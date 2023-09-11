Popular Items

Brainwash Latte

Brainwash Latte

$5.50

organic functional mushroom blend, espresso & milk. Featuring 4 Mushroom Superfood Blend: Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, Reishi, Chaga


Featured

Strawberry Sparkling Lemonade

Strawberry Sparkling Lemonade

$4.50

sparkling lemonade & housemade strawberry puree

Strawberry Matcha Cream

Strawberry Matcha Cream

$6.00

shaken strawberry cream over iced matcha

The Habibi Latte

The Habibi Latte

$5.50

orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup, 2 shots espresso & steamed milk

Hot Drinks

Tea

Iced Drinks

Breakfast

Baked Goods

Fresh Baked Pastries - individually wrapped at the bakery. Please limit orders to 6 per order.
Boichik Bagels

Bottled Beverages

Coffee Bags

Snacks

Apparel & Brew Equipment

Beer & Wine

