Estela's Fresh Mex Coralville
Popular Items
MENU
Breakfast Burritos
Light & Fresh Burrito
Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Cheese - Avocado - Choice of Salsa & Pico De Gallo All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!
The Spicy Burrito
Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Chorizo- Cheese - Jalapeño - Salsa & Onion All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!
The Loaded Burrito
Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Chorizo - Bacon - Cheese - Pico De Gallo - Salsa & Avocado Slices All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!
The Iowan Burrito
Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Chorizo - Bacon - Carnitas - Cheese - Salsa - Potatoes - Veggie Mix & Pico De Gallo All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!
The Buff Burrito
Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Pancake - Eggs - Cheese - Bacon - Potatoes - Pico De Gallo & Maple Syrup All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!
The Hawk Box
*12 Tacos - Rice & beans - Chips & Party Dip, 2 Salsas (4oz each) & Toppings (Cheese - Lettuce & Pico De Gallo OR Corn Salsa) Includes 2 orders of 6 tortillas (3 options), choice of 2 fillings ($3 up-charge for grilled meats), along with choice of rice, beans, party dip (8oz of queso or guacamole) and salsa.
Party Nachos
Fiesta Nachos
Box of Estela's Tortilla Chips - Covered in Pico de Gallo or Corn Salsa - Topped with Meat or Veggie of Choice - Sent with Salsa & Party Queso to Smother At Home!
Chicken Bacon Ranch Nachos
Box of Estela's Tortilla Chips - Covered in Pico de Gallo or Corn Salsa - Topped with Grilled Chicken, Thick Cut Bacon, Creamy Ranch & Veggies - Sent with Salsas & Party Queso to Smother At Home!
Kids Menu
Kids Burrito
Homemade Flour Tortilla (8") - Choice of Filling - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Kids Bowl
Burrito Bowl (small) - Choice of Filling - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Kids Tacos
2 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Kids Quesadilla
Homemade Flour Tortilla (8") With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Choice of Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Nachos
Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco
Scrambled Eggs
3 Eggs - Seasoned & Scrambled
Mini Cakes
Order of 3 mini pancakes - 3" Comes with Syrup
Sides & Dips
Tortilla Chips
3oz Bag of Estela's Corn Tortilla Chips
Queso Blanco
Guacamole
Fresh Avocado - Pico De Gallo - Lime Juice - Salt
Salsas
Signature Homemade Salsas Mild = Tomato - Onion - Cilantro - Salt Medium (Verde) = Tomatillo - Onion - Cilantro - Serrano - Salt Hot = Tomato - Arbol - Salt Extra Hot = Tomatillo - Onion - Cilantro - Arbol - Serrano - Salt
Corn Salsa
Sweet Yellow Corn - Black Beans - Red Onion - Cilantro - Lime - Arbol - Salt
Pico De Gallo
Diced Tomato - Onion - Cilantro - Lime Juice - Salt
Spanish Rice
Traditional Spanish Rice - Jasmine - Tomato Sauce - Garlic - Onion - Cumin - Salt
Basmati White Rice
Basmati - Garlic - Onion - Salt
Refried Pinto Beans
Pinto - Water - Oil - Salt
Black Beans
Black Bean - Water - Salt - Garlic - Onion - Guajillo Sauce
Estela's Bean Dip - With Chips
Small Bowl - Refried Beans - Ground Beef - Queso Blanco - Hot Salsa - Cheese - Sour Cream (Comes With Chips) No Substitutions or Additions - Removing items is OK
Mexican Potatoes - With Chips
House Seasoned Potatoes - Covered In Pico De Gallo - Smothered In Queso Blanco (Comes With Chips)
Large Homemade Flour Tortilla
13" Homemade Flour Tortilla
Small Homemade Flour Tortilla
6" Homemade Flour Tortilla