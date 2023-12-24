Empire Pizza
Main Menu
Appetizers
Salads
- House Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and red Onions with Oil and vinegar Dressing
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons
- Caribbean Salad$9.99
Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Grapes, Mandarin Oranges, Walnuts and fetta cheese with raspberry vinaigrette
- Greek Salad$8.99
Romaine Lettuce, black oliver, Tomatoes, Cucumber, red onions and fetta cheese with oil vinegar dressing
Pasta
Hot Subs
Desserts
Stromboli
- Vegetables Stromboli$9.99
Mozzarella, Black Olives, Muhsrooms, Onions, Green peppers and tomatoes
- Supreme Stromboli$10.99
Sausage, green peppers, Onions, pepperoni and Mushrooms
- All Meat Stramboli$10.99
Mozzarella, Bacon, Ham, Meatballs, pepperoni and Sausage
- Create Your Own Stromboli$10.99
Up to 4 toppings
Calzone
Pizza Menu
Personal Pizza 10"
- PERSONAL Bbq Chicken$12.45
Mozzarella Cheese, chicken cutlet. Cheddar, BBQ sauce and Ranch
- PERSONAL Belly Buster$12.99
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, onion, mushrooms, pepper and black olives
- PERSONAL Buffalo Chicken$12.45
Mozzarella Cheese, chicken cutlet, cheddar, Buffalo Sauce and Ranch
- PERSONAL Cheese$9.45
- PERSONAL Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.45
Mozzarella cheese, chicken cutlet, bacon and Ranch
- PERSONAL Daytona$12.45
Daytona sauce, chicken cutlet, Mozzarella, cheddar, bacon and Ranch
- PERSONAL Hawaian$12.45
Mozzarella, Ham and pineapple
- PERSONAL Mango Habanero$12.45
Mozzarella, Mango habanero, chicken cutlet, pineapple,cheddar and Ranch
- PERSONAL Margheritta$12.45
Mozzarella, fresh Mozzarella, parmesan, basil, garlic,Chuncky tomatoes, Oregano and extra virgin olive oil
- PERSONAL Meat Lover$12.99
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon and ham
- PERSONAL Memphis Bbq$12.45
Mozzarella, Memphis BBQ, Red onions, grilled chicken, cheddar and Ranch
- PERSONAL Pepperoni$10.45
- PERSONAL Supreme$12.99
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushrooms and peppers
- PERSONAL Vegetables$12.99
Mozzarella, pepper, onion, mushrooms, black olives and tomatoes
- PERSONAL Vodka Margheritta$13.99
Vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil
- PERSONAL White Pie$12.45
Alfredo sauce. Mozzarella, Ricotta and parmesan
Large Pizza 16"
- LARGE Bbq Chicken$21.99
Mozzarella Cheese, chicken cutlet. Cheddar, BBQ sauce and Ranch
- LARGE Belly Buster$22.99
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, onion, mushrooms, pepper and black olives
- LARGE Buffalo Chicken$21.99
Mozzarella Cheese, chicken cutlet, cheddar, Buffalo Sauce and Ranch
- LARGE Cheese$16.99
- LARGE Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.99
Mozzarella cheese, chicken cutlet, bacon and Ranch
- LARGE Daytona$21.99
Daytona sauce, chicken cutlet, Mozzarella, cheddar, bacon and Ranch
- LARGE Hawaian$19.99
Mozzarella, Ham and pineapple
- LARGE Mango Habanero$21.99
Mozzarella, Mango habanero, chicken cutlet, pineapple,cheddar and Ranch
- LARGE Margheritta$21.99
Mozzarella, fresh Mozzarella, parmesan, basil, garlic,Chuncky tomatoes, Oregano and extra virgin olive oil
- LARGE Meat Lover$21.99
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon and ham
- LARGE Memphis Bbq$21.99
Mozzarella, Memphis BBQ, Red onions, grilled chicken, cheddar and Ranch
- LARGE Pepperoni$18.99
- LARGE Supreme$21.99
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushrooms and peppers
- LARGE Vegetables$20.99
Mozzarella, pepper, onion, mushrooms, black olives and tomatoes
- LARGE Vodka Margheritta$21.99
Vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil
- LARGE White Pie$20.99
Alfredo sauce. Mozzarella, Ricotta and parmesan