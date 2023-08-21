Popular Items

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00


Coffee & Tea

Americano - Iced

$4.50

Latte - Hot

$4.75+

Latte - Iced

$5.75

Mocha - Hot

$5.25+

Mocha - Iced

$6.00

Vanilla Latte - Hot

$5.25+

Vanilla Latte - Iced

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Chai Tea Latte

$5.25+

Chai Tea Latte - Iced

$6.00

Shot of Espresso

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Italian Cream Soda

$6.00

Iced Coconut Horchata (Vegan)

$6.50

Rice, stick cinnamon, Califia almond milk, coconut condensed milk.

Cafe au Lait

$3.50+

Cold Sandwiches

Artichoke Sandwich

$15.50

Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Peppers, Provolone, Frisee, Red Onion, Pesto Aioli on Baguette

Classic Sandwich

$12.00

Hand Sliced Free Range Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Aioli on Country Toast

Greek Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Free Range Chicken Breast, Tzatziki, Kalamata Olive, Cucumber, Dill, Red Onion, Frisee, Feta on Country Toast

Hot Sandwiches

Braised Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Guajillo-braised Brisket, Provolone Cheese, Chimichurri on Baguette

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Burger Sauce on Rye Bread

BLT

$13.00

Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Aioli on Country Toast

Emmi's Burger

$14.00

2 (3oz) Grass-fed beef patty, American cheese, shredded romaine, tomato, onion, pickles, burger sauce on brioche bun

The Double Smash

$12.00

Two 3oz Beef Patties, American Cheese, Shaved Onion, Burger Sauce on Brioche

The Montecito

$12.00

One 3oz Beef Patty, Shaved Onion, Tomato, Pickles, Burger Sauce wrapped in Iceberg Lettuce

Patty Melt

$14.50

2 (3oz) CA Grass-fed beef patties, swiss cheese, grilled onions, burger sauce on rye bread

Chicken Club Wrap

$15.50

Free-range chicken breast, bacon, avocado mash, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing in a flour tortilla

Salads

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Grana Padano Cheese, Croutons, House Caesar Dressing

Brittainy's Salad

$17.00

Mixed Greens, Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato with Basil Pesto Vinaigrette

Summer Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, Rancho Gordo black eyed peas, corn, tomato, avocado, red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, Feta cheese, herb vinaigrette

Red, White + Blue Salad

$15.00

Red Cabbage, Iceberg Lettuce, House Blue Cheese, Croutons

Green Salad

$5.00+

Tiny Emmi's

Kid Breakfast Plate

$6.50

One Scrambled Egg, Two Rashers of Bacon, One Piece of Toast

Jack Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Tortilla with Jack Cheese

Macaroni

$6.50

Small Burger w/ Chips

$8.00

Beef Patty on Brioche, Option to Add: Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Grilled Cheese w/ Chips

$8.00

Country bread with American cheese, griddled. Comes with a bag of chips of your choice.

Hot Dog w/ Chips

$8.00

Lunch Sides

Bag of Chips

$2.50

Side - Avocado Mash

$3.00

Side - Bacon

$5.00

Side - Ceasar Salad

$6.00

Side - Chicken

$6.00

Side - Grass Fed Beef Patty

$5.00

Side - Classic Potato Salad

$5.00

Side - Egg

$2.00

Green Salad

$5.00+

Mixed greens, cucmber, radish, tomato, red onion, red wine vinaigrette

Side - Smoked Salmon

$7.50

Side - 6oz. Artichoke

$6.00

Gluten Free Bun

$2.50

Side - Toast with Jam

$2.50

Poppy Cake Baking Co.'s Country White Bread

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Butter Croissant

$4.25

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Gluten Free Banana Muffin

$4.50

This item shares equipment with and has contact with wheat products. Ingredients: Gluten-free flour (white rice, brown rice, millet, sorghum, xanthan gum), cane sugar, banana, butter, egg, baking powder, vanilla extract, salt.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Emmi's Cookie

$3.50

A sugar cookie with big flat sprinkles.