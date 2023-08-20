Get 10% off Cans if you buy $40 in Cans
40
Get 10% off Cans if you buy $40 in Cans
40
PACKAGED

Cans

Kallima 12 oz Cans

Kallima 12 oz Cans

$11.99
Luminati 12 oz Cans

Luminati 12 oz Cans

$9.99
Dahlia 12 oz Cans

Dahlia 12 oz Cans

$10.99
Lotus 12 oz Cans

Lotus 12 oz Cans

$11.99
Odyessy 12 oz Cans

Odyessy 12 oz Cans

$12.99

Oktoberfest 12 oz Cans

$11.99

Crowler

Parasio Mex Lager

$12.00

Luminati Crowler

$12.00
Kallima Crowler

Kallima Crowler

$12.00
Dahlia Crowler

Dahlia Crowler

$12.00
Lotus Crowler

Lotus Crowler

$12.00

Odyssey Crowler

$12.00
Celestial Crowler

Celestial Crowler

$12.00Out of stock
Karma Crowler

Karma Crowler

$14.00Out of stock

Solara Crowler

$12.00

Black Bouquet Crowler

$12.00

Oktoberfest Crowler

$12.00

Growler

Kallima Coffee Cream Ale Growler

Kallima Coffee Cream Ale Growler

$21.00

Luminati Growler

$21.00
Dahlia Brown Growler

Dahlia Brown Growler

$21.00
Lotus IPA Growler

Lotus IPA Growler

$21.00

Odyssey Growler

$21.00

Valkyrie Growler

$21.00Out of stock

Keg Club

Lil Sebastian Keg Club Membership

Lil Sebastian Keg Club Membership

$200.00

Keg Club Membership for 1 year. Includes 2 Lil Sebastian fills, one at a time, Lil Sebastian shirt, a double pack of CO2 cartridges, and a draft beer each time you pick up a keg. Each Lil Sebastian comes with a precision CO2 regulator and tap including CO2 Cartridge. After your second fill, you have the opportunity to continue purchasing Lil Sebastian fills for $55 each, including the use of the tap system, CO2, and a draft beer at pick-up Orders can be placed at least 24 hours ahead of pickup and Members will have access to our new beers before anyone else. Lil Sebastian Kegs and Tap Systems remain property of Esoteric Brewery, Keg Club membership covers the "rental" of the equipment for 1 calendar year.

Keg Club Refill (Only for Existing Keg Club Members)

MERCH

Fall Collection

Support Your Team Beanie

Support Your Team Beanie

$20.00

Glassware

Set of 5

Set of 5

$25.00Out of stock
Pints

Pints

Out of stock

Belgians

Out of stock
Growlers

Growlers

20 Oz Willi Becher

$6.00

Signage

Large Sticker

Large Sticker

$2.00

EVENTS

Deposits

Ebony Griffin

$35.00Out of stock

Coordinator: Patrick Contact: Ebony Griffin Location: Parlor Earliest Set up time: 4 PM Guest Count: Approximately 30 people Deposit: $35 Bar Min: $350 Tab Style: Individual Catering: Decibel and brining in a few items Special Needs/Notes: Taproom Instructions:

Erich Vogelsang

$35.00

Coordinator: Patrick Contact: Erich and Kaylee Location: Parlor Earliest Set up time: 4 PM Guest Count: 40 Deposit: $35 Bar Min: $350 Tab Style: One Catering: Gomez Special Needs/Notes: Taproom Instructions:

Greater Cincinnati Realtor

$35.00

FOOD

Beer & Chicken! Decibel Korean Fried Chicken Deals ONLY available through Esoteric

Corn Dog & Crowler

$15.00

100% all beef hot dog coated with batter and rolled in diced potato and twice fried. Served with drizzle of fly sauce and gochujang bbq with garnish of green onion and furikake.

Mozz Stick & Crowler

$15.00

Mozzarella coated with batter and rolled in diced potato and twice fried. Served with drizzle of fly sauce and gochujang bbq with garnish of green onion and furikake.

Flying Solo 4 Pcs & a Crowler

$20.00

4 Pieces (Tender or Wings), 1 side, & a crowler

Flying Solo 6 Pcs & a Crowler

$23.00

6 Pieces (Tender or Wings), 1 side, & a crowler

Feed The Flock 10 Pcs & a Crowler

Feed The Flock 10 Pcs & a Crowler

$30.00

10 Pieces (Tender or Wings), 2 sides, & a crowler

Feed The Flock 20 Pcs & a 2 Crowlers

Feed The Flock 20 Pcs & a 2 Crowlers

$60.00

20 pieces (Tender & Wings), 4 sides, & 2 six packs