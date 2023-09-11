Emmett's Brewing Company Palatine
Appetizers
Artichoke Dip
Crispy Pitas
Brussels Sprouts Crostini
Bacon, Balsamic Glaze
Chicken Quesadilla
Chipotle Ranch Drizzle, Pico De Gallo
Fiery Wing Trio
Buffalo, Jamaican Jerk, Melee BBQ, Bleu Cheese Dressing
Grilled Shrimp App
Fire-Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro-Lime Cream, Avocado
Margherita Flatbread
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil
Nachos
Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream Beef or Chicken
Potato Skins
Cheddar, Bacon, Tomato, Sour Cream, Chives
Pot Stickers
Ponzu Sauce, Soy Syrup, Red Chile Threads, Napa Cabbage
Pretzels
Horseradish Cheese Spread, Whole Grain Honey Mustard
Thai Lettuce Wraps
Bibb Lettuce, Shredded Carrot, Cilantro, Bean Sprouts, Peanut Sauce
Woodland Flatbread
Italian Sausage, Alfredo, Shiitake Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Arugula, Truffle Oil
Truffle Fries
Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Chives
Soups
Salads
Brussels Salad
Applewood Bacon, Arugula, Toasted Walnuts, Shaved Parmesan, Raisins, Grilled Chicken Breast, Lemon-Tarragon Vinaigrette
Burrata Caprese
Tomato, Basil, Crostini, Balsamic Glaze
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Add Chicken 5 Add Salmon 6
Cobb Salad
Bacon, Chicken, Egg, Corn, Tomato, Avocado, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese, Choice of Dressing
Raspberry Walnut Salad
Grilled Chicken, Cranberries, Bleu Cheese, Pear, Raspberry Vinaigrette
Steak Salad
Flat Iron Steak, Diced Tomato, Avocado, Grilled Corn, Red Onion, Southwest Ranch
Chicken Caesar Salad
Big House Salad
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Red Onions, Tomato, Radish, Carrots, Croutons
Side Salad
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Red Onions, Tomato, Radish, Carrots, Croutons
Soup & Salad
Soup of The Day or Cheddar Ale and Side House or Caesar Salad, Choice of Dressing
Burgers
Brewhouse Burger
8oz Burger, Brioche Bun
Beyond Burger
100% Plant Based Patty, Arugula, Tomato, Avocado, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun
Firestarter Burger
Roasted Jalapeno, Sriracha Mayo, Cheddar, Avocado, Brioche Bun
Gaucho Burger
Tajin Seasoned Steak Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Tortilla Strips
Smokehouse Burger
Smoked Gouda, Melee BBQ, Crispy Onions, Brioche Bun
Sunrise Burger
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sunny Side Up Egg, Brioche Bun
Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Whole Grain Honey Mustard, Swiss, Applewood Bacon, Pretzel Roll
Club Sandwich
Turkey, Ham, Applewood Bacon, Swiss, Tomato, Greens, Roasted Tomato Spread, Basil Aioli, Rustic Wheat
Cubano Sandwich
Herb Roasted Pork Loin, Smoked Ham, Swiss, Mustard, Pickle, Cuban Bread
Prime Rib Sandwich
Horseradish Sauce, Crispy Onions, Onion Roll
Reuben
Corned Beef or Turkey, Sauerkraut, Swiss, 1,000 Island, Marble Rye
Salmon Sandwich
Atlantic Salmon, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Cilantro-Lime Cream, Brioche Bun
Spicy Pork Sandwich
Blistered Tomatoes, Roasted Jalapenos, Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Sriracha Aioli, Onion Roll
Tavern Taco
Steak, Cod, Pork or Roasted Vegetables, Napa Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Ranch
1/2 Club Sandwich
Turkey, Ham, Applewood Bacon, Swiss, Tomato, Greens, Roasted Tomato Spread, Basil Aioli, Rustic Wheat
1/2 Reuben Sandwich
Corned Beef or Turkey, Sauerkraut, Swiss, 1,000 Island, Marble Rye
1/2 Tavern Taco
Steak, Cod, Pork or Roasted Vegetables, Napa Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Ranch
Entrees
Beef Tip Risotto
Wild Mushroom Risotto, Asparagus, Tomato, Shiitake Mushrooms, Crispy Shallots
Cod
French Fries, Emmett’s Slaw, Classic Tartar
Filet Mignon
Herbed Butter, Demi Glace, Crispy Shallots, Baked Potato, Grilled Asparagus
Grilled Salmon
Herbed Butter, Demi Glace, Crispy Shallots, Baked Potato, Grilled Asparagus
Pan Seared Chicken
Roasted Garlic Rub, Lemon Herb Jus, Yukon Smashed Potatoes, Haricot Vert
Rigatoni Mozzarella
Italian Sausage, Diced Tomato Cream Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
Shrimp Boursin
Gulf Shrimp, Diced Tomato, Basil, Herbed Butter, Linguine Pasta, Boursin Cheese
Whitefish
Lake Superior Whitefish, Lemon Caper Beurre Blanc, Horseradish Mashed Potatoes, Haricot Vert
Adult Chicken Fingers
Kids Menu
Desserts
24 Carat Cake
Carrot Cake, Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting
Apple Strudel
Caramel Drizzle, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Bread Pudding
Caramel Whiskey Sauce, Whipped Cream
Espresso Cheesecake
Graham Cracker Crust, Espresso Cheesecake, Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla Crème Anglaise
Stout Brownie
Caramel Drizzle, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Salted Caramel-Peanut Brittle
Tiramisu
Rich Mascarpone, Sweet Raspberries, Lady Fingers
Vanilla Ice Cream
Special Ice Cream
Kids Ice Cream
Sides
Gluten Free
GF Artichoke Dip
Fresh Vegetable Crudite
GF Shrimp App
Fire-Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro-Lime Cream, Avocado
GF French Onion
Served In Crock
GF Cobb Salad
Bacon, Chicken, Egg, Corn, Tomato, Avocado, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese, Choice of Dressing
GF Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan Add Chicken 5 Add Salmon or Steak 6
GF Raspberry Walnut Salad
Grilled Chicken, Cranberries, Bleu Cheese, Pear, Raspberry Vinaigrette
GF Brewhouse Burger
8oz Burger, Gluten-Free Bun
GF Firestarter Burger
Roasted Jalapeno, Sriracha Mayo, Cheddar, Avocado, Gluten-Free Bun
GF Beyond Burger
100% Plant Based Patty, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Arugula, Tomato, Avocado, Gluten-Free Bun
GF Tavern Tacos
Steak, Cod, Pork or Roasted Vegetables, Napa Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Corn Tortillas
GF Reuben
Corned Beef or Turkey, Sauerkraut, Swiss, 1,000 Island, Gluten-Free Bread
GF Club Sandwich
Turkey, Ham, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss, Tomato, Greens, Roasted Tomato Spread, Basil Aioli, Gluten-Free Bread
GF Salmon Sandwich
Atlantic Salmon, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Cilantro-Lime Cream, Gluten-Free Bun
GF Pan Seared Chicken
Roasted Garlic Rub, Lemon Herb Jus, Yukon Smashed Potatoes, Haricot Vert
GF Filet Mignon
Herbed Butter, Baked Potato, Grilled Asparagus
GF Grilled Salmon
Wasabi Butter, Jasmine Rice, Haricot Vert, Chives
GF Ice Cream
Vegetarian Menu
VG Artichoke Dip
Crispy Pitas
VG Margherita Flatbread
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil
VG Cheese Quesadilla
VG Nachos
Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Chives
VG Pretzel App
Horseradish Cheese, Whole Grain Honey Mustard
VG Cobb Salad
Egg, Bleu Cheese, Corn, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Choice of Dressing
VG Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons
VG Raspberry Walnut Salad
Cranberries, Bleu Cheese, Pear, Raspberry Vinaigrette
VG Brussels Salad
Arugula, Toasted Walnuts, Shaved Parmesan, Raisins, Lemon-Tarragon Vinaigrette
VG Burrata Caprese
Tomato, Basil, Crostini, Balsamic Glaze
VG Tavern Taco
Roasted Vegetables, Napa Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Ranch
VG Beyond Burger
100% Plant Based Patty, Arugula, Tomato, Avocado,Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun
VG Pasta Primava
Broccoli, Tomato, Onion, Red Pepper, Marinara, Linguine
VG Rigatoni Mozzarella
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Diced Tomato Cream Sauce