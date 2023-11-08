Emperor Dumplings 2309 Eggert Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150
Appetizer
DIM SUM MENU
- A1. Sui Mai$4.99
Cantonese-style Sui Mai is a pork and shrimp dumpling.
- A2. Har Kow$5.49
The Steam Crystal Shrimp Dumplings.
- A3. White Skin Chinese Chive$5.49
Pan-fried Chinese chive dumplings with shrimp recipe.
- A4. Small Buns White Skin$5.49
The Golden Tiger Butterfly Bao Bun is a tender and fluffy ready-to-eat option that can be enjoyed as an entree or appetizer. 100% Home-made
- A5. Chive & Shrimp Dumpling$5.49
Handmade crystal skin dumplings filled with Chinese chives and minced shrimp.
- A6. Shanghai Style Juicy Buns$4.99
made with pork, ginger, scallion, onion, and a special juicy sauce.
- A7. Napa Roll (or) Jade Wrapped Meat$4.99
Here's a recipe for Chinese steam napa rolls filled with pork and enoki mushroom. It's a delicious and low-carb dish.
- A8. Soybean Skin Roll$4.99
- A9. Black Duck Eggs$4.99
Century eggs were created by coating eggs in alkaline clay to preserve them during times of plenty.
- A10. Mussels with Pork$4.99
Ingredients: Pork, mussels, lemongrass, curry leaves, and seasoning.
- A11. Seaweed Roll$4.99
Seaweed Roll Stuffed with Carrot, Pork, and Crab.
- A12. Chicken Feet with Black Bean Sauce$5.99
our special sauce complements chicken feet with black bean and red pepper.
- A13. Hardwood Smoked Bacon Roll$4.99
Ingredients: Pork, bacon, carrot, scallion, and fried shallots.
- A14. Pork Spring Roll$4.99
Ingredients : Pork, Taro, Rice Noodle, Shallot, Onion, scallion, carrot, Special Handmade.
- A15. Vege Spring Roll$4.99
Ingredients: Taro, Rice Noodle, Shallot, Onion, scallion, carrot, Special Handmade.
- A16. Pork Dumpling$4.99
Ingredients: pork, napa, ginger, scallion, carrot, onion.
- A17. Sweet & Sour Pork$4.99
Ingredients: pork, onion, red pepper, green pepper, sweet and sour sauce.
- A18. Deep Fried Shrimp Dumpling$4.99
Ingredients: Shrimp, celery, milk, mayonnaise, sesame oil and ground pepper.
- A19. Crispy Crab Wonton$4.99
Ingredients: Wonton skin, crab meat, cream cheese, and green onion.
- A20. Steam Spare Rib with Black Bean Sauce$4.99
Ingredients: Pork spare rib, white sauce, red pepper, black bean on top.
- A21. Clam with Fish Black Sauce$4.99
A dish made with fish, garlic, celery, and white sauce in clam shell.
- A22. Bean Curd Fish Roll$4.99
Ingredients: fish, bean curd skin, garlic, white pepper, sesame oil, and white sauce.
- A23. Steam Fish Ball$4.99
consists of hand-made fish meat with garlic and our special sauce.
- A24. Steam Eggplant Fish$4.99
includes fried eggplant, homemade fish meat, and black bean sauce.
- A25. Steam Red Peper Fish$4.99
includes fried red pepper, homemade fish meat, and black bean sauce.
- A26. Tempura Shrimp$4.99
Shrimp, Tempura Flour
- A27. Steam Bitter Guard Fish$4.99
includes fried bitter gourd, homemade fish meat, and black bean sauce.
- A28. Steam Tofu (Fish)$4.99
Ta choice of tofu, fish or pork, served with black bean sauce.
- A29. Sticky Rice with Chicken$5.99
Our special sauce complements the flavors of chicken, mushroom, and Chinese sausage.
- A30. Rice Noodle Roll (Shrimp)$6.49
A dish of steamed rice noodles served with shrimp, green onion, fried shallots, and homemade soy sauce.
- A31. Rice Noodle Roll (BBQ Pork)$6.49
A dish of steamed rice noodles with BBQ pork, green onion, fried shallots, and homemade soy sauce.
- A32. Steam Rice Plain Noddle Roll$4.99
Steam rice noodle with our home-made soy sauce.
- A33. Vege Dumpling$4.99
Napa, ginger, scallion, carrot, onion, Homemade Special.
- A34. Big Pork Bun$4.99
includes pork, egg, onion, green onion, mixed vegetables, and our special sauce.
- A35. BBQ Pork Bun$4.99
includes BBQ pork, egg, onion, green onion, mixed vegetables, and a unique sauce.
- A36. Red Bean Paste Bun$4.99
- A37. Mung Bean Paste Bun$4.99
A handmade bun filled with mung bean paste.
- A38. Sticky Rice (Pork in Lotus Leaf)$5.99
Lotus leaf-wrapped sticky rice with pork belly, peanuts, Chinese sausage, chicken, salty egg yolk, and a special sauce.
- A39. Deep Fried Taro with BBQ Pork$5.99
Taro and BBQ Pork.
- A40. Raddish Cake (Lo Pak Koh)$4.99
Include radish, dried shrimp, Chinese sausage, and rice flour.
- A41. Egg Tart (DAN TAT)$4.99
Ingredients: Egg, Milk, Custard Powder, Flour.
- A42. Emperor Chicken Wing$4.99
Our Emperor Special Sauce perfectly complements our delicious chicken wings.
- A43. Sesame Ball$4.99
Ingredients are sesame, sticky rice flour, and black bean paste.
- A44. Deep Fired Soybean Skin Roll$6.99
Consisting of soybean skin, shrimp, fish, carrots, green onions, and special sauce.
- A45. Congee with Preserved Egg$4.99
Ingredients: Rice, Black Egg, Scallion, Sesame Oil and White Pepper.
- A46. Cogee with Seafood$7.99
Ingredients: Rice, Scallop, Shrimp, Scallion, Sesame Oil and White pepper.
- A47. Bun with salted egg yolk$4.99
Ingredients: Milk powder, custard powder, egg yolk and milk.
- A48. Water Boiled Snow Pea Shoot$4.99
Ingredients: garlic, salt, sugar and cooking wine.
- A49. Dim Sum Platter-1$15.99
- A50. Dim Sum Platter-2$15.99
Choose any A16. A28. A21. A22. A24
Entrées
Asian Foods
- Emperor Fried Rice
Ingredients: Rice, Onion, Scallion, Egg, Garlic, Green bean, Carrot, and special sauce.
- Lomei ( Fried Egg Noodle)
Ingredients include egg noodles, cabbage, carrot, garlic, beansprouts, and a special sauce.
- Udon (Japanese Noodle)
A stir-fried Japanese noodle dish with green and red peppers, sliced onions, carrots, and celery.
- Pad Thai
stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, lemon, and Pad Thai sauce.
- Broccoli
Savor the unique sauce drizzled on stir-fried broccoli, enhanced with the delicious taste of garlic and sesame oil.
- Snow Pea
Ingredients: snow peas, carrot, baby corn, mushrooms, garlic, and brown sauce.
- Curry Fired Rice Noodle
Our special sauce combines curry powder, eggs, garlic, and spices to create a flavorful and spicy taste.
- Eggplant
A recipe for eggplant with green onion and garlic sauce.
- Kuang Po
Ingredients: celery, carrot, spice, garlic, green pepper, and our signature brown sauce.
- Hunan
Ingredients: broccoli, chicken, green and red peppers, snow peas, carrots, baby corn, garlic, and brown sauce.
- Cashew
Ingredients: celery, cashew nuts, mushrooms, garlic, and brown sauce.
- Szechuan
Ingredients : broccoli, carrot, baby corn, snow peas, napa, sliced onion, ketchup, sugar, and brown sauce.
- Moo Goo Gai Pan
Ingredients : Mushroom, Carrot, baby corn, snow peas, garlic, our white sauce.
- Black Bean Sauce
Ingredients: carrot, green pepper, red onion, garlic, ginger, and black bean sauce.
- Fried Rice Noodle
Ingredients: Rice Noodle with Green Onion, Beansprout.
Chef Specials
- Emperor Orange
Ingredients: Orange, jalapeno, and spicy orange sauce.
- General Tso
Ingredients: jalapeno, spicy dried chili, and General Tso's sauce.
- Emperor Sesame
Ingredients: chicken, sugar, ketchup, sesame, and sesame sauce.
- Roasted Duck
Chinese Style Roasted Duck. Expertly prepared with a blend of aromatic spices, the duck is roasted to perfection, achieving a tantalizing crispness on the outside and succulent tenderness within.