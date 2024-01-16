Epic Chophouse- Greensboro
Appetizers
- Angry Lobster$16.00
Spiced North Atlantic Baby Lobster Tails flash fried with Jalapeno-Horseradish Honey Mustard Dip
- Artisan Bread$5.00
House Bake with Whipped Butter
- Calamari Bellissimo$16.00
Corn Flour Crusted, Fresh Herbs & Romano, Peppadew & Pepperoncini Peppers, Served with Epic Marinara
- Chophouse Cheese Toast$8.00
Our Famous Four Cheese Spread Broiled atop Fresh Baked French Baguette Croustades
- Lump Crab Cocktail$25.00
Six Ounces of Sweet Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Martini with Horseradish-Honey Mustard Drizzle
- Lump Crab Fritters$19.00
With Green Tabasco Butter & Savory Tobacco Onions
- Maple Bourbon Bacon$16.00
Sweet bourbon glazed thick cut bacon with bourbon mint aioli.
- Roast Garlic Spinach Brie Goat Cheese Bake$10.00
With French Baguette croustades & grilled flatbread
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops Rockefeller$18.00
Two Jumbo Seared Scallops Bacon Wrapped Over Creamed Spinach & Topped with Hollandaise
- Seared Ahi Tuna$15.00
Spice & Sesame Crusted Tuna Seared Rare with Nori Salad, Kyoto & Wasabi Drizzles
- Shanghai Shrimp$16.00
8 Lightly Battered Flash Fried Shrimp with a Sweet, Tangy, Spicy Sauce
- Shrimp Cocktail$19.00
With Spicy Epic Cocktail Sauce & Lemon
- Wagyu Meatballs$16.00
Wagyu & Pork Meatballs, House Made Marinara, Parmesan & Basil Ricotta Cheese
Salads & Soups
- Epic Caesar$12.00
Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Herbed Croutons, Spiced Pecans, Aged Romano tossed with Crisp Romaine
- House Salad$11.00
Mixed greens and iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, chopped egg, bacon, and herbed croutons
- Wedge Salad$12.00
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, tomatoes, Danish bleu cheese crumbles, & European bleu cheese dressing
- Epic BLT Salad$14.00
Arugula tossed in a sherry vinaigrette topped with Heirloom tomatoes, thick slab bacon, warmed mozzarella and aged balsamic glaze
- Winter Salad$11.00
Arugula, Apples, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese Croquettes with Epic Golden Dressing
- Lobster Bisque$12.00
Rich & velvety, prepared in Epic fashion, fresh daily!
Entrees
- Braised Boneless Short Rib of Beef$28.00
Burgundy Demiglace Slow Braised Short Rib of Beef over Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
- Double Rack Baby Back Ribs$30.00
Smoked & charbroiled Danish baby backs basted in Epic BBQ sauce
- Fire Wellington
- Lowcountry Pork Chop$30.00
Breaded pan fried 14 oz pork chop with red eye gravy served with a side of creamy stone ground grits
- Lowcountry Shrimp & Grits$26.00
Sautéed Cajun spiced shrimp, prosciutto, & bell peppers over Lowcountry stone ground grits.
- Smokin' Hot Couple$29.00
(3) Medallions of Aged Filet Mignon and (8) Gulf Shrimp Seasoned with a Smoky-Cajun Spice and Pan Blackened with Light Herbed Butter Sauce and Creole Remoulade
- Steak Frittes$24.00
Charbroiled Tenderloin Tips over Crisp Shoestring Truffle Fries with Rich Cabernet Demiglace and Herbed Garlic Aioli.
- Tenderloin Kabobs$24.00
Marinated & Charbroiled with Garden Fresh Vegetables
- The Epic Burger$18.00
Our 10 oz. Premium Burger on Herb Brioche Bun with Grilled Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Dijon, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles
- The Legendary Wellington$58.00
Classic Filet Mignon Wellington, Enveloped with Duxelle Mushroom Reduction & Flaky Puff Pastry, Laced with Madeira Foie Gras Glace De Viande
- Filet Mignon$58.00
The "Epic Center Cut" 12 oz. Tenderloin!
- Petite Filet Mignon$46.00
Our "Petite" Version 8 oz. Center Cut!
- Bone-In Ribeye$69.00
Certified USDA Prime 22 oz, Bone In Cowboy Cut!
- Double Cut Rack of Lamb$45.00
Charbroiled with Creamed Rosemary Dijon Demiglace.
- New York Strip$42.00
14 oz. Center Cut
- Charbroiled Tomahawk Pork Chop$30.00
Long Bone Heritage Cheshire Pork Chop Charbroiled with "Lynchburg Lacquer" over Maple Whipped Sweet Potatoes.
- Prime Aged Sirloin$25.00
10 oz & Full of Flavor!
- Epic 48 Ounce Long Bone Tomahawk$89.00
Aged a Minimum of 35 days & Melt in you Mouth Tender! Charred to your Specifications & Perfection!
- Australian Wagyu New York Strip$85.00
14 Oz. Aged & Broiled to Perfection
- Hawaiian Ribeye$40.00
Broiled 14 Oz. Aged Ribeye In Our Hawaiian Pineapple Soy Marinade
- 104 Ribeye$39.00
14 Oz. Aged Ribeye Topped with Garlic Herb Butter & Smoked Sea Salt
- Porterhouse$62.00
A 28 Oz Statement! The Best of Both Worlds!
- steak and cakes$62.00
- Epic Parmigiana$22.00
Herb & Panko Crusted Breast of Chicken, Smothered with Fresh Marinara, Basil, Mozzarella & Ramano
- Marinated & Flame Broiled Chicken$17.00Out of stock
Our Pineapple Soy Marinated Breast of Chicken
- Pecan Crusted Breast of Chicken$23.00
Hand Breaded Breast of Chicken in Crushed Pecans, Gently Fried & Laced with Lemon-Maple Glaze
- Stuffed Chicken$26.00
Breaded local farm 12 oz. chicken breast stuffed with bacon, ham, spinach, & provolone
- Chicken Pasta Louisianne$21.00
Cajun Blackened Breast of Chicken Over Pasta Alfredo with Broccoli & Romano
- Epic Linguine Marinara$18.00
Scratch Made Marinara, Oregano, Olive Oil, Basil, Tossed with Linguine Pasta, Topped with Basil Ricotta Cheese
- Nor'Easter Lobster & Shrimp Linguine$28.00
Tender Maine Lobster & Shrimp Saute with Garlic, Butter, Brandy, Asparagus Tips & Ramano Over Linguini & Brandied Tomato Cream
- Scampi Style Shrimp Pasta$24.00
Shrimp, Butter, Lemon, Parsley, Garlic and White Wine Sauteed Over Linguini with Aged Romano Cheese
Sides
- Asparagus$7.00
- Asparagus With Hollandaise$7.00
- Baked Potato$7.00
- Bleu Cheese Cole Slaw$7.00
- Broccoli & Cheese$7.00
- Broccoli Plain$7.00
- Epic Creamed Spinach$7.00
- Glazed Mushrooms$7.00
- Green Beans$7.00
- Grits$7.00
- Mashed Potatoes$7.00
- Peasant Cabbage$7.00
- Potato Cakes$7.00
- Potato Wedges$7.00
- Roasted Vegetables$7.00
- Shaved Brussel Sprout Saute$7.00
- Shoestring French Fries$7.00
- Truffle Fries with Romano$7.00
- White Cheddar Mac & Cheese$7.00
- Side Linguine Marinara$7.00