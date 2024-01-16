Eskenazi - Cafe Soleil 640 Eskenazi Avenue
Café Soleil Express
Beverages
Breakfast
- BYO Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Over-hard egg and choice of bread, meat and cheese.
- BYO Breakfast Bowl$8.99
Scrambled eggs, potatoes and choice of 3 toppings. Additional toppings $.79 each.
- Bagel$1.39
Choice of butter, jelly and cream cheese.
- Toast$0.99
Choice of butter, jelly and cream cheese.
- Waffle$2.49
- French Toast$5.49
Condiments/Extras
Entrées
- Garden Salmon$12.00
Citrus herb seasoned salmon filet, pan seared and nestled atop a corn, mushroom and potato ragout
- Grilled Tandoori Style Vegetable Kebobs$10.00
Marinated and grilled vegetable skewer over biryani seasoned rice. Served with mint coriander chutney and warm naan bread
- Summer Medditerranean Vegetarian Grain Bowl$11.00
Wild rice, cous-cous, shredded red cabbage, chickpeas, red onion, grape tomato, tzatziki
- Daily Special$9.99
Flatbreads
Salad Bar
- Gourmet Salad Bar-Large$11.99
- Gourmet Salad Bar-Small$7.99
- Employee Salad Bar$8.00
- Employee Chef's Table$8.00
- Chef's Table Only$10.99
Hot buffet menu offerrings only. No salad.
- Chef's Table$14.99
Includes the small gourmet salad bar and the hot buffet menu offerrings.
- Soup and Salad Combo$11.99
Includes the small gourmet salad bar and a cup of soup.
Salads entree
Sandwiches/Wraps
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese and honey mayo on a Scholars Inn Bakehouse brioche bun
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Breaded chicken, ranch slaw, house hot sauce, avocado and cheddar cheese
- Legacy Maker Smash Burger$10.00
Two crispy Legacy Maker dried aged beef patties and choice of toppings (black bean burger available upon request)
- Soleil California Club$10.00
Three slices of toasted Scholars Inn Bakehouse sourdough, Omara bacon, shaved turkey breast, shaved deli ham, sliced avocado, red onion, Roma tomatoes and leaf lettuce
- Spicy Steak Sandwich$11.00
Shaved ribeye, peppers, onions, pepperjack cheese and chipotle mayo on Scholar’s Inn Bakehouse sourdough bread
Sides
Retail Food
Grab and Go
- Uncrustable, Strawberry 2.6 Oz$1.99
- Uncrustable, Grape 2.6 Oz$1.99
- Hummus, Classic SS 2 Oz$1.99
- Eggs, Hard Cooked 2 Ct$1.99
- Dip, Cheese, Nacho SS 3.6 Oz$1.49
- Chips, Potato, Reg Lays LSS$1.99
- Chips, Tortilla, Round LSS$1.99
- Chips, Potato, Bkd Original LSS$1.99
- Chips, Corn, Kettle Original SS$1.99
- Chips, Corn, Kettle, White Ched SS$1.99
- Chips, Potato, Bkd Ched & SC LSS$1.99
- Chips, Tortilla, Cool Ranch LSS$1.99
- Chips, Multigrain, Harvest Ched LSS$1.99
- Chips, Multigrain, Garden Salsa LSS$1.99
- Popcorn, RTE, White Ched LSS$1.99
- Cashew, Ind Wrapped 2.25 Oz$2.39
- Almonds, Premium 2.25 Oz$2.39
- Nuts, Mixed, Variety Pk SS$2.39
- Nuts, Mixed, Variety Pk SS$2.39
- Nuts, Mixed, Variety Pk SS$2.39
- Bars, Granola, Fruit & Nut, WG$1.19
- Oatmeal, Apple, Instant, SS Cup$2.99
- Oatmeal, Brown Sugar Instant, SS Cup$2.99
- Chips, Tortilla, Nacho Cheese LSS$1.99
- Cheese Curls, Crunchy, LSS$1.99
- Chips, Tortilla, Reduced Fat, LSS$1.99
- Chips, Potato, Kettle, Sea Salt LSS$1.99
- Chips, Potato, Kettle, Jalapeno LSS$1.99
- Chips, Potato, Bkd Barbeque LSS$1.99
- Chips, Nacho Cheese, Flamin Hot LSS$1.99
- Bars, Cereal, Nutri-Grain, Straw, WG$0.99
- Cereal, Assorted Cup$2.49
- Cereal, Assorted Cup$2.49
- Cereal, Assorted Cup$2.49
- Cereal, Assorted Cup$2.49
- Cereal, Assorted Cup$2.49
- Cereal, Assorted Cup$2.49
- Salsa, Dipping Cup 3 Oz$1.29
- Hummus, Garlic, with Pretzel SS$3.49
- Hummus, Rstd Red Pep with Pretzel SS$3.49
- Hummus, Classic, with Pretzel SS$3.49
- Guacamole Cups, with Tostitos SS$3.49
- Breakfast Kit, Toast, with Avocado$3.99
- Cheese, Mozz String, Light, Ind Wrapped$1.29
- Protein Bar, Gatorade, CC$2.79
- Protein Bar, Gatorade, Choc Carmel$2.79
- Praire Farns LF Yogurt$1.99
- Praire Farms LF Yogurt$1.99
- Praire Farms FF Yogurt$1.99
- Board Ripple Chip Sweet& Spicy$3.49
- Broad Ripple Chip Sweet & Spicy 1 oz.$1.79
- Sauder's Hard Boiled Egg x2$1.99
- Planter Nuts & Chocolate 2 oz.$1.39
Albanese
- Albanese Sour Gummi Worms 7 Oz$2.99
- Albanese Sour Gummi Bears 7 Oz$2.99
- Albanese Sour Gummi Worms 3.5 Oz$1.89
- Albanese Gummi Bears 7.5 Oz$2.99
- Albanese Gummi Worms 7.5 Oz$2.99
- Albanese Ultimate Gummi Bears 5 Oz$2.99
- Albanese Sour Gummi Bears 3.5 Oz$1.89
- Albanese Mini Gummi Butterflies 7.5 Oz$2.99
- Albanese Milk Choc Pretzels$5.99
- Albanese White Choc Pretzels$4.99
- Albanese Gummi Peach Rings$4.99
- Albanese Lg Assort Fruit Gummi Worms$5.99
- Albanese Banana Chips$3.99
- Albanese Dark Choc Almonds$7.99
- Albanese Milk Choc Cashews$7.99
- Albanese Dark Choc Esp Beans$7.99
- Albanese Milk Choc Double Dip Peanuts$5.99
- Albanese Milk Choc Raisins$6.99
- Albanese Espresso Dark Chocolate Beans$6.99
- Albanese Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Carmels$8.99
- Albanese Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways$6.99
Cibus Fresh
- CF NOT TO BRAG QUIN 5.58oz EA$4.13
- CF ASIAN NOODLE BOW 11.5oz EA$6.44
- CF LOVE YOU LENTIL 11oz EA$6.87
- CF ROASTED TURKEY W 12.5oz EA$7.84
- CF BANANA CREAM PUD 6.8oz EA$3.63
- CF CHOCOLATE OREO P 7oz EA$3.40
- CF CHOCOLATE PEANUT 7oz EA$3.40
- CF STRAWBERRY GRANOL 6.6 OZ EA$4.04
- CF VANILLA YOGURT 7oz EA$3.87
- CF CHEF SALAD 8.2oz EA$5.85
- CF CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD 9.2oz EA$5.04
- CF GARDEN SALAD 7.75 OZ$4.67
- CF CHICKEN SALAD CR 6.6oz EA$4.72
- CF NUTELLA BERRY CRUNCH S 7 OZ$5.48
- CF PB&J CRUNCH SANDWICH 6.6 OZ$4.04
- CF TRIO SLIDER SAND 8.2oz EA$5.61
- CF MONTE CRISTO$6.95
- CF CLASSIC ITALIAN 10.07oz EA$5.53
- CF HAM DIJON SANDWI 7.5oz EA$4.61
- CF TUNA SALAD SANDW 7.2oz EA$4.69
- CF TURKEY CHEDR SOU 6.95oz EA$5.59
- CF CHICKEN SALAD SNACKE 5.9 OZ$4.88
- CF HAM & TURKEY SANDWICH$5.15
- CF HUMMUS AMONG US 7.4oz EA$4.33
- CF PEPPERONI AND CHEESE S 4 OZ$4.45
- CF SMOKEHOUSE SNACK 4.8 OZ$5.35
- CF CHICKEN CAESAR W 10.5oz EA$5.36
- CF THE CLUB WRAP 10.41 OZ$5.87
- CF THE VEGGIE HUMMU 9.5oz EA$4.89
- CF OVN RSTD TURKEY/ 7.5oz EA$5.55
- CF CHICKEN DIABLO W 11.15oz EA$6.71
- CF STRAWBERRY CHEES 7.5oz EA$4.47
- CF THE CUBAN 9.58 OZ$6.01
- CF GRILLED VEGGIES & SPI 10 OZ$5.52
- CF ID BE MUFFIN W/O 4.82oz EA$5.17
- CF MEGA BREAKFAST B 13.7oz EA$5.84
- CF THE CLUB SUB W/S 8.6oz EA$6.69
- CF HAM & CHEDDAR ON WH 6.25 OZ$4.21
- CF SPICY SICILIAN 8.95oz EA$6.51
- CF SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SALAD 9.75oz EA$7.11
- CF BRUSCHETTA CHICKEN WRAP$8.04
- CF MUMBAI SNACKER$6.99
- CF CARAMEL BROWNIE CHEESECAKE$5.92
- CF BANANA CREAM PUDDING$3.63
- CF CHICKN TIKKA MASALA SALD SANDWICH$7.33
- CF AUTUMN TURKEY SANDWICH$8.15
- CF CHIMICHURRI BEEF ON SESAME$9.76
- CF COBB SALAD$6.91
- CF ROASTED CHICKEN CACIO E PEPE$7.84
- CF SMOKED HAM SLIDERS KINGS ROLL$6.15
- CF PLANT BASED ITALIAN STYLE WRAP$7.29
- CF BABY SPINACH SALAD$6.44
- CF ROASTED ROOT VEGETABLE SALAD$6.25
- CF DONUT STOP BELIEVIN'$5.96
- CF AVOCADO TOAST$6.91
- CF FAVA BEAN SNACKER$5.43
- CF SPANISH TAPAS$11.25
- CF FARRO SALAD$3.72
- CF PEPPERMINT CHEESECAKE$6.72
- CF CHICKPEA SALAD SANDWICH$4.52
- CF AVOCADO TOAST SMK SALMON$8.65
- CF GOURMET CHEESE TRAY$7.44
- CF PURE PROTEIN SNACK$5.97
- CF TURKEY CROISSANT$9.03
- CF CHICKEN SALAD ON MULTIGRAIN$5.49
- CF SAUSAGE EGG AND SWISS$6.25
- CF TUNA SALAD ON SKINNY ROUND$4.32
- CRANBERRY CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$6.64
- SANTE FE TURKEY SANDWICH$8.20
- BUFFALO CHICKEN PRETZEL SLIDER$8.31
- THAI RED CURRY CHICKEN WRAP$6.36
- BABY SPINACH SALAD$7.48
- PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE$6.19
- ASIAN NOODLE BOWL W/CHICKEN$6.35
- Cajun Turkey Po Boy$9.39
- Smokin Chicken Sandwich$8.68
- Southwest Vegggie Wrap$6.59
- Pesto Chicken Caprese Wrap$8.51
- Southwest Style Chicken Salad$6.32
- Summer Baby Kale Salad$9.25
- Greek Style Grain Salad$6.68
- Quinoa Salad Snack Cup$5.80
- S'mores Pudding Cup$3.57
Retail Beverages
Beverages
- Coke 20oz$1.99
- Diet Coke 20oz$1.99
- Aquafina Water 1L$1.99
- Aquafina Water 20oz$1.49
- Premium Lifewtr IL$2.49
- SB Frap Carmel$3.29
- SB FrapCoffee$3.29
- SB Frap Mocha$3.29
- SB Frap Vanilla$3.29
- SB DS Energy Coffee White Choc 15oz$3.19
- SB DS Energy Coffee Vanilla 15oz$3.19
- SB DS Energy Coffee Mocha 15oz$3.19
- SB TS Energy Coffee Carmel 15oz$3.19
- SB TS Energy Cafe Mocha 15oz$3.19
- SB Doubleshot 6.5oz$2.69
- SB Nitro Coldbrew Vanilla Sweet Cream 9.6oz$3.29
- SB Nitro Coldbrew Blk Unsweet 9.6oz$3.29
- RS Energy Original 16oz$2.49
- RS Energy Sugarfree 16oz$2.49
- RS Punched 16oz$2.49
- RS Recovery Orange 16oz$2.49
- RS Pure Zero Silver Ice 16oz$2.49
- MTN Dew KS Pineapple Orange 16oz$1.99
- MTN Dew KS Fruit Punch 16oz$1.99
- MTN Dew KS Orange Citrus 16oz$1.99
- Gatorade Propel Grape 20oz$1.99
- Gatorade Propel Kiwi Strawberry 20oz$1.99
- Gatorade Propel Watermelon 20oz$1.99
- Gatorade Propel Berry 20oz$1.99
- Gatorade Propel Straw Lemonade 20oz$1.99
- Gatorade Propel Berry 1L$2.49
- Gatorade Propel Grape 1L$2.49
- Gatorade Propel Kiwi Straw 1L$2.49
- Lipton PL Raspberry 18.5oz$2.39
- Lipton PL Unsweet 18.5oz$2.39
- Lipton PL Sweet WL 18.5oz$2.39
- Lipton PL Unsweet WL 18.5oz$2.39
- Lipton PL Sweet No Lemon 18.5oz$2.39
- Lipton PL GT Unsweetened$2.39
- Muscle Milk Choc 14oz$3.99
- Muscle Milk Vanilla Crème 14oz$3.99
- Naked Berry Blast$3.79
- Naked Mighty Mango$3.79
- Naked Pina Colada$3.79
- Naked Rainbow$3.79
- Naked Blue Machine$3.79
- Naked Green Machine$3.79
- Naked Red Machine$3.79
- Naked Strawberry Banana$3.79
- Crush Grape 20oz$1.99
- Crush Orange$1.99
- Dr Pepper 20oz$1.99
- Dole Lemonade$1.99
- Dole Lemonade Straw$1.99
- Dr Pepper Cream$1.99
- Dr Pepper Zero$1.99
- Diet Dr Pepper$1.99
- Diet MTN Dew$1.99
- Diet Pepsi$1.99
- MTN Dew$1.99
- MTN Dew Major Melon$1.99
- MTN Dew Zero$1.99
- Mug Root Beer$1.99
- MTN Dew Code Red$1.99
- Pepsi$1.99
- Pepsi Wild Cherry$1.99
- Pepsi Zero Sugar$1.99
- Schweppes Ginger Ale$1.99
- Starry$1.99
- Starry Zero Sugar$1.99
- Tropicana Apple Juice$1.99
- Tropicana Orange Juice$1.99
- Tropicana Orange Juice Some Pulp$1.99
- Tropicana Cranberry Juice$1.99
- Tropicana Raspberry Lemonade$1.99
- Tropicana Grape$1.99
- Gatorade Cool Blue 20oz$1.99
- Gatorade Fruit Punch 20oz$1.99
- Gatorade Orange 20oz$1.99
- Gatorade Zero Glacier Freeze$1.99
- Gatorade Zero Glacier Cherry$1.99
- Premium Lifewtr 700ML$1.99
- Gatorade G Fit Cherry Lime$1.99
- Gatorade G Fit Tropical Mango$1.99
- Gatorade G Fit Blackberry Raspberry$1.99
- Celsius Peach Vibe$2.99
- Celsius Tropical Vibe$2.99
- Celsius Kiwi Guava$2.99
- Celsius Fuji Apple Pear$2.99
- Celsius Orange$2.99
- Celsius Watermelon$2.99
- Celsius Raspberry Acai$2.99
- Celsius Arctic Vibe$2.99
- Celsius Cosmic Vibe$2.99
- Celsius Wild Berry$2.99
- Bai Molokai Coconut$2.59
- Bai Brasilia Blueberry$2.59
- Bai Zambia Bing Cherry$2.59
- Bai Kula Watermelon$2.59
- Bai Puna Coconut Pineapple$2.59
- Bai Sao Paula Straw Monade$2.59
- Bai Raspberry Lemon Lime$2.59
- Bai Pilavo Pineapple Mango$2.59
- Bai Costa Rica Clementine$2.59
- Bai Madagascar Mango Coconut$2.59
- Bai Kupang Straw Kiwi$2.59
- Bai Boost Buku Black Rasp$2.59
- Bai Boost Watamu Straw Watermelon$2.59
- Snapple Half'n Half Lemonade IT$2.09
- Snapple Zero Sugar Half'n Half Lemonade IT$2.09
- Snapple Lemon Tea$2.09
- Snapple Zero Sugar Lemon Tea$2.09
- Snapple Peach Tea$2.09
- Snapple Sugar Free Peach Tea$2.09
- Snapple Raspberry Tea$2.09
- Snapple Zero Sugar Rasp Tea$2.09
- Snapple Watermelon Lemonade$2.09
- Snapple Black Cherry Lemonade$2.09
- Snapple Kiwi Straw$2.09
- Snapple Zero Sugar Kiwi Straw$2.09
- Snapple Mango Madness$2.09
- Snapple Apple$2.09
- Snapple Zero Sugar Apple$2.09
- Snapple Pink Lemonade$2.09
- Core Hydration+ Immunity$2.29
- Core Hydration+ Calm$2.29
- Core Hydration 20oz$2.09
- Core Hydration 30.4oz$2.79
- Gatorade Fast Twitch Straw Watermelon$2.69
- Gatorade Fast Twitch Glacier Freeze$2.69
- Gatorade Fast Twitch Cool Blue$2.69
- Lipton PL Peach$2.69
- Premium Lifewater 20oz.$1.99