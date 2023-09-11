Popular Items

12oz Latte

$5.00

20oz Iced Latte

$6.00

12oz Cappuccino

$5.00

FOOD

Pastries/Cookies & Bars

Paper Bag

$0.05

Please add this to your order if you are ordering food that will need a bag!

Plain Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

The classic, from Balthazar.

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Buttery, chocolatey goodness, from Balthazar.

Almond Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Flaky pastry with almond paste inside and almonds on top, from Balthazar.

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.00

Buttery croissant layers with chocolate and almond filling, topped with powdered sugar, from Ceci-Cela.

Spinach Kale Croissant

$5.00

Croissant pastry surrounds a savory filling of spinach, kale and ricotta cheese. Vegetarian.

Herb & Goat Cheese Croissant Twist

$5.00

Tangy goat cheese, flavored with herbs twisted in buttery pastry, from Ceci-Cela.

Everything Croissant

$4.75

Buttery Balthazar croissant topped with poppy and sesame seeds.

Kouign Amann

$4.75Out of stock

Mixed Berry Scone

$5.00

Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries make this scone a fan favorite. From Alice's Tea Cup.

Round Cheddar Chive Scone

$5.00

Sharp cheddar cheese and a bit of spicy heat make this a perfect savory scone. From Colson Patisserie.

Chocolate Chip Scone

$5.00

Chocolate and butterscotch chips make this scone sweet and delicious. From Alice's Tea Cup.

GF Apple Cheddar Scone

$5.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.75

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.75

CinnamonCoffeeCake

$3.75

Chocolate Hazelnut Muffin

$3.75

Pistachio Cardamom Bread (GF)

$4.50

Lemon Raspberry Loaf (Vegan)

$4.50Out of stock

Vegan Mini Lemon Matcha Loaf

$6.50Out of stock

Vegan Mini Banana Loaf

$6.50

Vegan Pumpkin Loaf

$4.50

Fudge Brownies

$4.50

Classic and fudge-y.

Baked Oatmeal Bars (GF/Vegan)

$5.50

Oatmeal with all your favorite toppings in a bar! With dried fruits and chopped nuts, from Margaret Palca Bakes. (made with eggs)

Small Black n White Cookie

$2.00

Large Black n White Cookie

$5.00
Decorated Cookie

Decorated Cookie

$2.50

A classic sugar cookie.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50Out of stock

Chunky Peanut Butter Cookies (Vegan)

$3.50

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50Out of stock

Breakfast

Bagel w/ Topping

Bagel w/ Topping

$4.00
Bagel

Bagel

$3.00

Just. the bagel - not toasted, nothing on it!

Bagel W/ Lox & Cream Cheese

Bagel W/ Lox & Cream Cheese

$16.00

Bagel W/ Chicken Salad

$9.00

Bagel W/ Tuna Salad

$9.00

Breakfast Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Breakfast Wrap W/ Bacon

$12.00

Breakfast Wrap W/ Veggie

$10.00

Quiche

$10.00

Challah French Toast - Small

$12.00Out of stock

Challah French Toast - Large

$15.00Out of stock

Sm Oatmeal

$5.00

Lg Oatmeal

$6.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.50

Yogurt Parfait

$6.50

Soups & Salad

Sm Soup Of The Day

$8.00

Lg Soup Of The Day

$10.00

Soup Combo

$14.00

E77 Salad

$12.00

Mango Avocado Salad

$11.50

Season Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Guacamole

Turkey Guacamole

$15.00

Turkey, Guacamole and Swiss on Sourdough, toasted

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Swiss and Cheddar on Sourdough, grilled and delicious

The E77 Panini

The E77 Panini

$11.00

Tomato, mozzarella and basil with olive oil and vinegar, pressed on a focaccia roll. Customize as much as you like to make the sandwich of your dreams...

Curry Chicken Salad On Whole Wheat Bread

Curry Chicken Salad On Whole Wheat Bread

$13.00

Tuna Melt

$13.00
Hot Pastrami & Swiss

Hot Pastrami & Swiss

$15.00
Eggplant Salad

Eggplant Salad

$14.00

Avocado and Salmon Toast

$12.50

Ham N Cheese Croissant

$7.50

Mozz Tomato Basil on Baguette

$7.00

Salami / Provolone on Baguette

$7.50

Pesto Mayo Chicken Panini

$12.50

Chicken Chipotle Panini

$12.50

Wraps

Chicken, Spinach + Feta

Chicken, Spinach + Feta

$12.00
Mushroom, Fig , Pecan + Goat Cheese

Mushroom, Fig , Pecan + Goat Cheese

$14.00

Plates

Bruschetta

$12.00

Tomatoes, basil and olive oil served on toast rounds

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$11.00

Hummus with olive oil and spices served with wedges of toasted pita and salad.

Prosciutto and Swiss Crostini

$12.00

Open-face sandwiches with prosciutto, basil and melted swiss.

Roasted Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Roasted Shishito Peppers w/ Kielbasa

$14.00

Caponata Tartine

$22.00
Cheese Plate

Cheese Plate

$18.00
Charcuterie Plate

Charcuterie Plate

$26.00
Cheese & Charcuterie

Cheese & Charcuterie

$28.00

Burrata Plate

$19.00

Bowl Of Olives

$8.00

White Fish Salad On Toast (small)

$9.00

White Fish Salad on Toast (large)

$15.00

Avocado Salmon Plate

$18.00

DRINKS

Brewed Coffee

12oz E77 House Blend

$2.75

16oz E77 House Blend

$3.25

20oz E77 House Blend

$3.65

Bulletproof

$5.50Out of stock

Oat Milk

$0.50

Almond

$0.50

Soy

$0.50

Flavor

$0.75

Shot

$2.25

12 oz Café au Lait

$3.75

16 oz Café au Lait

$4.25

20 oz Café au Lait

$4.65

Espresso Drinks

Double Espresso

$3.00

Quad Espresso

$5.00

Double Macchiato

$3.50

Quad Macchiato

$5.40

10oz Americano

$3.65

12oz Americano

$3.80

16oz Americano

$3.95

8oz Cortado

$4.30

10oz Latte

$4.50

12oz Latte

$5.00

16oz Latte

$5.50

10oz Cappuccino

$4.50

12oz Cappuccino

$5.00

16oz Cappuccino

$5.50

10oz Mocha

$5.00

12oz Mocha

$5.50

16oz Mocha

$6.00

Iced Drinks

12oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - Regular

$3.25

Medium strength and delicious!

16oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - Regular

$3.75

Medium strength and delicious!

20oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - Regular

$4.25

Medium strength and delicious!

12oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - New Orleans

$3.50

Our super strong cold brew!

16oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - New Orleans

$4.00

Our super strong cold brew!

20oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - New Orleans

$4.55

Our super strong cold brew!

12oz Iced Americano

$4.15

16oz Iced Americano

$4.30

20oz Iced Americano

$4.45

12oz Iced Latte

$5.00

16oz Iced Latte

$5.50

20oz Iced Latte

$6.00

12oz Iced Honeybee

$5.60

16oz Iced Honeybee

$6.20

20oz Iced Honeybee

$6.75

12oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.25

16oz Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

20oz Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

12oz Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

16oz Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50

20oz Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Iced Double Espresso

$3.50

Iced Quad Espresso

$5.50

Iced Double Macchiato

$3.90

Iced Quad Macchiato

$5.90

8oz Iced Cortado

$4.80

12oz Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

16oz Iced Cappuccino

$5.50

20oz Iced Cappuccino

$6.00

12oz Iced Mocha

$5.50

16oz Iced Mocha

$6.00

20oz Iced Mocha

$6.50

12oz Iced Ginger Chai Latte

$4.50

16oz Iced Ginger Chai Latte

$5.25

20oz Iced Ginger Chai Latte

$5.75

12oz Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$6.75

16oz Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$7.25

20 oz Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$7.50

Ice Blended Drinks

12oz The Honey Mint Limonata

$4.00

16oz The Honey Mint Limonata

$4.50

20oz The Honey Mint Limonata

$5.00

12oz The Mango Mint Limonata

$4.50

16oz The Mango Mint Limonata

$5.00

20oz The Mango Mint Limonata

$5.50

12oz Chocolate Banana

$5.00

16oz Chocolate Banana

$5.50

20oz Chocolate Banana

$6.00

12oz Chai Honey Frappe

$4.50

16oz Chai Honey Frappe

$5.00

20oz Chai Honey Frappe

$5.50

12oz Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

$5.50

16oz Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

$6.50

20oz Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

$7.00

12oz Soy Banana Flaxseed

$5.50

16oz Soy Banana Flaxseed

$6.50

20oz Soy Banana Flaxseed

$7.00

12oz Peanut Butter Banana Oat

$5.75

16oz Peanut Butter Banana Oat

$6.75

20oz Peanut Butter Banana Oat

$7.50
Sunshine Smoothie

Sunshine Smoothie

$7.00

Frappes

12oz Espresso Frappe

$5.00

16oz Espresso Frappe

$5.50

20oz Espresso Frappe

$6.00

12oz Caramel Frappe

$5.50

16oz Caramel Frappe

$6.00

20oz Caramel Frappe

$6.50

12oz Mocha Frappe

$5.50

16oz Mocha Frappe

$6.00

20oz Mocha Frappe

$6.50

Our Specials

10oz The Honeybee

$5.10

12oz The Honeybee

$5.70

16oz The Honeybee

$6.25

10oz The Carnival

$5.10

12oz The Carnival

$5.70

16oz The Carnival

$6.25

10oz Peppermint Midnight

$5.50

12oz Peppermint Midnight

$6.00

16oz Peppermint Midnight

$6.50

10oz Pumpkin Latte

$5.50

12oz Pumpkin Latte

$6.00

16oz Pumpkin Latte

$6.50

8oz Chocolate Kiss

$5.50

8oz Coconut Kiss

$5.50

Chai & Matcha

10oz Chai Latte

$3.75

12oz Chai Latte

$4.50

16oz Chai Latte

$5.00

10oz Ginger Chai Latte

$4.00

12oz Ginger Chai Latte

$4.75

16oz Ginger Chai Latte

$5.25

10oz Dirty Chai Latte

$6.25

12oz Dirty Chai Latte

$6.75

16oz Dirty Chai Latte

$7.25

10oz Apple Cider Chai

$4.00

12oz Apple Cider Chai

$4.50

16oz Apple Cider Chai

$5.00

10oz Matcha Latte

$4.50

12oz Matcha Latte

$5.00

16oz Matcha Latte

$5.50

Tea & Lemonade

10oz Hot Tea

$2.50

12oz Hot Tea

$3.00

16oz Hot Tea

$3.50

Extra Bag

$2.00

12oz Iced Tea

$3.50

16oz Iced Tea

$4.00

20oz Iced Tea

$4.50

12oz Fruit Lemonade

$3.50

16oz Fruit Lemonade

$4.00

20oz Fruit Lemonade

$4.50

12 oz Tea Latte

$4.00

16 oz Tea Latte

$4.50

20 oz Tea Latte

$5.00

Classics

10oz Hot Chocolate

$4.00

12oz Hot Chocolate

$4.50

16oz Hot Chocolate

$5.00

10oz Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

12oz Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

16oz Hot Apple Cider

$4.50

10oz Steamers

$3.00

12oz Steamers

$3.50

16oz Steamers

$4.00

12oz cup of milk

$3.00

12 oz Chocolate Milk

$3.50

WINE/BEER

Beer

All beer purchases must include a meal item - check out our FOOD menu to see all our delicious salads, sandwiches, small plates and more!

Alewife 7 Line Amber

$8.00

Bronx Pale Ale

$8.00

Hofbrau

$7.00

Singlecut IPA

$8.00

Ithica Flower Power IPA

$8.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Duvel

$9.00

Crabbies

$9.00

Dry Rosé Cider

$9.00

Dry Rose 4 Pack

$25.00

White Claw

$7.00

Narragansett

$6.00

Maine

$12.00Out of stock

Korean Soju

$12.00

Mahou

$6.00

Maine

$12.00

Fora Non Alcoholic

$6.00

Founders Porter

$7.00

Jacks Hard Cider

$6.00

Mckenzies Hard Cider

$6.00

Seltzer

$7.00

Miller

$6.00

Merry Monkey

$7.00

Merry Monkey 6 Pack

$24.00

Run Wild IPA Non Alcholic

$7.00

Mimosa Crush

$7.00

Non Alcholic Pilsner

$6.00

Duvel Colection Set

$35.00

4 Pack Can Wine

$28.00

Can Wine

$8.00

Shandy

$6.00

Schofferhofer Watermelon

$7.00

Schofferhofer Grapefruit

$6.00

Schofferhpofer 4 Pack Watermelon

$24.00

Clausthaler

$7.00

Clausthaler 6 Pack

$24.00

Bucket 5 Montauk

$24.00

Montauk Can

$6.00

Hitachino Nest

$12.00

Bravus Non-alcoholic Craft Brew

$6.00

Singlecut Pride Can

$7.00

Singlecut Pride Can 4 Pack

$22.00

32 oz. Voodoo Ranger IPA -REFILL

$16.00

32 oz. Five Boroughs Pilsner - REFILL

$18.00

32 Oz. Founders Solid Gold Refill

$18.00

32 oz. Hofbrau Pilsner - REFILL

$18.00

64 oz. Voodoo Ranger IPA -REFILL

$32.00

64 oz. Five Boroughs Pilsner - REFILL

$36.00

64 oz. Founders Solid Gold - REFILL

$36.00

64 oz. Hofbrau Pilsner - REFILL

$36.00

32 oz. Greenport Porter REFILL

$18.00

64 oz. Greenport Porter REFILL

$36.00

32 Oz Allagash Refill

$18.00

64 oz. Allagash Refill

$36.00

Wine

Wine may only be purchased for drinking at Espresso 77. Wine take-out is not permitted.

Malbec

$8.00

Cote de Rhone

$10.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

House Rose

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Special Rose

$10.00Out of stock

Primitivo

$8.00

Garnatxa

$14.00

Ribeira Sacra

$14.00

Rioja

$14.00Out of stock

Sancere

$14.00

Poderi Arcangelo

$9.00

Mourchon White

$12.00

Mourchon Red

$12.00

Martinez LaCuesta Rioja

$8.00

Malbec

$30.00

Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Chardonnay

$30.00

House Rose

$30.00

Pinot Noir

$40.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Prosecco

$30.02

Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Alsace Pinot Blanc

$45.00

Cava

$80.00

Domaine De Mouchon Rose

$49.00

Domaine Serge Laporte Sancerre Blanc

$55.00

Vino Verde

$28.00

Chateau Biston-Brillette

$65.00

Gruner Veltliner

$35.00

Ribeira Sacra

$55.00

Cazas Novas Avesso

$38.00

Poderi Arcangelo

$40.00

Mourchon White

$46.00

Marchesi Di Barolo

$28.00

Cotes Du Rhone

$38.00

Primitivo

$34.00

Special Rose

$45.00

Pinot Noir Stadlmann 1/2 Bottle

$28.00

1/2 Bottle Chinon

$28.00

1/2 Bottle Sancerre

$28.00

Wine Cocktails

Prosecco Punch

Prosecco Punch

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bellini

$8.00
Frose

Frose

$10.00
Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

Billionaire Tears

$10.00Out of stock

Mulled Wine

$8.00

Blood Orange

$8.00

Blood Orange

$8.00

Mango Makku

$8.00

Mango Makko Cocktail

$8.00

PRETZELS & BAR SNACKS

Pretzels and Bar Snacks

Large Pretzel w/ Spicy Mustard

$11.50

Mango Salsa Hotdog

$6.00

Hotdog Beer Combo

$12.00

Small Pretzel W/ Mustard

$8.00

COFFEE BEANS

Beans / Milks

Gimme Guatemala Guaya'b

$17.00Out of stock

Ethiopia Layo Natural

$18.00Out of stock

Gimme Brazil

$15.50

Gimme Peru Rutas Del Inca

$17.50

Honduras Highlands

$21.50

Ethiopa Wash

$18.50Out of stock

Gimmie Righeous Blend

$17.00Out of stock

Kenya Nyeri Highlands

$24.00

Angel BBs

$18.00Out of stock

From Me To You

$18.00Out of stock

Eternal Flame

$16.50

Honduras Las Penitas

$21.50Out of stock

Deep Disco

$19.00

Mt. Pleasent

$19.00

Sumatra Ketiara

$17.00

Sumatra Gayo

$18.00Out of stock

Gimme Stargazer

$18.00

Leftis Espresso 77

$19.00

Kenya Endbess Estate

$22.00Out of stock

Burundi Ngozi Highlands

$22.00Out of stock

Variety Peru Tupac

$18.00Out of stock

Variety Cold Brew

$18.00

Variety Peru Vilcanizia

$18.00

Variety Lucky Shot

$18.50Out of stock

Variety Mexico Finca Santa Cruz

$18.00Out of stock

Variety Ethiopia Agelo

$19.00Out of stock

Variety Oaxaca

$19.00Out of stock

Variety Guatemala Los Arroyos

$19.00

Variety Honduras Flor Dela Pena

$18.00Out of stock

Variety Honduras El Cidral

$18.00Out of stock

Variety Wonderland Especial

$18.00Out of stock

Variety Guatemala

$18.00Out of stock

Variety Blendless Summer

$18.00

Herb N' Soul Masala Chai

$28.00

Variety Ethiopia Gogogu Bekaka

$20.00Out of stock

Variety Road House

$18.00Out of stock

Variety Kenya Gaturiri

$21.00Out of stock

Variety High Hopes

$18.00

Variety Sandla Valley

$18.00Out of stock

Brunudi Turihamwe

$22.00

Colombia La Esmerada

$18.00Out of stock

Ethiopia Gore Dako

$20.00Out of stock

Ethiopia Duromina

$19.00

Peru Boyona

$18.00Out of stock

Maiden Coffee

$19.00

Maiden Ethiopia Coffee

$20.00Out of stock

Kenya Kabngetuny

$19.00Out of stock

Ethiopia Koke Honey

$19.00Out of stock

Tanzania Iyenga

$19.00

El Salvador Maiden

$19.00Out of stock

Maiden Nicaragua La Bast

$20.00

Honduras Los Quetzales

$22.00Out of stock

Honduras La Aguja

$21.00Out of stock

Rwanda Abakundakawa

$18.00Out of stock

Variety Honduras Los Yoyos

$18.00Out of stock

Variety Costa Rica La Toboba

$18.00Out of stock

Gimmie Gift Box

$35.00

Ethiopia Guji Uraga

$19.00Out of stock

Brazil Cerrado Highlands

$17.00

Brazil Coopfam

$18.00

Variety Peru Rio

$19.00Out of stock

Variety Brazil Frutado

$19.00Out of stock

Peru Sol y Café

$19.00

Peru Highlands

$18.00Out of stock

Honduras El Ocote

$22.00Out of stock

Honduras Sagastume Familia

$20.00

Variety Yellow Bourbon BRAZIL

$19.00Out of stock

Yellow Bourbon BRAZIL

$19.00Out of stock

Variety SIdamo ETHIOPIA

$19.00

Colombia Palmichai

$19.00Out of stock

Papua New Guinea Maiden

$24.00Out of stock

Costa Rica Cordillera De Fuego Maiden

$24.00

Maiden Darkest

$20.00Out of stock

Maiden Colobia El Tambo

$30.00

Variety Mas Morenos

$19.00

Variety Tablon De Gomes

$19.00

Maiden Guatemala Blue Ayarza

$20.00

E77 MERCH

Shirts

Let's Go to Espresso 77

Let's Go to Espresso 77

$20.00
Live From Queens

Live From Queens

$20.00

Enjoy Jackson Heights

$20.00
Queens Black Tee

Queens Black Tee

$20.00
Queens Sweatshirt

Queens Sweatshirt

$36.00
Queens 77

Queens 77

$18.00
Queens 77 Long Sleeves

Queens 77 Long Sleeves

$27.00
Queens is the Future

Queens is the Future

$18.00

Queens is the Future Long Sleeve

$27.00
Queens is the Future Kids

Queens is the Future Kids

$15.00

Joan Jett - Small

$25.00

Joan Jett - Medium

$25.00

Joan Jett - Large

$25.00

Joan Jett - XL

$25.00

Hats

Queens Blue

$19.00

Queens Black

$19.00

Queens Pink\ Maroon

$19.00

NY Hat

$25.00

77

$15.00

Tote

Queens 77 Tote

Queens 77 Tote

$20.00

Medium Mask

$15.00

Large Mask

$15.00

Shawl

$40.00

Mask Chain

$6.00

Espresso 77 Cold Cups

$12.00

Chrismas Ornaments

$18.00

New York Tote Bag

$15.99

Red Espresso 77 Tote

$20.00