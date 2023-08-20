Lil Sebastian Keg Club Membership

$200.00

Keg Club Membership for 1 year. Includes 2 Lil Sebastian fills, one at a time, Lil Sebastian shirt, a double pack of CO2 cartridges, and a draft beer each time you pick up a keg. Each Lil Sebastian comes with a precision CO2 regulator and tap including CO2 Cartridge. After your second fill, you have the opportunity to continue purchasing Lil Sebastian fills for $55 each, including the use of the tap system, CO2, and a draft beer at pick-up Orders can be placed at least 24 hours ahead of pickup and Members will have access to our new beers before anyone else. Lil Sebastian Kegs and Tap Systems remain property of Esoteric Brewery, Keg Club membership covers the "rental" of the equipment for 1 calendar year.