes, Haricot Vert

GF Filet Mignon

$29.00

Herbed Butter, Baked Potato, Grilled Asparagus

GF Grilled Salmon

GF Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Wasabi Butter, Jasmine Rice, Haricot Vert, Chives

GF Ice Cream

GF Ice Cream

$5.00

Vegetarian Menu

VG Artichoke Dip

VG Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Crispy Pitas

VG Margherita Flatbread

VG Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil

VG Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00
VG Nachos

VG Nachos

$13.00

Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Chives

VG Pretzel App

VG Pretzel App

$14.00

Horseradish Cheese, Whole Grain Honey Mustard

VG Cobb Salad

VG Cobb Salad

$15.00

Egg, Bleu Cheese, Corn, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Choice of Dressing

VG Caesar Salad

VG Caesar Salad

$15.50

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons

VG Raspberry Walnut Salad

VG Raspberry Walnut Salad

$15.00

Cranberries, Bleu Cheese, Pear, Raspberry Vinaigrette

VG Brussels Salad

VG Brussels Salad

$15.00

Arugula, Toasted Walnuts, Shaved Parmesan, Raisins, Lemon-Tarragon Vinaigrette

VG Burrata Caprese

VG Burrata Caprese

$15.50

Tomato, Basil, Crostini, Balsamic Glaze

VG Tavern Taco

VG Tavern Taco

$15.50

Roasted Vegetables, Napa Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Ranch

VG Beyond Burger

VG Beyond Burger

$19.00

100% Plant Based Patty, Arugula, Tomato, Avocado,Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun

VG Pasta Primava

VG Pasta Primava

$16.00

Broccoli, Tomato, Onion, Red Pepper, Marinara, Linguine

VG Rigatoni Mozzarella

VG Rigatoni Mozzarella

$19.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Diced Tomato Cream Sauce