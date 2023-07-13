Epicurean Feast 8020 - DCU II
Breakfast
Create Your Own Omelet
3 farm fresh eggs, cheese and choice of fillings (Only Available During Breakfast Hours)
Bagel Sandwich
egg, cheese, plain bagel (Only Available During Breakfast Hours)
English Muffin Sandwich
egg, cheese, choice of bread (Only Available During Breakfast Hours)
Flatbread Fold
Flatbread with your choice of fillings
Bacon (1)
Sausage Link (1)
Sausage Patty (1)
Eggs Cooked to order
Grill
Angus Burger
angus burger, crisp lettuce, tomato, roll
Grilled Chicken Breast
marinated grilled chicken breast
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
marinated grilled chicken breast, crisp lettuce, tomato, roll
Veggie Burger
grilled veggie burger, crisp lettuce, tomato, roll
Chicken Tenders
all white golden fried chicken tenders
Chicken Tenders & Fries
all white golden fried chicken tenders and fries
Steak & Cheese
Grilled Chicken BLT Flatbread
French Fries
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Salads
