Espresso 34 5807 Silverleaf Dr S
ESPRESSO
Hot Espresso Drinks
- Latte$4.00+
Espresso and steamed milk add flavor of choice
- Mocha$4.50+
Espresso, steamed milk and your choice of Dark, Milk or White chocolate option to add additional flavors
- Caramel Macchiato$5.25+
Espresso and milk steamed frothy layered with vanilla and caramel drizzle
- Brew of the day$3.00+
Worldly famous Dillanos Roasted Coffee, we offer medium and dark roast
- Cappuccino$4.00+
Espresso and milk steamed frothy, made with an additional espresso shot Dry= more froth wet= less froth flavors optional
- Red Eye$4.00+
Fresh brewed coffee with the addition of espresso
- Americano$3.50+
Espresso with hot water
- Breve$4.50+
Espresso with steamed half & half flavor optional
- Cafe au Lait$3.50+
equal parts steamed milk and brewed coffee
- WHITE PANTHER$5.00+
a steamed latte made with WHITE ESPRESSO vanilla milk White espresso is a coffee bean that is half way roasted at a lower temperature resulting in a very nutty and sweet flavor that has DOUBLE THE CAFFEINE.
- Straight Espresso$1.75+
ON THE ROCKS" ESPRESSO DRINKS
- Iced Latte$5.00+
Espresso and milk with your flavor of choice, served over ice
- Iced Mocha$5.50+
espresso and milk with your choice of dark, milk, or white chocolate, served over ice
- Iced Breve$5.25+
espresso and half & half served over ice flavor of choice
- Iced Caramel Macchiato$5.50+
espresso and milk layered with vanilla and caramel drizzle served over ice
- Muddy Waters$5.75+
espresso, dark chocolate and half & half layered over ice
- Muddy Waters Triple Threat$6.50+
espresso, half &half , dark, milk and white chocolate layered over ice
- Iced White Panther$5.50+
WHITE ESPRESSO, vanilla and milk served over ice WHITE ESPRESSO is coffee beans roasted halfway through and at a lower temperature resulting in a very nutty, sweet flavor and DOUBLE THE CAFFEINE.
- Cold Brew$4.25+
our famous dillanos roasted coffee served cold
- Iced Americano$4.00+
- Iced Red Eye$4.50+