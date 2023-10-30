Equator Coffees SOMA
Featured
hot apple cider topped with heavy cream shaken with vanilla and cinnamon
cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with chocolate, vanilla & peppermint syrups topped with crushed candy
cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with pumpkin syrup
2 shots espresso with steamed milk, Guittard chocolate & peppermint syrup
organic functional mushroom blend, espresso & milk. Featuring 4 Mushroom Superfood Blend: Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, Reishi, Chaga
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with our Habibi syrup made from orange blossom, cardamom & clove
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with our house made vanilla syrup
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with chocolate
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with lavender vanilla syrup
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with real maple syrup and walnut bitters
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with caramel syrup
orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup, 2 shots espresso & steamed milk
Hot Drinks
10oz of Equator Blend coffee
16oz of Equator Blend coffee
filtered coffee with 2 shots espresso on top
filtered coffee and steamed milk of choice
Rotating seasonal single origin coffees - $1 per pour-over goes to the Las Rosas Women's Group
2 shots espresso
2 shots espresso over hot water
3.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice
5.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, steaming milk of choice
2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, steamed milk of choice
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice
Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk
Warm milk with fresh whipped cream
cup of milk
vanilla syrup with steamed milk of choice
Guittard chocolate syrup and steamed milk of choice
Espresso with fresh whipped cream
maple syrup, walnut bitters, espresso & milk
Hot Tea
spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened
caffeine free spiced tea stead with milk and sweetened
matcha green tea, steamed milk of choice sweetened with vanilla
traditional breakfast tea, malty and sweet
rich and citrusy black tea
light and floral green tea
decaffeinated sencha, mild and grassy
caffeine free - chamomile flowers, light and floral
caffeine free - fresh and fragrant herbal tea
sweet with hints of melon
Iced Drinks
2 shots espresso & milk of your choice over ice & water
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, & milk over ice
Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk over ice
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup & milk over ice
2 shots espresso, caramel syrup & milk over ice
2 shots espresso with steamed milk, Guittard chocolate & peppermint syrup over ice
Orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup & 2 shots espresso over ice & milk of your choice
maple syrup, walnut bitters, espresso & milk
organic functional mushroom blend, espresso & milk. Featuring 4 Mushroom Superfood Blend: Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, Reishi, Chaga
3 shots espresso over ice & water
Currently featuring our Snow Leopard Blend - brewed cold for 24 hours and served over ice.
8oz - 2 shots espresso, dark brown sugar, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
8oz - 2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
8oz - 2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
matcha green tea, milk & housemade vanilla syrup over ice
matcha green tea over ice & water
8oz - matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, heavy cream shaken until frothy
spiced tea & milk sweetened with our housemade vanilla syrup over ice
Fresh squeezed limes, sparkling water, & sour cherry preserves and simple syrup over ice
Half lemonade half iced black tea
caffeine free - hibiscus tea, unsweetened
ceylon black tea, unsweetened
cup of milk
Guittard chocolate syrup & milk - ice optional
Cold Brew Cream
Blackberry cream shaken over cold brew
Breakfast
Veggie frittata with avocado, cheese, & spicy mayo
old fashion oats, chia seeds, whole milk, greek yogurt, maple syrup, vanilla
quinoa, poached egg*, avocado, blood orange, broccolini, radicchio, arugula, pepitas & lemon dressing
Baked Goods
Boichik Bagels
Bottled Beverages
Pasteurized 100% apple juice made from U.S. grown fresh apples.
Squeezed Orange Juice
The perfect blend of California sun-grown Eureka lemons, fresh spring water, and a touch of agave nectar for that lemony-sweet taste
Coffee Bags
12oz bag - Medium Dark Roast. Mellow and complex with flavors of cedar, apricot, marzipan, milk chocolate and nutmeg.
12oz bag - Dark. Rich and smoky with flavors of bittersweet chocolate, dried plum and walnut.
12oz bag - Medium Dark. Flavors of dark chocolate, almond and berry-like fruit.
Crafted in partnership with Chef Tyler Florence, $3 from each bag sold will go to RestaurantsCare.org to help provide financial support to restaurant employees facing an unforeseen hardship.
12oz bag - Medium. Balanced, sweet and creamy with flavors of cherry-toned chocolate, strawberry and lemon.
12oz - light - Lively, complex, and fruit-forward with flavors of dried raspberry, hibiscus, and molasses.
12oz - light - silky and sweet with fruit-forward flavors of fresh strawberry, berry cobbler & chocolate croissant
6oz - light - floral, sweet, and delicate with flavors of Meyer lemon, almond blossom & honey
12oz - light - complex and concentrated flavors of red currant, toffee, brown butter & cranberry
12oz - light - Fruity, floral, and sweet with flavors of blueberry, jasmine tea, and cocoa nibs
6oz - light - Complex and concentrated flavors of black currant, concord grape, and chamomile
12oz bag - Medium Dark. Rich and balanced with flavors of prune, cherry, cedar, and nutmeg.
Lively notes of lime curd and coconut compliment complex gingerbread and a creamy body
5 single-serving packets of specialty instant coffee
Create a rich, creamy, and delicious latte in an instant. Simply add water, whisk or froth to combine and enjoy. Ingredients: Sprouted Almonds, Equator Instant Coffee, Maple Sugar and Himalayan Salt
Instant coffee that meets Equator standards. Great hot or cold, it's ready when you are. Easy to brew and filled with premium coffee flavor, each packet makes 8-10oz of liquid coffee. With five cups per box, all your journeys can be have the flavor of a pour over at instant speed.
Snacks
This limited batch collaboration combines fresh-roasted California Mission almonds, Oregon hazelnuts, coconut crystals, vanilla, cinnamon, and sea salt with Equator Coffees' flagship Tigerwalk Espresso
Sprouted Heart Gluten Free waffle mix
Apparel & Brew Equipment
5% of sales benefit the Las Rosas Women’s Group in Colombia—producer of a component of this blend—towards their microcredit loan program. Our partners at MiiR are also donating $5 per Camp Cup sold to the giveback project.
Limited springtime edition 16 oz. Fellow Carter Slide Mug featuring custom artwork by Rymie, designed to bring your coffee ritual to life with vibrant color.
The ultimate entry-level grinder for your specialty coffee journey
Hario V60. A great pour-over option for brewing a single cup of coffee. Perfect for both seasoned aficionados and those just getting into specialty coffee
The Hario Mizudashi is a streamlined home brewer at an incredible value. Perfect for making a refreshing carafe of cold brew coffee — try it with our Cold Brew Blend and our Mizudahi brew guide to start crafting cafe-quality cold brew without leaving the house.
The Hario V60 cone is a great pour-over option for brewing a single cup of coffee. Perfect for both seasoned aficionados and those just getting into specialty coffee. This brewer must be paired with size 02 Hario V60 filters.
100 Filters for Hario V60 dripper
Parks Project x Equator crewneck sweatshirt
This sustainable and thoughtfully sourced black hoodie from Known Supply is made from 100% organic cotton and features our Drinking Good Coffee design on the back with a small nod to our iconic tiger on the front chest