Ernies Acai Pinecrest 9071 S Dixie Hwy
Acai Bowls
- The Automatic$12.50+
Topped with strawberries, banana, granola, and honey
- The Machine$12.50+
Topped with mango, strawberries, kiwi, granola, and honey
- Kiwi Sunshine$12.50+
Topped with coconut oil, strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, and granola
- Chocolisto$12.50+
Topped with strawberries, shaved chocolate, cashews, granola and honey
- Gypsie Love$12.50+
Topped with pineapple, cashews, cacao nibs, bee pollen, toasted coconut, granola, and honey
- La Diabla$12.50+
Topped with raspberries, banana, goji berries, granola, and red raspberry puree
- Purple Reign$12.50+
Topped with coconut oil, banana, pineapple, strawberries, granola, and lemon zest
- El Clasico$12.50+
Topped with blueberries, banana, toasted coconut, chia & flax seeds, granola, and honey
- The Nomad$12.50+
Topped with raspberries, almonds, golden raisins, granola, lemon zest, and honey
- Tropicalista$16.50+
Topped with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, pineapple, toasted coconut almond butter drizzle, granola, and coconut oil
- BYO Bowl$9.50+
Build your own bowl.
- The Coco-late$12.50+
Organic Soft Serve Acai, Coconut Chocolate Shell, Toasted Coconut, Sliced Almonds, Seasalt #emotionallyhealthy
- Rain-Bowl$12.50+
Organic Soft Serve Acai, Strawberries, Pitaya, Kiwi, Blueberry, Raspberry, Mango, Pineapple, Granola, Coconut Chocolate Shell
- The Scarlet Letter$16.50+
Our signature soft serve acai, granola, organic coconut sorbet, banana, goji berries, raspberries, raspberry Puree, peanut butter
- Ernies Delight$12.50+
- Extra Topping $.75$0.75
- Extra Topping 1.00$1.00
- Extra Topping 1.25$1.25
Acai Smoothies
- Terrena$9.00+
Acai Berry, mango, banana, pineapple, coconut milk, and vitamin C boost
- Lost Gypsie SMOOTHIE$9.00+
Acai Berry, strawberries, banana, peanut butter, chocolate, and cashew milk
- Belem Cup$9.00+
Acai Berries, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and apple juice
- PB&J$9.00+
Acai Berry, Pitaya, banana, strawberries, apple juice, cashew milk, protein powder, chocolate, peanut butter, and dark cherries
- BYO SMOOTHIE$5.00+
Choose 1 Liquid Base Choose 2 fruit toppings Additional toppings extra
- Pink Dragon$9.00+
Pitaya, Pineapple, Lemon, Raspberry, Apple Juice, Cashew Milk
- Blueberry Smoothie$9.00+
Blueberry, Lemon, Acai, Agave, Pineapple, Apple Juice
- Mango Tango$9.00+
Acai, Strawberry, Banana, Mango, Apple Juice
Drinks
- Open Water Still$4.00
Open Water still water has a neutral pH—just like your body—and is downright delicious. After going through a purification process, it’s packed with electrolytes for a super crisp, smooth taste. Open Water is as fresh and pure as it gets, but more importantly, it’s packed in a 100% recyclable, refillable, carbon neutral aluminum bottle that keeps plastic out of our oceans. Refreshing, isn't it?
- Open Water Sparkling$4.00
We all know how the saying goes: “it’s what’s on the inside that counts.” And while that’s true for people and piñatas, when it comes to sparkling water…ehh, not so much. The glass and plastic bottles used by other brands create tons of emissions and are rarely recycled, which is bad news for our oceans. So while we’re often told our water is pure bubbly perfection, it’s really what’s on the outside that makes us most refreshing.
- Hatsu Black Tea$4.00
Exotic Tea from Colombia with exotic flavors.
- Hatsu White Tea$4.00
Exotic Tea from Colombia with exotic flavors.
- Hatsu Cherry Blossom$4.00
Exotic Tea from Colombia with exotic flavors.
- Hatsu Starfruit$4.00
Exotic Tea from Colombia with exotic flavors.
- Hatsu Pomegranate$4.00
Exotic Tea from Colombia with exotic flavors.
- VYBES: Blueberry Mint CBD drink$8.00
True to the fruit in the bottle, Blueberry Mint is mellow and mildly sweet. Made from blueberry juice, fresh lemon juice, and accented with mint. It’s a smooth fruit tonic from start to finish. Made with 25mg of mind and body balancing hemp CBD.
- VYBES: Passion Fruit Pineapple$8.00
Imagine yourself on a sunny beach in the Caribbean, because when you drink our Passionfruit Pineapple, you're literally transported to the white sandy beaches of the Bahamas. We love the tart notes from the Passionfruit paired with the sweet, creamy vibes from the Pineapple juice. We add just a hint of vanilla to round it out. If tropical summer had a flavor, this is it.
- VYBES: Strawberry Lavender CBD drink$8.00
Our most popular CBD beverage is sweet and tart, yet soft and summery—a juicy flavor that cleanses your palate and makes your mouth water. Made from strawberries squeezed at their reddest and ripest, fresh lemon juice, and a hint of wild lavender. If Mother Nature made tangy summer punch, this would be it. Made with 25mg of mind and body balancing hemp CBD.
- VYBES: Peach Ginger CBD drink$8.00
Three parts peach, one part ginger. Made from peach puree, Peruvian ginger juice, and lemon juice, Peach Ginger joins an unlikely duo in a refreshing fashion. Made with 25mg of mind and body balancing CBD.
- VYBES: Blood Orange CBD$8.00
- VYBES: Blackberry Hibiscus CBD$8.00
- Guarana$2.50
Brazilian Soda
- Guarana Diet$2.50
- United Soda Blackberry Jam$5.00
- United Soda Mango$5.00
- United Soda Pear ElderFlower$5.00
- United Soda Extra Peach$5.00
- United Soda Strawberry Basil$5.00
- United Soda Orange$5.00
- Coconut Water$4.00
- Chlorophyll Water$6.00
- CANNABIS Lemonade$7.50
5MG of D8 THC
- CANNABIS drinks$7.50
5MG of D8 THC
- United Soda Ginger$5.00
- Healthaid Kombucha$6.00
Coffee and Tea
Munchies
- Granola Jar$12.00
Take home our delicious granola.
- Gluten Free Granola$14.00
- LPG Blondie$5.00
- LPG Cookie$3.00
- Plantain Chips$2.00
- Lanka Granola Bar$3.00
Hand Crafter Granola bars.
- Kind Bar$2.50
- Barbells Protein Bar$2.90
Searching for protein bars that taste like a regular chocolate bar? Buckle up and grab a Barebells bar! Available in many mouth-watering flavors, these bars are rich in protein and low in sugar* – for sure to leave your taste buds dancing!
- Naked Chocolate Bar$10.00
- Naked Chocolate dragees$8.00
- Banana$1.00
- qunno bars$5.00