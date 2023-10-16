Essie's Restaurant & Lounge

Small Plates

Hush Puppies

$10.00

with popcorn butter (5 piece)

Wings

$12.00

Hot Sauce (5 piece)

Sweet & Spicy Colossal Shrimp

$14.00

On top of Avocado Mousse

Shrimp Taco w/ Cajun Slaw

$14.00

w/ creole Marmalade Sauce

Fish Taco W/Cajun Slaw

$12.00

Cod fish w/ Cilantro Cream Sauce

Creole Crab Bites

$18.00

3 mini lump crab cakes w/ Cajun cream sauce

Crystal Alligator Bites

$16.00

W/ Remoulade Sauce

Hush Puppies (comp)

Essie's Fries

$14.00

Fries with Essie's Sauce (shrimp and crawfish poutine)

Sandwiches

Catfish Po' Boy

$18.00Out of stock

Served on a sesame seed roll w/lettuce, tomato, & chipotle sauce

Shrimp Po' Boy

$18.00Out of stock

Sesame seed roll w/ lettuce, tomato, & chipotle sauce

Salmon Buger

$21.00

Sautee spinach, tomato, crawfish &shrimp cheese creole gravy garnished with a pickle

Turkey Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, tomato jam, boursin cheese, pickle

Trio Beef Sliders

$15.00

Brioche Bun, Lettuce, tomato,& Smoked Guoda

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Romaine, tomato, carrots, cucumber, red onion w/ creole vinaigrette

Poached Pear Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Spring mix,pomegranate poached pear,goat cheese,cranberrie,maderin oranges,candid walnuts, w/pomegranate vinaigrette

Big Plates

Chef's Special - Stuffed Shrimp

$32.00

Four shrimp stuffed w/crab meat topped with cognac sauce w/side of, mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach

Cajun Shrimp & Crab Alfredo

$28.00

w/ shrimp & crabmeat w/ penne pasta

(2)Crab cakes w/ sides

$38.00Out of stock

on top of creamed corn with mashed potatoes and spinach

Blackened Marinated Lamb ChopW/ Essies fried rice

$40.00

pomegranate demi roasted brussel sprouts

Seafood Gumbo

$38.00

w/shrimp, lobster tail, crawfish, chicken andouille sausage & okra w/ white rice

16 oz Ribeye

$58.00

w/compound butter, three cheese au gratin potatoes, braised kale w/ green and red peppers

Blackened Salmon w/ cajun cream sauce, honey bourbon sweet potato slices & braised kale

$28.00

w/ cajun cream sauce, honey bourbon sweet potato slices & braised kale

Etouffee

$24.00

w/chicken & shrimp w/peppers& onions over pappardelle pasta

Half Smash Chicken w/rosemary demi

$22.00Out of stock

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$20.99

Crusted Chicken Breast

$32.00Out of stock

comes with spinach and cornbread stuffin

Sides

Au Gratin potatoes

$10.00Out of stock

3 cheese potatoes

Braised Kale

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

pomegranted demi-glaze

Cajun Creme Sauce

$5.00

Essie's Fried Rice

$8.00Out of stock

w/red & green peppers

Essie's Sauce

$8.00

Fries

$5.00

Half Smash Sauce

$5.00

Honey Bourbon Sweet Potato Slices

$8.00

Maque Choux Smothered Corn

$8.00Out of stock

Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Spinach

$6.00

Mashed sweet potatoes

$8.00Out of stock

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$12.00

bannans,chocolate chips

Cheese Cake Plain

$8.00

Cheese cake Strawberry Topping

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Three layer chocolate cake

Banna Pudding Cheese cake

$12.00

Peach Cobbler Cheese Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Bar Menu

NA Beverages

Aqua Panna Bottle

$8.00

Half & Half Tea/Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Tea w/Lemon

$4.00

Perrier

$4.00