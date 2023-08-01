Epicure Pizza
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Jalapeño Poppers (6)
Garlic Knots (6)
Zucchini Sticks
Fried Calamari
Broccoli Bites
French Fries
Sweet potato fries
Waffle fries
Eggplant fries
Onion rings
Side broccoli
Side meatballs (4)
Side sausage (4)
Chicken tenders & fries
Pasta Fagioli
Chicken & Rice
Salads
House Salad Small
Iceberg lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumber, Olives
House Salad Large
Iceberg lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumber, Olives
Ceasar Salad Small
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parm Cheese
Caesar Salad Large
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parm Cheese
Chef Salad Small
Iceberg lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Olive, Roast Beef, Turkey, Provolone
Chef Salad Large
Iceberg lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Olive, Roast Beef, Turkey, Provolone
Antipasto Salad Small
Iceberg lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Olive, Ham, Salami, Provolone
Antipasto Salad Large
Iceberg lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Olive, Ham, Salami, Provolone
Greek Salad Small
Iceberg lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Olives, Peppers, Feta Cheese
Greek Salad Large
Iceberg lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Olives, Peppers, Feta Cheese
Cobb Salad Small
Iceberg lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Olives, Peppers, Bacon, Feta Cheese, Egg
Cobb salad large
Iceberg lettuce , Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Olives, Peppers, Bacon, Feta Cheese, Egg
Signature Salad Smal
Spring mix dried cranberries goat cheese roasted butternut squash & apples paired with apple cider dressing
Signature Salad Large
Spring mix dried cranberries goat cheese roasted butternut squash & apples paired with apple cider dressing
Grinders
Turkey & Cheese Grinder
Ham & Cheese Grinder
Roast Beef & Cheese Grinder
mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Chicken Parmigiana Grinder
Breaded Chicken, mozzarella & Red Sauce
Sausage Parmigiana Grinder
mozzarella & Red Sauce
Meatball Parmigiana Grinder
mozzarella & Red Sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana Grinder
mozzarella & Red Sauce
Philly Steak Grinder
American cheese Mayo, Peppers, Onion
Italian Combo Grinder
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Grilled Chicken Grinder
mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo
Tuna Grinder
Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo
Wraps
Ham & Cheese Wrap
Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Turkey & Cheese Wrap
mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Roast beef & Cheese Wrap
Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Blue Fire Wrap
Crispy chicken lettuce blue cheese & hot sauce
Cheeseburger wrap
Lettuce pickles secret sauce American cheese & onion
Healthy Wrap
Grilled chicken spinach onions tomato feta cheese & balsamic dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken bacon cheese lettuce & ranch
Philly steak Wrap
American cheese Mayo, Peppers, Onion
Italian combo Wrap
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Grilled chicken Wrap
mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo
Tuna wrap
BLT Wrap
Bacon fresh tomatoes cheese lettuce & mayo
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Romaine lettuce parmesan cheese ceasar dressing and grilled chicken
Wings
Burgers
Traditional Burger
W/ American cheese Lettuce, Tomato, mayo
Epicure Burger
W/ American cheese secret sauce pickles onion & lettuce
California Burger
W/ Mozzarella cheese lettuce tomato onion & avocado
BBQ Burger
W/ crispy onion rings bbq sauce mushrooms & American cheese
Bacon Burger
W/ bacon gorgonzola lettuce tomato & onion
Pizza
Small Cheese
Large Cheese
Smal Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Meatball, sausage, Bacon
Large Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Meatball, sausage, Bacon
Smal Special
Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage, Mushroom, Peppers, Onion
Large Special
Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage, Mushroom, Peppers, Onion
Smal Veggie
Spinach, Mushroom, Peppers, Onion, Broccoli
Large Veggie
Spinach, Mushroom, Peppers, Onion, Broccoli
Smal Tonno
Tunna & Onion
Large Tonno
Tunna & Onion
Smal Hawaiian
Ham & Pineapple
Large Hawaiian
Ham & Pineapple
Smal Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil Oregano & EVOO
Large Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil Oregano & EVOO
Smal Buffalo Chicken
(White) Chicken, Gorgonzola Crumble & Hot Sauce
Large Buffalo Chicken
(White) Chicken, Gorgonzola Crumble & Hot Sauce
Smal BBQ Chicken
(White) Chicken & BBQ Sauce
Large BBQ chicken
(White) Chicken & BBQ Sauce
Smal Chicken Bacon Ranch
(White) Chicken, Bacon, Ranch dressing
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
(White) Chicken, Bacon, Ranch dressing
Sma Biancaneve
(White) Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic
Large Biancaneve
(White) Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic
Smal Caprese
(White) Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh basil,oregano & EVOO
Large Caprese
(White) Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh basil,oregano & EVOO
Smal Clams Casino
(White) Clams, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Garlic
Large Clams Casino
(White) Clams, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Garlic
Smal Shrimp Scampi
(White) Shrimp, Garlic & EVOO
Large Shrimp Scampi
(White) Shrimp, Garlic & EVOO
Smal Pesto Pizza
(White) Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Peppers & Pesto Sauce
Large Pesto Pizza
(White) Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Peppers & Pesto Sauce
Smal Philly Steak
(White) American cheese Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions & mozzarella
Large Philly Steak
(White)American cheese Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions & mozzarella
Smal Cheesburger Pizza
(White) Fresh ground beef pickles onions American cheese mozzarella cheese & Russian dressing
Large Cheesburger Pizza
(White) Fresh ground beef pickles onions American cheese mozzarella cheese & Russian dressing
Smal Billy's favorite
(White) Spinach, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Feta Cheese, Ranch Dressing
Large Billy's favorite
(White) Spinach, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Feta Cheese, Ranch Dressing
Pizza by the Slice
Calzone
Mozzarella , Ricotta, Side Sauce
Gluten-Free Pizza
Party Pizza
Party Pizza Special
Pasta
Pasta with Red Sauce
With Red Sauce
Spaghetti
W/ meatballs or sausage & red sauce
Baked Penne
Baked with Ricotta Cheese, Red Sauce & mozzarella
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken over Pasta with Red Sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded Eggplant Over Pasta with Red Sauce
Pasta Alfredo
W/ Chicken & Broccoli
Tortellini
Cheese tortellini w/ Alfredo sauce
Ravioli
Cheese ravioli served with marinara sauce
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Brest and fresh mushrooms sautéed in marsala wine
Chicken Francese
Egg battered chicken in lemon butter wine sauce with ur choice of pasta
Penne vodka
W/ Vodka Pink Sauce
Shrimp And Broccoli Alfredo
Choice off penne or spaghetti
Shrimp Fradiavolo
Epicure Famous Chicken
Crispy chicken brest in garlic Alfredo sauce with roasted red peppers melted cheese and capers