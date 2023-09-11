Equator Coffees Fort Mason
Popular Items
Cold Brew
Currently featuring our Snow Leopard Blend - brewed cold for 24 hours and served over ice.
Blackberry Cream Cold Brew
Blackberry cream shaken over cold brew
Brainwash Latte
organic functional mushroom blend, espresso & milk. Featuring 4 Mushroom Superfood Blend: Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, Reishi, Chaga
Hot Drinks
10oz Coffee
10oz of Equator Blend coffee
16oz Coffee
16oz of Equator Blend coffee
Maple Walnut Latte
maple syrup, walnut bitters, espresso & milk
The Habibi Latte
orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup, 2 shots espresso & steamed milk
Lavender Vanilla Latte
Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk
Brainwash Latte
organic functional mushroom blend, espresso & milk. Featuring 4 Mushroom Superfood Blend: Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, Reishi, Chaga
Americano
2 shots espresso over hot water
Espresso
2 shots espresso
Macchiato
3.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice
Cortado
5.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice
Cappuccino
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Latte
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Vanilla Latte
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, steaming milk of choice
Caramel Latte
2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, steamed milk of choice
Peppermint Mocha
2 shots espresso with steamed milk, Guittard chocolate & peppermint syrup
Mocha
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice
Pour-Over
Rotating seasonal single origin coffees - $1 per pour-over goes to the Las Rosas Women's Group
Hot Chocolate
Guittard chocolate syrup and steamed milk of choice
Cafe Au Lait
filtered coffee and steamed milk of choice
Red Eye
filtered coffee with 2 shots espresso on top
Vanilla Steamer
vanilla syrup with steamed milk of choice
Babycino
Warm milk with fresh whipped cream
Espresso Con Panna
Espresso with fresh whipped cream
Steamed Milk
cup of milk
Tea
Rooibos Chai Latte
caffeine free spiced tea stead with milk and sweetened
Chai Tea Latte
spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened
Chamomile
caffeine free - chamomile flowers, light and floral
Dragon Well Green
Earl Grey
rich and citrusy black tea
Jasmine Silver Green
light and floral green tea
Hot Matcha Tea
Matcha Latte
matcha green tea, steamed milk of choice sweetened with vanilla
Mint
caffeine free - fresh and fragrant herbal tea
Rooibos
Tieguanyin Oolong
Yunnan Black
traditional breakfast tea, malty and sweet
White Peony
sweet with hints of melon
DECAF Spring Green
decaffeinated sencha, mild and grassy
Iced Drinks
Strawberry Sparkling Lemonade
sparkling lemonade & housemade strawberry puree
Strawberry Matcha Cream
shaken strawberry cream over iced matcha
Cold Brew
Currently featuring our Snow Leopard Blend - brewed cold for 24 hours and served over ice.
Iced Americano
3 shots espresso over ice & water
Iced Latte
2 shots espresso & milk of your choice over ice & water
Iced Vanilla Latte
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, & milk over ice
Iced Caramel Latte
2 shots espresso, caramel syrup & milk over ice
Iced Peppermint Mocha
2 shots espresso with steamed milk, Guittard chocolate & peppermint syrup over ice
Iced Mocha
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup & milk over ice
Classic Shakerato
8oz - 2 shots espresso, dark brown sugar, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
Chocolate Shakerato
8oz - 2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
Caramel Shakerato
8oz - 2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
Iced Black Tea
ceylon black tea, unsweetened
Iced Herbal Tea
caffeine free - hibiscus tea, unsweetened
Arnold Palmer
Half lemonade half iced black tea
Iced Chai Tea Latte
spiced tea & milk sweetened with our housemade vanilla syrup over ice
Iced Matcha Latte
matcha green tea, milk & housemade vanilla syrup over ice
Iced Matcha Tea
matcha green tea over ice & water
Matcha Shakerato
8oz - matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, heavy cream shaken until frothy
Chocolate Milk
Guittard chocolate syrup & milk - ice optional
Cold Milk
cup of milk
Cherry Limeade
Fresh squeezed limes, sparkling water, & sour cherry preserves and simple syrup over ice
Breakfast
Baked Goods
Butter croissant
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
Chocolate croissant
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
Ham & cheese croissant
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
Almond croissant
Fresh Fruit Galette
Berry Scone
Morning bun
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
Berry Scone - Gluten Free
Maple Scone - Gluten Free
Bacon Cheddar Scone
Blueberry muffin
Brownie
Banana Bread
Good Morning Muffin - Gluten Free / Vegan
wheat free carrot banana muffin
Cream Cheese Danish
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Zucchini Corn Muffin - Gluten Free
Cinnamon Donut Cake
Cinnamon roll
Fika Bun - Cardamom
Fika Bun - Cinnamon
Fika Bun - Cardamom & Chocolate
Kouign Amann
Veggie croissant
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
Financier - Gluten Free
Holiday Shortbread Cookies
Peanut Butter Cookie
Chocolate Zucchini Bread
Pumpkin Bread
Boichik Bagels
Bottled Beverages
Equator Pure Black Cold Brew
Equator Milk & Sugar Cold Brew
Equator Vanilla Cold Brew
Equator Velvet Mocha Cold Brew
Proud Source Still Water
Proud Source Sparkling Water
GIVN bottled water - Sparkling
Every bottle of gives one day of clean water to a person in need - 100% recycled bottles from infinitely recyclable rPET plastic.
GIVN bottled water - Still
Every bottle of gives one day of clean water to a person in need - 100% recycled bottles from infinitely recyclable rPET plastic.
Happy Moose Feel Mo' Betta 2oz
Happy Moose Lemonade 12oz
The perfect blend of California sun-grown Eureka lemons, fresh spring water, and a touch of agave nectar for that lemony-sweet taste
Happy Moose OJ 12oz
Squeezed Orange Juice
Happy Moose Chard Knock Life
Happy Moose Tropical Roots
Happy Moose Hella Berry
Recess Blood Orange
Recess Peach Ginger
Recess Pomegranate Hibiscus
Recess Black Cherry
Spindrift
Recess Coconut Lime
Martinelli's Apple Juice
Pasteurized 100% apple juice made from U.S. grown fresh apples.
Juice Shop Pineapple Mint Tonic
Juice Shop Turmeric Ginger Tonic
Coffee Bags
Equator Blend
12oz bag - Medium Dark Roast. Mellow and complex with flavors of cedar, apricot, marzipan, milk chocolate and nutmeg.
French Roast Fair Trade Organic
12oz bag - Dark. Rich and smoky with flavors of bittersweet chocolate, dried plum and walnut.
Mocha Java Fair Trade Organic
12oz bag - Medium Dark. Flavors of dark chocolate, almond and berry-like fruit.
Wolf it Down Blend
Crafted in partnership with Chef Tyler Florence, $3 from each bag sold will go to RestaurantsCare.org to help provide financial support to restaurant employees facing an unforeseen hardship.
Tigerwalk Espresso
12oz bag - Medium. Balanced, sweet and creamy with flavors of cherry-toned chocolate, strawberry and lemon.
Jaguar Espresso Fair Trade Organic
12oz - Dark - Flavors of bittersweet chocolate, baking spices, apricot and hazelnut.
Cold Brew Blend
Golden Hour Blend
12oz - light - silky and sweet with fruit-forward flavors of fresh strawberry, berry cobbler & chocolate croissant
Ethiopia Aricha
12oz - light - Vibrant and complex with flavors of lime, pineapple, and juniper berry
Honduras COMUCAP Fair Trade Organic
Medium Light - 12oz - Sweet and balanced with flavors of green grape, roasted almond & lemon cookie
Kenya Kamwangi
12oz - light - complex and concentrated flavors of black currant, rhubarb, caramel, and pink grapefruit
Ethiopia Ardi Natural
12oz - light - Fruity, floral, and sweet with flavors of blueberry, jasmine tea, and cocoa nibs
Guatemala El Injerto Natural Single Origin Espresso
12oz - light - Lively, complex, and fruit-forward with flavors of dried raspberry, hibiscus, and molasses.
Guatemala El Injerto SL28
6oz - light - Complex and concentrated flavors of black currant, concord grape, and chamomile
Decaf Equator Blend
12oz bag - Medium Dark. Rich and balanced with flavors of prune, cherry, cedar, and nutmeg.
Decaf Eye of the Tiger
Lively notes of lime curd and coconut compliment complex gingerbread and a creamy body
Decaf Ethiopia Worku Buche
12oz - light - floral, delicate, and sweet with flavors of earl grey, pomegranate & toffee
Premium Ceremonial Matcha 1oz Tin
Golden Hour Instant Coffee
5 single-serving packets of specialty instant coffee
Equator Decaf Instant Coffee - 5 pack
Instant coffee that meets Equator standards. Great hot or cold, it's ready when you are. Easy to brew and filled with premium coffee flavor, each packet makes 8-10oz of liquid coffee. With five cups per box, all your journeys can be have the flavor of a pour over at instant speed.
Equator Instant Coffee - 5 pack
Instant coffee that meets Equator standards. Great hot or cold, it's ready when you are. Easy to brew and filled with premium coffee flavor, each packet makes 8-10oz of liquid coffee. With five cups per box, all your journeys can be have the flavor of a pour over at instant speed.
Wolf it Down 2lb Bag
Instant Almond Mylk Latte
Create a rich, creamy, and delicious latte in an instant. Simply add water, whisk or froth to combine and enjoy. Ingredients: Sprouted Almonds, Equator Instant Coffee, Maple Sugar and Himalayan Salt
Specialty Cold Brew
Contains 4 filter bags of ground coffee. Each filter bag makes 24 oz of cold brew. Bright and inviting with flavors of apricot, candied orange, clove, cinnamon, and fudge in the finish.
Tigerwalk 2lb Bag
Eye of the Tiger 5lb Bag
Nespresso Pods - Mocha Java Fair Trade Organic
Nespresso Pods - Jaguar Espresso Fair Trade Organic
Nespresso Pods - French Roast Fair Trade Organic
Nespresso Pods - Decaf Shakeout Espress Fair Trade Organic
Snacks
Sprouted Heart Granola Bar
Granola Yogurt Parfait
Overnight Oats
old fashion oats, chia seeds, whole milk, greek yogurt, maple syrup, vanilla
Honey Stinger Waffle - Honey
Honey Stinger Waffle - Cinnamon
Honey Stinger Waffle - Salted Caramel
Skratch Labs PB & Chocolate Energy Bar
Skratch Labs Mallow rice cakes
Skratch Labs Chocolate & Mallow rice cakes
Coconut Macaroons
Financier Tube
Jambar Chocolate Cha Cha
Jambar Malt Nut Melody
Jambar Jammin' Jazzleberry
Jambar Musical Mango
House-made Sausalito Hot Sauce
Big Spoon Tigerwalk Espresso Nut Butter
This limited batch collaboration combines fresh-roasted California Mission almonds, Oregon hazelnuts, coconut crystals, vanilla, cinnamon, and sea salt with Equator Coffees' flagship Tigerwalk Espresso
Waffle Mix
Sprouted Heart Gluten Free waffle mix
Oatly Carton
Califia Almond Milk Carton
Think Jerky Beef Jerky
Think Jerky Turkey Jerky
Apparel & Brew Equipment
8oz Miir Tumbler
10oz Black Drinking Good Coffee mug
12oz Equator MiiR 360 Tumbler
12oz Cracked ice Miir Camp Cup
5% of sales benefit the Las Rosas Women’s Group in Colombia—producer of a component of this blend—towards their microcredit loan program. Our partners at MiiR are also donating $5 per Camp Cup sold to the giveback project.
12oz. Proof Lab 10 Year Anniversary Mug
16oz Super Bloom tumbler
Limited springtime edition 16 oz. Fellow Carter Slide Mug featuring custom artwork by Rymie, designed to bring your coffee ritual to life with vibrant color.
16oz Golden Hour Fellow Cold Cup
Aeropress
Aeropress Filters
Baratza Encore
The ultimate entry-level grinder for your specialty coffee journey
Chemex
Chemex Filter
Dad Hat - Black
Dad hat - stone
Diner Mug
Equator Trucker Hat Black
Fellow Stagg EKG Kettle
Fellow Stagg Pour-Over Kettle Matte Black
Fellow Stagg Server
Gray Beanie
Hario Glass Dripper
Hario V60. A great pour-over option for brewing a single cup of coffee. Perfect for both seasoned aficionados and those just getting into specialty coffee
Hario Mizudashi Cold Brewer
The Hario Mizudashi is a streamlined home brewer at an incredible value. Perfect for making a refreshing carafe of cold brew coffee — try it with our Cold Brew Blend and our Mizudahi brew guide to start crafting cafe-quality cold brew without leaving the house.
Hario V60 02 Ceramic Dripper
The Hario V60 cone is a great pour-over option for brewing a single cup of coffee. Perfect for both seasoned aficionados and those just getting into specialty coffee. This brewer must be paired with size 02 Hario V60 filters.
Hario V60 Filters
100 Filters for Hario V60 dripper
Hario V60 Glass Range Server
Kalita Wave 185
Kalita Wave Filters
Melitta #4 Filters
Parks project T-shirt - Charcoal
Parks project T-shirt - Tan
Golden Hour Enamel Pin
Red tiger pin
Super Bloom Enamel Pin
Limited springtime edition 1.5” hard enamel pin featuring custom artwork by Rymie, celebrating our springtime morning coffee ritual.
Progress Flag Tiger Acrylic Pin
Proof Lab Enamel Pin
Starburst Hoodie - black
T-Sac
Tiger Cycling Water Bottle
Tiger Hoodie - grey
Tiger Patch
Drinking Good Coffee Hoodie
This sustainable and thoughtfully sourced black hoodie from Known Supply is made from 100% organic cotton and features our Drinking Good Coffee design on the back with a small nod to our iconic tiger on the front chest
Fellow Clara French Press 24oz Matte Black
Origami Dripper Set - Scarlet
Origami Dripper Set - White
Beer & Wine
Fort Point IPA
San Francisco Syle India Pale Ale - ABV: 6.3% IBUS: 42
Fort Point KSA
Light and Crisp Kolsch Style Ale. ABV: 4.6% IBUS: 17
Maker Wine - Pinot Noir
Women owned, organically farmed. Juicy red cherries, cranberries, plum, and subtle spice - a versatile, fruit-forward wine you can drink anytime.
Maker Wine - Rose of Grenache
2020 Monterey. Maker: Nicole Walsh, Ser Wines. Rhubarb, guava, strawberries-and-cream - a very special single-vineyard Rosé.
Maker Wine - Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc
2020 Sonoma. Maker: Chris Christensen, Bodkin Wines. Light and bright with racy crispness and mischievous acidity — it’s perfect for celebrating everyday occasions.