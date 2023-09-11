Espresso 77
Paper Bag
Please add this to your order if you are ordering food that will need a bag!
Plain Croissant
The classic, from Balthazar.
Chocolate Croissant
Buttery, chocolatey goodness, from Balthazar.
Almond Croissant
Flaky pastry with almond paste inside and almonds on top, from Balthazar.
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Buttery croissant layers with chocolate and almond filling, topped with powdered sugar, from Ceci-Cela.
Spinach Kale Croissant
Croissant pastry surrounds a savory filling of spinach, kale and ricotta cheese. Vegetarian.
Herb & Goat Cheese Croissant Twist
Tangy goat cheese, flavored with herbs twisted in buttery pastry, from Ceci-Cela.
Everything Croissant
Buttery Balthazar croissant topped with poppy and sesame seeds.
Kouign Amann
Mixed Berry Scone
Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries make this scone a fan favorite. From Alice's Tea Cup.
Round Cheddar Chive Scone
Sharp cheddar cheese and a bit of spicy heat make this a perfect savory scone. From Colson Patisserie.
Chocolate Chip Scone
Chocolate and butterscotch chips make this scone sweet and delicious. From Alice's Tea Cup.
GF Apple Cheddar Scone
Blueberry Muffin
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Banana Nut Muffin
CinnamonCoffeeCake
Chocolate Hazelnut Muffin
Pistachio Cardamom Bread (GF)
Lemon Raspberry Loaf (Vegan)
Vegan Mini Lemon Matcha Loaf
Vegan Mini Banana Loaf
Vegan Pumpkin Loaf
Fudge Brownies
Classic and fudge-y.
Baked Oatmeal Bars (GF/Vegan)
Oatmeal with all your favorite toppings in a bar! With dried fruits and chopped nuts, from Margaret Palca Bakes. (made with eggs)
Small Black n White Cookie
Large Black n White Cookie
Decorated Cookie
A classic sugar cookie.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chunky Peanut Butter Cookies (Vegan)
Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie
Breakfast
Bagel w/ Topping
Bagel
Just. the bagel - not toasted, nothing on it!
Bagel W/ Lox & Cream Cheese
Bagel W/ Chicken Salad
Bagel W/ Tuna Salad
Breakfast Egg Sandwich
Breakfast Wrap W/ Bacon
Breakfast Wrap W/ Veggie
Quiche
Challah French Toast - Small
Challah French Toast - Large
Sm Oatmeal
Lg Oatmeal
Hard Boiled Egg
Yogurt Parfait
Soups & Salad
Sandwiches
Turkey Guacamole
Turkey, Guacamole and Swiss on Sourdough, toasted
Grilled Cheese
Swiss and Cheddar on Sourdough, grilled and delicious
The E77 Panini
Tomato, mozzarella and basil with olive oil and vinegar, pressed on a focaccia roll. Customize as much as you like to make the sandwich of your dreams...
Curry Chicken Salad On Whole Wheat Bread
Tuna Melt
Hot Pastrami & Swiss
Eggplant Salad
Avocado and Salmon Toast
Ham N Cheese Croissant
Mozz Tomato Basil on Baguette
Salami / Provolone on Baguette
Pesto Mayo Chicken Panini
Chicken Chipotle Panini
Plates
Bruschetta
Tomatoes, basil and olive oil served on toast rounds
Hummus Plate
Hummus with olive oil and spices served with wedges of toasted pita and salad.
Prosciutto and Swiss Crostini
Open-face sandwiches with prosciutto, basil and melted swiss.
Roasted Shishito Peppers
Roasted Shishito Peppers w/ Kielbasa
Caponata Tartine
Cheese Plate
Charcuterie Plate
Cheese & Charcuterie
Burrata Plate
Bowl Of Olives
White Fish Salad On Toast (small)
White Fish Salad on Toast (large)
Avocado Salmon Plate
DRINKS
Brewed Coffee
Espresso Drinks
Double Espresso
Quad Espresso
Double Macchiato
Quad Macchiato
10oz Americano
12oz Americano
16oz Americano
8oz Cortado
10oz Latte
12oz Latte
16oz Latte
10oz Cappuccino
12oz Cappuccino
16oz Cappuccino
10oz Mocha
12oz Mocha
16oz Mocha
Iced Drinks
12oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - Regular
Medium strength and delicious!
16oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - Regular
Medium strength and delicious!
20oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - Regular
Medium strength and delicious!
12oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - New Orleans
Our super strong cold brew!
16oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - New Orleans
Our super strong cold brew!
20oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - New Orleans
Our super strong cold brew!