Employee Meal
BRUNCH
- SWEET CORN PANCAKES$12.00
3 Buttermilk Pancakes, Fresh Corn, Sweet Cajeta, Dolce de Leche
- BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Rice, Chorizo Beans, Queso, Guacamole
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$10.00
Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips, Sunny Side Up Eggs, Salsa Roja, Chorizo Beans, Crema
- OMELETTE$12.00
Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Queso, & Cilantro Potatoes
- ARROZ FRITO$15.00
Sunny Side Eggs, Bacon, Fried Rice, Poblano's, & Avocado
STARTERS
- GUACAMOLE$10.00
House Made, Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips
- CEVICHE$14.00+
Choice of Fresh Fish, Shrimp, Octopus, or Mixed (All 3) Fresh Pico, Corn Tortilla Chips & Lime
- MACHA WINGS (8)$12.00
8 Wings, Crispy & Chargrilled, Poblano Crema
- OCTOPUS$19.00
Chargrilled, Chili-Lemon Garlic Dressing, Onion
- CURLED CORN$8.00
Corn Ribs, Cotija, Chilis, Crema
- NAPA SALAD$10.00
Napa Cabbage, Pico, Avocado, Queso, & Tortilla Crunch, & Apple Vin
- CAESAR SALAD$12.00
Crisp Romaine, Cotija, Garlic Croutons, & Mustard Vin
- SMALL NAPA SALAD$5.00
Napa Cabbage, Pico, Avocado, Queso, & Tortilla Crunch, & Apple Vin
- SMALL CAESAR SALAD$5.00
Crisp Romaine, Cotija, Garlic Croutons, & Mustard Vin
- SALSA FLIGHT$7.00
TACOS
- MEXICANO TACOS$12.00
2 Tacos, Daily Rotisserie Meat, Homemade Corn Tortillas, Queso Fresco, Onion, Cilantro & Tomatillo Salsa
- CAMARONES TACOS$14.00
2 Tacos, Flour Tortillas, Grilled Shrimp, Onion, Pineapple, Oaxaca Cheese
- BIRRIA TACOS$14.00
2 Tacos, Slow Cooked Beef, Queso, Cilantro, Onion, Corn Tortillas, Consome
- MUSHROOM TACOS$12.00
2 Tacos, Corn Tortilla, Cremini Mushroom, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Creamy Slaw, & Avocado
- CRISPY TAQUITOS$12.00
Shredded Chicken, Corn Tortilla, Avocado Salsa, Cabbage & Queso
- ARABES$12.00
Daily Rotisserie Meat, Flour Tortilla, Beets, Onion, Labne & Zhug
- TACO GRINGA 'BIG MAC'$15.00
Double Smashburger, American Cheese, Special Sauce, Flour Tortilla, Shredded Romaine, & Pickle
TOSTADAS
- BARBACOA TOSTADA$8.00
Slow Cooked Beef, Chorizo Beans, Napa Cabbage, Pico, Queso, Creamy Tomatillo, Crispy Corn Tortilla
- ATUN TOSTADA$12.00
Fresh Tuna Crudo, Napa Cabbage, Serrano Aioli, Crispy Corn Tortilla
- CAMARONES TOSTADA$9.00
Grilled Shrimp, Napa Cabbage, Serrano Aioli, Crispy Corn Tortilla
- CHORIZO TOSTADA$8.00
Spicy Sausage, Guacamole, Potato Shoestrings, Crispy Leeks, Crispy Corn Tortilla
ENTREES
- CAMARONES ROJOS$24.00
8 Florida Royal Shrimp, Crispy or Grilled, Tomatillo Salsa, Pickled Onions
- ENCHILADAS$16.00
Chicken, Tomatillo Crema, Chorizo Beans, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Verde
- POLLO CARBON$18.00
1/2 Guajillo Chicken, Chargrilled, Morita Salsa, Polenta, Pickled Onion
- CARNE ASADA$45.00
8oz Creekstone Filet, Thin Sliced, Morita Salsa, Avocado, Corn & Napales Salad
- PESCA DEL DIA$35.00
Fresh Fish, Daily Presentation