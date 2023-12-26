Equator Coffees Proof Lab
Featured
- Apple Cider Cinnamon Cream$4.50
hot apple cider topped with heavy cream shaken with vanilla and cinnamon
- Peppermint Chocolate Cold Brew Cream$5.75
cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with chocolate, vanilla & peppermint syrups topped with crushed candy
- Autumn Spice Cold Brew Cream$5.75
cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with pumpkin syrup
- Peppermint Mocha$5.50
2 shots espresso with steamed milk, Guittard chocolate & peppermint syrup
- Habibi Cold Brew Cream$5.75
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with our Habibi syrup made from orange blossom, cardamom & clove
- Vanilla Cold Brew Cream$5.75
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with our house made vanilla syrup
- Mocha Cold Brew Cream$5.75
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with chocolate
- Lavender Cold Brew Cream$5.75
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with lavender vanilla syrup
- Maple Walnut Cold Brew Cream$5.75
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with real maple syrup and walnut bitters
- Caramel Cold Brew Cream$5.75
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with caramel syrup
Hot Drinks
- 10oz Coffee$3.25
10oz of Equator Blend coffee
- 16oz Coffee$3.75
16oz of Equator Blend coffee
- Red Eye$4.25
filtered coffee with 2 shots espresso on top
- Cafe Au Lait$3.75
filtered coffee and steamed milk of choice
- Pour-Over
Rotating seasonal single origin coffees - $1 per pour-over goes to the Las Rosas Women's Group
- Espresso$3.75
2 shots espresso
- Americano$4.00
2 shots espresso over hot water
- Macchiato$4.00
3.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice
- Cortado$4.00
5.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice
- Cappuccino$4.25
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
- Latte$5.00
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
- Vanilla Latte$5.50
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, steaming milk of choice
- Caramel Latte$5.50
2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, steamed milk of choice
- Mocha$5.50
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice
- Lavender Vanilla Latte$5.50
Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk
- Babycino$1.50Out of stock
Warm milk with fresh whipped cream
- Steamed Milk$2.00
cup of milk
- Vanilla Steamer$3.25
vanilla syrup with steamed milk of choice
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
Guittard chocolate syrup and steamed milk of choice
- Espresso Con Panna$4.00Out of stock
Espresso with fresh whipped cream
- Maple Walnut Latte$5.50
maple syrup, walnut bitters, espresso & milk
Hot Tea
- Chai Tea Latte$5.00
spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened
- Rooibos Chai Latte$5.00
caffeine free spiced tea stead with milk and sweetened
- Matcha Latte$5.50
matcha green tea, steamed milk of choice sweetened with vanilla
- Hot Matcha Tea$4.75
- Yunnan Black$4.00
traditional breakfast tea, malty and sweet
- Earl Grey$4.00
rich and citrusy black tea
- Dragon Well Green$4.00
- Jasmine Silver Green$4.00
light and floral green tea
- DECAF Spring Green$4.00
decaffeinated sencha, mild and grassy
- Chamomile$4.00
caffeine free - chamomile flowers, light and floral
- Rooibos$4.00
- Mint$4.00
caffeine free - fresh and fragrant herbal tea
- White Peony$4.00
sweet with hints of melon
- Tieguanyin Oolong$4.00
Iced Drinks
- Iced Latte$5.50
2 shots espresso & milk of your choice over ice & water
- Iced Vanilla Latte$6.00
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, & milk over ice
- Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte$6.00
Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk over ice
- Iced Mocha$6.00
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup & milk over ice
- Iced Caramel Latte$6.00
2 shots espresso, caramel syrup & milk over ice
- Iced Peppermint Mocha$6.00
2 shots espresso with steamed milk, Guittard chocolate & peppermint syrup over ice
- Iced Habibi$6.00
Orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup & 2 shots espresso over ice & milk of your choice
- Iced Maple Walnut Latte$6.00
maple syrup, walnut bitters, espresso & milk
- Iced Brainwash Latte$5.50
organic functional mushroom blend, espresso & milk. Featuring 4 Mushroom Superfood Blend: Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, Reishi, Chaga
- Iced Americano$4.50
3 shots espresso over ice & water
- Cold Brew$5.00
Currently featuring our Snow Leopard Blend - brewed cold for 24 hours and served over ice.
- Classic Shakerato$4.50
8oz - 2 shots espresso, dark brown sugar, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
- Chocolate Shakerato$4.50
8oz - 2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
- Caramel Shakerato$4.50
8oz - 2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
- Iced Matcha Latte$6.00
matcha green tea, milk & housemade vanilla syrup over ice
- Iced Matcha Tea$4.75
matcha green tea over ice & water
- Matcha Shakerato$5.00
8oz - matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, heavy cream shaken until frothy
- Iced Chai Tea Latte$5.50
spiced tea & milk sweetened with our housemade vanilla syrup over ice
- Cherry Limeade$4.50
Fresh squeezed limes, sparkling water, & sour cherry preserves and simple syrup over ice
- Arnold Palmer$4.00Out of stock
Half lemonade half iced black tea
- Iced Herbal Tea$4.00
caffeine free - hibiscus tea, unsweetened
- Iced Black Tea$4.00
ceylon black tea, unsweetened
- Cold Milk$2.00
cup of milk
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
Guittard chocolate syrup & milk - ice optional
Cold Brew Cream
- Cold Brew Cream$5.75
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with our house made vanilla syrup
- Blackberry Cream Cold Brew$5.75
Blackberry cream shaken over cold brew
Baked Goods
- Butter croissant$4.00Out of stock
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
- Chocolate croissant$4.25Out of stock
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
- Ham & cheese croissant$5.00Out of stock
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
- Almond croissant$4.50Out of stock
- Fresh Fruit Galette$5.00Out of stock
- Berry Scone$4.00Out of stock
- Morning bun$5.00Out of stock
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
- Berry Scone - Gluten Free$4.25Out of stock
- Maple Scone - Gluten Free$4.25Out of stock
- Bacon Cheddar Scone$4.25Out of stock
- Blueberry muffin$4.00Out of stock
- Brownie$4.00
- Banana Bread$4.00Out of stock
- Good Morning Muffin - Gluten Free / Vegan$4.00Out of stock
wheat free carrot banana muffin
- Seasonal Danish$4.25Out of stock
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.25
- Zucchini Corn Muffin - Gluten Free$5.00Out of stock
- Cinnamon Donut Cake$4.50Out of stock
- Cinnamon roll$5.25Out of stock
- Fika Bun - Cardamom$5.50Out of stock
- Fika Bun - Cinnamon$5.50Out of stock
- Fika Bun - Cardamom & Chocolate$5.50Out of stock
- Kouign Amann$5.25Out of stock
- Veggie croissant$5.00Out of stock
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
- Financier - Gluten Free$2.50Out of stock
- Holiday Shortbread Cookies$3.50
- Pumpkin Bread$3.75
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$3.50Out of stock
- Mini pumpkin pie$5.00Out of stock
- Coffee Cake$4.50Out of stock
- Olive Oil Orange Cake$5.00
Breakfast
- Granola Yogurt Parfait$7.50Out of stock
- Quinoa Grain Bowl$13.00Out of stock
quinoa, poached egg*, roasted butternut squash, sweet potatoes, pomegranate, radicchio, arugula, pepitas, fresh mint & lemon dressing
- Overnight Oats$7.50Out of stock
old fashion oats, chia seeds, whole milk, greek yogurt, maple syrup, vanilla
Bottled Beverages
- Equator Pure Black Cold Brew$5.00
- Equator Milk & Sugar Cold Brew$5.00Out of stock
- Equator Vanilla Cold Brew$5.00Out of stock
- Equator Velvet Mocha Cold Brew$5.00
- Martinelli's Apple Juice$3.00Out of stock
Pasteurized 100% apple juice made from U.S. grown fresh apples.
- Proud Source Still Water$3.00
- Proud Source Sparkling Water$3.00
- Happy Moose OJ 12oz$5.75
Squeezed Orange Juice
- Happy Moose Lemonade 12oz$4.50
The perfect blend of California sun-grown Eureka lemons, fresh spring water, and a touch of agave nectar for that lemony-sweet taste
- Happy Moose Feel Mo' Betta 2oz$4.00
- Happy Moose Hella Berry$5.75Out of stock
- Happy Moose Chard Knock Life$5.75Out of stock
- Happy Moose Tropical Roots$5.75Out of stock
- Spindrift$2.50
- Recess Blood Orange$4.50Out of stock
- Recess Black Cherry$4.50Out of stock
- Recess Pomegranate Hibiscus$4.50Out of stock
- Recess Peach Ginger$4.50Out of stock
- Juice Shop Pineapple Mint Tonic$4.50
- Juice Shop Turmeric Ginger Tonic$4.50
Johnny Doughnuts
Coffee Bags
- Equator Blend$16.50
12oz bag - Medium Dark Roast. Mellow and complex with flavors of cedar, apricot, marzipan, milk chocolate and nutmeg.
- Holiday Blend$21.00
12oz - medium light - sweet and fruit-forward flavors reminiscent of the holidays, including shortbread, cranberry jam, and poached pear
- French Roast Fair Trade Organic$17.50
12oz bag - Dark. Rich and smoky with flavors of bittersweet chocolate, dried plum and walnut.
- Mocha Java Fair Trade Organic$18.00Out of stock
12oz bag - Medium Dark. Flavors of dark chocolate, almond and berry-like fruit.
- Wolf it Down Blend$21.00
Crafted in partnership with Chef Tyler Florence, $3 from each bag sold will go to RestaurantsCare.org to help provide financial support to restaurant employees facing an unforeseen hardship.
- Eye Of The Tiger Espresso$17.50
12oz bag - Medium Light. Delicately floral with flavors of date, grapefruit, and milk chocolate.
- Jaguar Espresso Fair Trade Organic$17.00Out of stock
12oz - Dark - Flavors of bittersweet chocolate, baking spices, apricot and hazelnut.
- Guatemala El Injerto Natural Single Origin Espresso$24.00Out of stock
12oz - light - Lively, complex, and fruit-forward with flavors of dried raspberry, hibiscus, and molasses.
- Ethiopia Hada Molecha$29.00Out of stock
vibrant and juicy with flavors of watermelon, jasmine & lemon zest
- Honduras Anibal Pineda El Milagro$18.50Out of stock
12oz - light - sweet and complex flavors of guava, apricot & brown butter with a silky body
- Costa Rica Herbazu SL28 Natural$17.00Out of stock
6oz - light - complex and concentrated flavors of cherry cola, butterscotch & vanilla
- Costa Rica Santa Teresa 2000 Single Origin Espresso$20.00
12oz - light - flavors of black plum, nougat, and lemon are complemented by a creamy body & balanced acidity
- Panama Hacienda La Esmeralda Gesha Natural$65.00Out of stock
juicy, sweet & complex with flavors of passionfruit, vanilla bean, white tea & custard
- Decaf Equator Blend$17.00Out of stock
12oz bag - Medium Dark. Rich and balanced with flavors of prune, cherry, cedar, and nutmeg.
- Decaf Eye of the Tiger$18.00Out of stock
Lively notes of lime curd and coconut compliment complex gingerbread and a creamy body
- Decaf Sumatra Gayo Mandiri$20.00Out of stock
deep-toned and savory with flavors of orange peel, sage, and sandalwood
- Decaf Guatemala Flor del Cafe Organic$19.50Out of stock
12oz - light - sweet and balanced with flavors of malt chocolate, graham cracker, and apple pie
- Premium Ceremonial Matcha 1oz Tin$35.00
- Golden Hour Instant Coffee$16.00Out of stock
5 single-serving packets of specialty instant coffee
- Instant Almond Mylk Latte$25.00Out of stock
Create a rich, creamy, and delicious latte in an instant. Simply add water, whisk or froth to combine and enjoy. Ingredients: Sprouted Almonds, Equator Instant Coffee, Maple Sugar and Himalayan Salt
- Equator Decaf Instant Coffee - 5 pack$15.00
Instant coffee that meets Equator standards. Great hot or cold, it's ready when you are. Easy to brew and filled with premium coffee flavor, each packet makes 8-10oz of liquid coffee. With five cups per box, all your journeys can be have the flavor of a pour over at instant speed.
- Equator Instant Coffee - 5 pack$15.00
Instant coffee that meets Equator standards. Great hot or cold, it's ready when you are. Easy to brew and filled with premium coffee flavor, each packet makes 8-10oz of liquid coffee. With five cups per box, all your journeys can be have the flavor of a pour over at instant speed.
- Eye of the Tiger 5lb Bag$93.50Out of stock
- Nespresso Pods - Jaguar Espresso Fair Trade Organic$14.00
- Nespresso Pods - French Roast Fair Trade Organic$14.00
- Nespresso Pods - Mocha Java Fair Trade Organic$14.00
- Nespresso Pods - Decaf Shakeout Espress Fair Trade Organic$14.00
- Tigerwalk 2lb Bag$37.50Out of stock
Snacks
- Sprouted Heart Granola Bar$5.00
- Honey Stinger Waffle - Honey$2.00Out of stock
- Honey Stinger Waffle - Cinnamon$2.00Out of stock
- Honey Stinger Waffle - Salted Caramel$2.00Out of stock
- Skratch Labs PB & Chocolate Energy Bar$2.75Out of stock
- Skratch Labs Mallow rice cakes$2.50Out of stock
- Skratch Labs Chocolate & Mallow rice cakes$2.50Out of stock
- House-made Sausalito Hot Sauce$8.50Out of stock
- Oatly Carton$7.00
- Califia Almond Milk Carton$7.00
- Jambar Chocolate Cha Cha$3.50Out of stock
- Jambar Malt Nut Melody$3.50Out of stock
- Jambar Jammin' Jazzleberry$3.50Out of stock
- Jambar Musical Mango$3.50Out of stock
- Coconut Macaroons$7.50Out of stock
- Financier Tube$7.50Out of stock
- Think Jerky Beef Jerky$4.00Out of stock
- Think Jerky Turkey Jerky$4.00Out of stock
- Big Spoon Tigerwalk Espresso Nut Butter$14.50Out of stock
This limited batch collaboration combines fresh-roasted California Mission almonds, Oregon hazelnuts, coconut crystals, vanilla, cinnamon, and sea salt with Equator Coffees' flagship Tigerwalk Espresso
- Mylk Oatmeal - Almond$5.00Out of stock
- Mylk Oatmeal - Blueberry$5.00Out of stock
- TCHO Dirty Chai chocolate bar$12.00
- G2 PB Coconut Bar$3.50Out of stock
- G2 PB Chococate Chip Bar$3.50Out of stock
- Waffle Mix$7.50Out of stock
Sprouted Heart Gluten Free waffle mix
Apparel & Brew Equipment
- 8oz Miir Tumbler$18.00
- 8oz Equator Tiger Miir tumbler - black$18.00Out of stock
- 10oz Black Drinking Good Coffee mug$12.00Out of stock
- 12oz Equator Ecoffee Cup$14.00
- 12oz Etched Miir 360 Travel Tumbler$28.00Out of stock
- 12oz Equator MiiR 360 Tumbler$28.00Out of stock
- 12oz Cracked ice Miir Camp Cup$26.00Out of stock
5% of sales benefit the Las Rosas Women’s Group in Colombia—producer of a component of this blend—towards their microcredit loan program. Our partners at MiiR are also donating $5 per Camp Cup sold to the giveback project.
- 12oz. Proof Lab 10 Year Anniversary Mug$20.00Out of stock
- 16oz Golden Hour Fellow Cold Cup$36.00Out of stock
- 16oz Super Bloom tumbler$36.00Out of stock
Limited springtime edition 16 oz. Fellow Carter Slide Mug featuring custom artwork by Rymie, designed to bring your coffee ritual to life with vibrant color.
- 16oz Holiday Tumbler$35.00
- 16oz Etched drinking good coffee tumbler$35.00Out of stock
- Tiger Cycling Water Bottle$10.00
- Aeropress$40.00
- Aeropress Filters$8.00Out of stock
- Baratza Encore$170.00Out of stock
The ultimate entry-level grinder for your specialty coffee journey
- Chemex$49.00
- Chemex Filter$10.00Out of stock
- Dad Hat - Black$25.00Out of stock
- Dad hat - stone$25.00Out of stock
- Diner Mug$12.00Out of stock
- Equator Trucker Hat Black$25.00Out of stock
- Fellow Stagg EKG Kettle$165.00Out of stock
- Fellow Stagg Pour-Over Kettle Matte Black$85.00Out of stock
- Fellow Stagg Server$40.00Out of stock
- Gray Beanie$22.00Out of stock
- Hario Glass Dripper$23.00
Hario V60. A great pour-over option for brewing a single cup of coffee. Perfect for both seasoned aficionados and those just getting into specialty coffee
- Hario Mizudashi Cold Brewer$25.00
The Hario Mizudashi is a streamlined home brewer at an incredible value. Perfect for making a refreshing carafe of cold brew coffee — try it with our Cold Brew Blend and our Mizudahi brew guide to start crafting cafe-quality cold brew without leaving the house.
- Hario V60 02 Ceramic Dripper$33.00Out of stock
The Hario V60 cone is a great pour-over option for brewing a single cup of coffee. Perfect for both seasoned aficionados and those just getting into specialty coffee. This brewer must be paired with size 02 Hario V60 filters.
- Hario V60 Filters$8.00
100 Filters for Hario V60 dripper
- Hario V60 Glass Range Server$30.00
- Kalita Wave 185$40.00
- Kalita Wave Filters$13.00
- Melitta #4 Filters$7.25Out of stock
- Parks project T-shirt - Charcoal$36.00Out of stock
- Parks Project x Equator crewneck sweatshirt$50.00
Parks Project x Equator crewneck sweatshirt
- Golden Hour Enamel Pin$5.00Out of stock
- Red tiger pin$5.00Out of stock
- Proof Lab Enamel Pin$5.00Out of stock
- Starburst Hoodie - black$59.00Out of stock
- T-Sac$7.00Out of stock
- Holiday Zip Hoodie$62.00
- Tiger Hoodie - grey$59.00Out of stock
- Drinking Good Coffee Hoodie$60.00Out of stock
This sustainable and thoughtfully sourced black hoodie from Known Supply is made from 100% organic cotton and features our Drinking Good Coffee design on the back with a small nod to our iconic tiger on the front chest
- Fellow Clara French Press 24oz Matte Black$100.00Out of stock
- Origami Dripper Set - Scarlet$55.00Out of stock
- Origami Dripper Set - White$55.00
- Equator Coffees Unisex Gunpowder Crew T-Shirt$28.00
- Equator Coffees Women's Gunpowder Crew T-Shirt$28.00
- Equator Coffees Pullover Gunpowder Hoodie$78.00