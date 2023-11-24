Erie Island Coffee Co.
DRINKS
Brewed Coffees
- Signature House Blend Coffee$2.35+
Hint of cocoa and the sweet aroma of medium roast
- Jamiacan Me Crazy Coffee$2.35+
Lightly roasted Latin American beans - A delightful sensory treat.
- Blueberry Cinnamon Crumble$2.35+
- Decaf House Blend Coffee$2.35+
This blend boasts a full, complex body, low acidity, and a soft finish with hints of cocoa.
- Cafe Creme$3.05+
Brewed Coffee with steamed milk
- Red Eye$3.10+
Brewed Coffee with a shot of Espresso
- Coffee- No Cup$1.99
Espresso Specialties
Other Offerings
Iced Coffees
Cold Brews
Smoothies
- Breakfast Smoothie$5.50
Banana, strawberries, oats, protein powder (V), peanut butter, milk
- Banana Matcha$5.25
Banana, matcha powder, spinach, flax seed, vanilla, almond milk
- P.B. Cold Brew$6.00
Banana, peanut butter, protein powder (V), cold brew coffee, almond milk
- Going Green$4.75
Grapes, pineapple, banana, spinach
- Triple Berry$5.25
Chia seeds, Flax seed, Matcha powder, protein powder (V)
- Smoothie Add - On's
Bottled Beverages
FOOD
Breakfast - Available ALL DAY
- E.I.C. Classic$4.85
Bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage - plain bagel - scrambled eggs - cheddar cheese
- The S.O.B. (South of the Border)$5.89
Flour tortilla - scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, chorizo sausage, tomatoes, jalapenos - chipotle mayo
- Avocado Toast$5.39
toasted honey wheat - avocado mash -over easy egg- chili seasoning
- Tower Omelette$7.65
3 eggs - cheddar cheese - peppers - onions - bacon, sausage or turkey sausage - choice of toast (Italian, honey wheat or marble rye)
- Hammy Sandwich$6.39
Ham - scrambled egg - Swiss cheese, maple Dijon sauce -toasted honey wheat
- Veggie Omelette$7.40
3 eggs - feta cheese - spinach - tomatoes - peppers - onions - portobella mushroom - Choice of toast (Italian, honey wheat or marble rye)
- Biscuits & Sausage Gravy$8.00
2 buttermilk biscuits, sausage gravy, 2 over easy eggs, parsley
- Biscuits & Sausage Gravy - NO EGGS$7.00
2 buttermilk biscuits, sausage gravy, parsley
Lunch
- Craven$7.00
Toasted marble rye - house made chicken salad - lettuce - tomato - bacon
- B.E.L.T.$7.15
Ciabatta - bacon - lettuce - tomato - fried egg - mayo
- Turquia Assault$7.25
Oven roasted turkey - pepper jack cheese - tomato - lettuce - avocado mash - jalapenos - flour tortilla
- Boom!$7.00
Marinated portobella mushrooms - roasted red peppers - caramelized onions - balsamic mayo - Ciabatta
- Saltly Gorlami$7.50
Salami - ham - bacon - banana peppers - balsamic mayo - provolone - Italian bread
- California$7.00
Toasted honey wheat - tomatoes - caramelized onions - avocado mash - hard-boiled egg - provolone cheese
- Studio 54$7.25
Everything bagel - ham - turkey - bacon - American & Swiss cheeses - mayo
- 3D Pesto Panini$7.25
Italian bread - turkey - lettuce - tomato - provolone - basil mayo
- Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.75
Grilled buffalo chicken breast - pepper jack & cheddar cheese - lettuce - tomato - flour tortilla
- Cuban$8.00
Panini pressed Cuban bread - sliced ham - shredded pork - dill pickles - mustard sauce - swiss cheese
- Pastrami$7.50
- Roast Beef$7.50
Salads
Add- Ons
Soup
Other Goodies
- Bagel- Toasted w/ Butter & Jelly$1.99
- Bagel - Toasted w/ Cream Cheese$2.89
- Vanilla Yogurt w/ Fresh Fruit Parfait$4.00
- Fresh Fruit Mix$4.50
- Hard Boiled Egg$1.45
- Chips- Miss Vikies$1.59
- Mount Caramel Oatmeal Bar$3.50
- 7 Layer Bar$3.50
- Reese’s Bluss$3.50
- Raspberry Lemon Bar$3.50
- Lemon Bar$3.50
- Blueberry Muffin$2.85
- Apple Cinnamon Muffin$2.85
- Double Chocolate Muffin$2.85
- Cookie - Hershey's Chocolate$2.59
- Cookie - Reese's Peanut Butter$2.59
- Fudge brownie$3.50
- Chocolate Banana Bread$3.50
- Cheese Danish$3.25
- Old Fashioned Donut$3.25
- Peanut Butter Toffee Brownie$5.00