Enswell 1528 Spruce Street
Retail
Retail Liquor
Powderhorn Vodka Bottle
$19.99
Snug Harbor Gin Bottle
$19.99
Single Prop Rum Bottle
$21.99
Dreadnought White Rum Bottle
$29.99
Cradle of Liberty Agave Spirit Bottle
$29.99
Brothership Irish Whiskey Bottle
$31.99
New Liberty American Single Malt Bottle
$51.99
New Liberty Bloody Butcher Bourbon Bottle
$51.99
Belle Creme de Violette 750 Bottle
$32.99
Belle Sour Cherry Bottle
$24.99
Belle Coffee Liqueur Bottle
$32.99
Belle Blackberry Liqueur Bottle
$24.99
Belle American Picon Bottle
$24.99
Belle Triple Sec Bottle
$24.99
Kinsey Bourbon Bottle
$41.59
Kinsey Rye Bottle
$41.59
Kinsey Rye Bonded Bottle
$69.99
Kinsey American Whiskey Bottle
$41.59
Kinsey Scotch Bottle
$31.99
Bloody Butcher 200ml Bottle
$24.99
Kinsey 15yr. American Whiskey Bottle
$149.99
Kinsey Moscatel Cask Whiskey Bottle
$44.99
Kinsey Cabernet Cask Whiskey Bottle
$64.99
Retail Coffee & Tea
Revolver 12 oz. Bag
$14.50
Whistle & Cuss 12 oz. Bag
$15.50
Featherweight 12 oz. Bag
$14.75
Champion 12 oz. Bag
$14.75
Bourbon Barrel Coffee 12 oz. Bag
$21.50
Palooka 12 oz. Bag
$15.75
Sumatra 12 oz. Bag
$20.00
Congo 12 oz. Bag
$19.75
Whistle & Cuss Drip Kit
$17.50
Bourbon Barrel Drip Kit
$18.75
Ace Instant Coffee
$17.00
Dinger Decaf Instant Coffee
$17.00
English Breakfast Retail Bag
$8.50
Earl Grey Retail Bag
$7.75
Oolong Retail Bag
$14.75
Jasmine Green Retail Bag
$8.00
Sencha Green Retail Bag
$12.25
Rooibos Retail Bag
$8.00
Turmeric Ginger Retail Bag
$9.75
Peppermint Retail Bag
$8.25
Chai Retail Bag
$8.25
El Salvador Retail Bag
$15.50
Ethiopia Gera- Anerobic Prep
$22.00
Enswell 1528 Spruce Street Location and Ordering Hours
(215) 398-5919
Closed