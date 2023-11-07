Emrey's 196 Trumbull Street
Ice Cream Treats
Frappes
- Classic Vanilla Frappe$9.00
Creamy vanilla bean flavor. Topped with classic whipcream and a cherry!
- Classic Chocolate Frappe$9.00
Rich chocolate ice cream, chocolate syrup garnish, topped with classic whip cream and a cherry!
- Classic Strawberry Frappe$9.00
Sweet strawberry ice cream, topped with classic whip and a cherry!
- Banana Fosters Frappe$12.00Out of stock
Butter Pecan Icecream, carmelized bananas, whipcream, and caramel pecan pieces rim!
- Pistacchio Frappe$9.00
Vanilla bean and pistacchio...topped with pistacchios!
- S'mores Frappe$12.00Out of stock
Chocolate icecream, Marshmallow creme, whipped cream, chocolate syrup, marshmallows, and graham crakcers and chocolate rim, toasted marshmallow top.
Coffee & Tea
Coffee
- Emrey's Affogato$6.50Out of stock
Vanilla bean ice cream topped with espresso, caramel, and shaved chocolate.
- Pistacchio Affogato$6.50Out of stock
Pistacchio ice cream topped with espresso, caramel, and chopped pistacchios.
- Matcha Soda Spritzer$5.50Out of stock
Sweet Matcha flavored soda.
- Espresso Spritzer$5.50Out of stock
Espresso and soda, with optional flavoring!
- Matcha Soda Float$6.50Out of stock
Sweet matcha flavored soda topped with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, and chopped pistacchios!
- Espresso Milkshake$8.50Out of stock
Hazelnut ice cream mixed with espresso and caramel sauce, topped with whipcream!
- Double Espresso$4.50Out of stock
Double shot
- Single Espresso$3.50Out of stock
Single shot
- Hot Coffee$3.00
Hot Beverage
Retail
Emrey's Retail Merch
- Mystery Date Game$29.95
- Candy Land Game$29.95
- Chutes and Ladders$29.95
- Original hot Fudge$13.00
- Vegan Hot Fudge$13.00
- Coops Salted Caramel$16.00
- C Howard Lemon Mints$2.25
- Choward Violet Mints$2.25
- CHoward Guava Candy$2.25
- Citrus Delights - Pink Grapefruit$2.99
- Citrus Delights - Meyer Lemon$2.99
- Citrus Delights - Key Lime$2.99
- Citrus Delights - Seville Orange$2.99
- Ticket Chocolate - Moms Applie Pie$6.00
- Ticket Chocolate - Date Delight$6.00
- Ticket Chocolate - Grasshopper Pie$6.00
- Ticket Chocolate - Strawberry Chiffon$6.00
- Candy Money Mini Pouch$8.00
- Ice Cream Money Mini Pouch$8.00
- Emreys Mugs - Pink$10.50
- Emreys Mugs - White$10.50
- Bracelets$5.00
- Annie B Caramel$1.00
- Malvi Marshmallows$5.00
- Malvi Hot Chocolate$9.50
- Peppermint Bark$2.75
- Caramel Popcorn$9.00
- Silly Question Chocolate$3.00
- O`Shea licorice$5.00
- Candy Buttons$2.95
- Necco Wafers$2.00
- Lollipop$4.00
- candy farm coconut$2.00