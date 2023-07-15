England Eatery
England Eatery
Chef's Specials
Sides
Dinner
Stuffed Lambchops
$38.00
3 Seared Lamb Chops topped w/ Mini Jumbo Lump Crabcakes drizzled w/Eatery Sauce.
Alfredo Pasta
$12.00
Eatery Wings
$15.00
Grilled Lamb Chops
$29.00
Stuffed Salmon
$30.00
Soul Fish Taco Platter
$20.00
Salmon Bite Platter
$21.00
Whiting combo Platter
$22.00
2 pieces of fried whiting, 3 pieces of grilled or fried shrimp and 2 sides
Colossal Fried Shrimp Platter
$22.00
WIngs Only
$10.00
England Eatery Location and Ordering Hours
(443) 360-7278
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM