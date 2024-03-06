Open Water Sparkling

$4.00

We all know how the saying goes: “it’s what’s on the inside that counts.” And while that’s true for people and piñatas, when it comes to sparkling water…ehh, not so much. The glass and plastic bottles used by other brands create tons of emissions and are rarely recycled, which is bad news for our oceans. So while we’re often told our water is pure bubbly perfection, it’s really what’s on the outside that makes us most refreshing.