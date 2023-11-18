Empanadas & More 2107 Grace Park Drive
Main Food Menu
EMPANADAS
- Cheese & Potato Empanada$3.00
Seasoned potato with mozzarella cheese mix.
- Colombian Cheese & Potato Empanada (GF)$3.00
Colombian style corn empanada with cheese and potato. Gluten free.
- Spinach & Cheese Empanada$3.00
Sautéed seasoned spinach with mozzarella, Parmesan, Asiago and Romano cheeses.
- Vegetarian Empanada$3.00
Seasoned fresh vegetables mixed with spinach, carrots and potatoes.
- Ham, Cheese & Potato Empanada$3.25
Ham slices with mozzarella cheese and potato.
- Chicken Empanada (H)$3.25
Shredded chicken mixed with a seasoned sauce of red onions, red & green peppers sautéed in Spanish spices. Made with halal certified chicken.
- Venezuelan Chicken Empanada (GF)$3.25
Venezuelan style corn empanada with chicken. Gluten free.
- Argentinian Chicken Empanada$3.25Out of stock
Baked flour empanada with seasoned chicken.
- Argentinian Beef Empanada$3.25
Baked flour empanada with seasoned beef.
- Beef Empanada (H)$3.25
Seasoned ground beef empanada. Made with halal certified ground beef.
- Colombian Beef & Potato Empanada (GF)$3.35
Colombian style corn empanada with beef and potato. Gluten free.
- Chicken Tikka Masala Empanada (H)$3.50
Boneless diced chicken seasoned with traditional Indian spices and tikka masala sauce. A must try! Made with halal certified chicken.
- Cheesy Beef Empanada (H)$3.50
Seasoned ground beef and super melt American cheese empanada. Made with halal certified ground beef.
- Steak & Cheese Empanada (H)$3.50
Seasoned steak with American melted cheese. Made with halal certified beef.
- Pabellon Beef Empanada (H)(GF)$3.89
Venezuelan style corn empanada w/cheese, shredded beef, maduros and black beans.
- Chicken Mole Verde Empanada (H)$3.89
Seasoned and sauteed halal certified chicken with green mole and rice.
- 2 Empanadas w/Rice & Beans Platter$11.59
Choice of 2 empanadas served with rice and black beans, and choice of sauce.
- Vegetarian Patty$3.50
- Chicken Patty$3.75Out of stock
- Beef Patty$3.75
- Empayoyo$3.89
FRIES
- Fries$4.00
Lightly salted crinkle cut fries with parsley flakes.
- Yuca Fries$4.50
Fries made with yuca, also known as cassava. Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
- Cajun Fries$5.25
Seasoned fries, melted blended cheese mix covered in house sauces.
- Salchipapa$7.95
A popular South American street food consisting of sliced halal turkey sausage, french fries, mixed cheddar & montgomery cheese and covered in red and cilantro garlic sauces. Made with halal certified turkey sausage.
- Yaroa Fries$9.75
Dominican street food made with crinkle cut fries, ground beef, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses and topped with house sauce. Made with halal certified beef.
SOPES
- Vegetarian Sope (GF)$4.50
A popular street food from Mexico made from thick corn flour shell topped with seasoned vegetables, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco with spicy green sauce. Gluten free.
- Barbecue Pork Sope (GF)$6.25
A popular street food from Mexico made from thick corn flour shell topped with barbecued pork, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco with spicy green sauce. Gluten free.
- Chicken Sope (H/GF)$6.25
A popular street food from Mexico made from thick corn flour shell topped with seasoned shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and queso fresco with spicy green sauce. Gluten free. Made with halal certified chicken.
- Beef Sope (H/GF)$6.75
A popular street food from Mexico made from thick corn flour shell topped with seasoned shredded beef, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and queso fresco with spicy green sauce. Gluten free. Made with halal certified beef.
- Steak Sope (H/GF)$9.00
A popular street food from Mexico made from thick corn flour shell topped with seasoned sliced steak, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and queso fresco with spicy green sauce. Gluten free. Made with halal certified beef.
AREPAS
- Ham & Cheese Arepa$6.99
White corn flour savory cakes with ham & cheese filling. All arepas come with lettuce, cheese, tomato, and house sauce.
- Barbecue Pork Arepa$7.99
White corn flour savory cakes with barbecued pork. All arepas come with lettuce, cheese, tomato, and house sauce.
- Chicken Arepa (H)$7.99
White corn flour savory cakes with shredded seasoned chicken. All arepas come with lettuce, cheese, tomato, and house sauce. Made with halal certified chicken.
- Beef Arepa (H)$8.59
White corn flour savory cakes with seasoned shredded beef. All arepas come with lettuce, cheese, tomato, and house sauce. Made with halal certified beef.
- Steak Arepa (H)$10.59
White corn flour savory cakes with seasoned grilled steak. All arepas come with lettuce, cheese, tomato, and house sauce. Made with halal certified beef.
PATACON
- Chicken & Ham Patacon$9.95
Sliders made of fried green plantains, chicken and ham, lettuce, tomato, house sauce and a side of maduros.
- Beef & Ham Patacon$10.95
Sliders made of fried green plantains, beef and ham, lettuce, tomato, house sauce and a side of maduros.
- Chicken & Beef Patacon (H)$11.75
Sliders made of fried green plantains, chicken and beef, lettuce, tomato, house sauce and a side of maduros. Made with halal certified chicken and beef.
- Grilled Steak Patacon (H)$14.95
Sliders made of fried green plantains, grilled steak, lettuce, tomato, house sauce and a side of maduros. Made with halal certified beef.
CACHAPAS
- Cheese Cachapa$11.49
Venezuelan sweet corn pancake with melted cheese. All cachapas come with queso de mano, shredded cheese, grated cheese and crema and served with sauces.
- Ham Cachapa$12.00
Venezuelan sweet corn pancake with ham. All cachapas come with queso de mano, shredded cheese, grated cheese and crema and served with sauces.
- Barbecue Pork Cachapa$12.99
Venezuelan sweet corn pancake with barbecued pork. All cachapas come with queso de mano, shredded cheese, grated cheese and crema and served with sauces.
- Chicken Cachapa (H)$12.99
Venezuelan sweet corn pancake with chicken. All cachapas come with queso de mano, shredded cheese, grated cheese and crema and served with sauces. Made with halal certified chicken.
- Beef Cachapa (H)$13.99
Venezuelan sweet corn pancake with beef. All cachapas come with queso de mano, shredded cheese, grated cheese and crema and served with sauces. Made with halal certified beef.
- Grilled Steak Cachapa (H)$14.99
Venezuelan sweet corn pancake with grilled steak. All cachapas come with queso de mano, shredded cheese, grated cheese and crema and served with sauces. Made with halal certified beef.
BIG DISHES
- Cuban Sandwich$13.25
Ham, roasted pork (mojo), Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on buttered 9" loaf, griddled to golden brown.
- Shredded Chicken Pabellón (H)$13.95
Seasoned shredded chicken served with white rice, stewed beans, 2 mini arepas and maduros. Made with halal certified chicken.
- Shredded Beef Pabellón (H)$14.95
Seasoned shredded beef served with white rice, stewed beans, 2 mini arepas and maduros. Made with halal certified beef.
- Saltado de Pollo (chicken) (H)$14.59
Seasoned chicken strips sautéed in Peruvian spices, tomatoes, red onions, Chinese onions, Aji peppers and served with a side of rice and fries. Made with halal certified chicken.
- Saltado de Lomo (steak) (H)$16.59
Seasoned steak strips sautéed in Peruvian spices, tomatoes, red onions, Chinese onions, Aji peppers served with a side of rice and fries. Made with halal certified beef.
- Bandeja Paisa$22.50
A traditional Colombian dish that consists of chorizo (pork sausage), chicharrón (pork belly), ground beef, egg, pinto beans, seasoned rice, arepas, avocado and maduros.
- Chivito Sandwich$15.50
Steak, ham, bacon, Mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, red peppers, topped with 2 fried eggs on 9" loaf, with house spread and griddled to golden brown.
RICE DISHES
- Vegetarian Chaufa$5.00
Rice sautéed in Peruvian spices mixed with fried eggs, and Chinese onions. Comes with 2 maduros.
- Chicken Chaufa (H)$8.89
Rice sautéed in Peruvian spices mixed with fried eggs, seasoned chicken and Chinese onions. Made with halal certified chicken and comes with 2 maduros.
- Lomo Chaufa (H)$10.00
Rice sautéed in Peruvian spices mixed with fried eggs, seasoned beef and Chinese onions. Made with halal certified beef and comes with 2 maduros.