Emmi's Sierra Madre
Coffee & Tea
Americano - Iced
Latte - Hot
Latte - Iced
Mocha - Hot
Mocha - Iced
Vanilla Latte - Hot
Vanilla Latte - Iced
Iced Tea
Chai Tea Latte
Chai Tea Latte - Iced
Shot of Espresso
Arnold Palmer
Iced Coffee
Lemonade
Italian Cream Soda
Iced Coconut Horchata (Vegan)
Rice, stick cinnamon, Califia almond milk, coconut condensed milk.
Cafe au Lait
Cold Sandwiches
Artichoke Sandwich
Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Peppers, Provolone, Frisee, Red Onion, Pesto Aioli on Baguette
Classic Sandwich
Hand Sliced Free Range Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Aioli on Country Toast
Greek Chicken Sandwich
Free Range Chicken Breast, Tzatziki, Kalamata Olive, Cucumber, Dill, Red Onion, Frisee, Feta on Country Toast
Hot Sandwiches
Braised Brisket Sandwich
Guajillo-braised Brisket, Provolone Cheese, Chimichurri on Baguette
Reuben Sandwich
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Burger Sauce on Rye Bread
BLT
Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Aioli on Country Toast
Emmi's Burger
2 (3oz) Grass-fed beef patty, American cheese, shredded romaine, tomato, onion, pickles, burger sauce on brioche bun
The Double Smash
Two 3oz Beef Patties, American Cheese, Shaved Onion, Burger Sauce on Brioche
The Montecito
One 3oz Beef Patty, Shaved Onion, Tomato, Pickles, Burger Sauce wrapped in Iceberg Lettuce
Patty Melt
2 (3oz) CA Grass-fed beef patties, swiss cheese, grilled onions, burger sauce on rye bread
Chicken Club Wrap
Free-range chicken breast, bacon, avocado mash, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing in a flour tortilla
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Grana Padano Cheese, Croutons, House Caesar Dressing
Brittainy's Salad
Mixed Greens, Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato with Basil Pesto Vinaigrette
Summer Salad
Mixed greens, Rancho Gordo black eyed peas, corn, tomato, avocado, red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, Feta cheese, herb vinaigrette
Red, White + Blue Salad
Red Cabbage, Iceberg Lettuce, House Blue Cheese, Croutons
Green Salad
Tiny Emmi's
Kid Breakfast Plate
One Scrambled Egg, Two Rashers of Bacon, One Piece of Toast
Jack Cheese Quesadilla
Tortilla with Jack Cheese
Macaroni
Small Burger w/ Chips
Beef Patty on Brioche, Option to Add: Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Grilled Cheese w/ Chips
Country bread with American cheese, griddled. Comes with a bag of chips of your choice.
Hot Dog w/ Chips
Lunch Sides
Bag of Chips
Side - Avocado Mash
Side - Bacon
Side - Ceasar Salad
Side - Chicken
Side - Grass Fed Beef Patty
Side - Classic Potato Salad
Side - Egg
Green Salad
Mixed greens, cucmber, radish, tomato, red onion, red wine vinaigrette
Side - Smoked Salmon
Side - 6oz. Artichoke
Gluten Free Bun
Side - Toast with Jam
Poppy Cake Baking Co.'s Country White Bread
Pastries
Almond Croissant
Butter Croissant
Blueberry Muffin
Gluten Free Banana Muffin
This item shares equipment with and has contact with wheat products. Ingredients: Gluten-free flour (white rice, brown rice, millet, sorghum, xanthan gum), cane sugar, banana, butter, egg, baking powder, vanilla extract, salt.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Emmi's Cookie
A sugar cookie with big flat sprinkles.