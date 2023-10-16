Essie's Restaurant & Lounge
Essie's Restaurant & Lounge
Small Plates
Hush Puppies
with popcorn butter (5 piece)
Wings
Hot Sauce (5 piece)
Sweet & Spicy Colossal Shrimp
On top of Avocado Mousse
Shrimp Taco w/ Cajun Slaw
w/ creole Marmalade Sauce
Fish Taco W/Cajun Slaw
Cod fish w/ Cilantro Cream Sauce
Creole Crab Bites
3 mini lump crab cakes w/ Cajun cream sauce
Crystal Alligator Bites
W/ Remoulade Sauce
Hush Puppies (comp)
Essie's Fries
Fries with Essie's Sauce (shrimp and crawfish poutine)
Sandwiches
Catfish Po' Boy
Served on a sesame seed roll w/lettuce, tomato, & chipotle sauce
Shrimp Po' Boy
Sesame seed roll w/ lettuce, tomato, & chipotle sauce
Salmon Buger
Sautee spinach, tomato, crawfish &shrimp cheese creole gravy garnished with a pickle
Turkey Burger
Lettuce, tomato, tomato jam, boursin cheese, pickle
Trio Beef Sliders
Brioche Bun, Lettuce, tomato,& Smoked Guoda
Salads
Big Plates
Chef's Special - Stuffed Shrimp
Four shrimp stuffed w/crab meat topped with cognac sauce w/side of, mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach
Cajun Shrimp & Crab Alfredo
w/ shrimp & crabmeat w/ penne pasta
(2)Crab cakes w/ sides
on top of creamed corn with mashed potatoes and spinach
Blackened Marinated Lamb ChopW/ Essies fried rice
pomegranate demi roasted brussel sprouts
Seafood Gumbo
w/shrimp, lobster tail, crawfish, chicken andouille sausage & okra w/ white rice
16 oz Ribeye
w/compound butter, three cheese au gratin potatoes, braised kale w/ green and red peppers
Blackened Salmon w/ cajun cream sauce, honey bourbon sweet potato slices & braised kale
w/ cajun cream sauce, honey bourbon sweet potato slices & braised kale
Etouffee
w/chicken & shrimp w/peppers& onions over pappardelle pasta
Half Smash Chicken w/rosemary demi
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Crusted Chicken Breast
comes with spinach and cornbread stuffin
Sides
Au Gratin potatoes
3 cheese potatoes
Braised Kale
Brussels Sprouts
pomegranted demi-glaze
Cajun Creme Sauce
Essie's Fried Rice
w/red & green peppers