Burrito

Bowl

The Iowan Burrito

$9.95

Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Chorizo - Bacon - Carnitas - Cheese - Salsa - Potatoes - Veggie Mix & Pico De Gallo All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!

Burrito

Bowl

Tacos (3 per order)

Quesadilla

Nachos

Salad

Breakfast Burritos

Light & Fresh Burrito

$8.25

Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Cheese - Avocado - Choice of Salsa & Pico De Gallo All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!

The Spicy Burrito

$9.00

Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Chorizo- Cheese - Jalapeño - Salsa & Onion All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!

The Loaded Burrito

$9.50

Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Chorizo - Bacon - Cheese - Pico De Gallo - Salsa & Avocado Slices All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!

The Iowan Burrito

$9.95

Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Chorizo - Bacon - Carnitas - Cheese - Salsa - Potatoes - Veggie Mix & Pico De Gallo All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!

The Buff Burrito

$9.25

Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Pancake - Eggs - Cheese - Bacon - Potatoes - Pico De Gallo & Maple Syrup All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!

The Hawk Box

$37.50

*12 Tacos - Rice & beans - Chips & Party Dip, 2 Salsas (4oz each) & Toppings (Cheese - Lettuce & Pico De Gallo OR Corn Salsa) Includes 2 orders of 6 tortillas (3 options), choice of 2 fillings ($3 up-charge for grilled meats), along with choice of rice, beans, party dip (8oz of queso or guacamole) and salsa.

Party Nachos

Fiesta Nachos

$14.95

Box of Estela's Tortilla Chips - Covered in Pico de Gallo or Corn Salsa - Topped with Meat or Veggie of Choice - Sent with Salsa & Party Queso to Smother At Home!

Chicken Bacon Ranch Nachos

$19.95

Box of Estela's Tortilla Chips - Covered in Pico de Gallo or Corn Salsa - Topped with Grilled Chicken, Thick Cut Bacon, Creamy Ranch & Veggies - Sent with Salsas & Party Queso to Smother At Home!

Kids Menu

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Homemade Flour Tortilla (8") - Choice of Filling - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings

Kids Bowl

$6.00

Burrito Bowl (small) - Choice of Filling - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings

Kids Tacos

$6.00

2 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Homemade Flour Tortilla (8") With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Choice of Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00
Kids Nachos

$6.00

Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco

Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

3 Eggs - Seasoned & Scrambled

Mini Cakes

$3.00

Order of 3 mini pancakes - 3" Comes with Syrup

Sides & Dips

Tortilla Chips

$1.60

3oz Bag of Estela's Corn Tortilla Chips

Queso Blanco

$1.50+
Guacamole

$1.50+

Fresh Avocado - Pico De Gallo - Lime Juice - Salt

Salsas

$0.80+

Signature Homemade Salsas Mild = Tomato - Onion - Cilantro - Salt Medium (Verde) = Tomatillo - Onion - Cilantro - Serrano - Salt Hot = Tomato - Arbol - Salt Extra Hot = Tomatillo - Onion - Cilantro - Arbol - Serrano - Salt

Corn Salsa

$1.00+

Sweet Yellow Corn - Black Beans - Red Onion - Cilantro - Lime - Arbol - Salt

Pico De Gallo

$0.80+

Diced Tomato - Onion - Cilantro - Lime Juice - Salt

Spanish Rice

$2.00+

Traditional Spanish Rice - Jasmine - Tomato Sauce - Garlic - Onion - Cumin - Salt

Basmati White Rice

$2.00+

Basmati - Garlic - Onion - Salt

Refried Pinto Beans

$2.00+

Pinto - Water - Oil - Salt

Black Beans

$2.00+

Black Bean - Water - Salt - Garlic - Onion - Guajillo Sauce

Estela's Bean Dip - With Chips

$5.75

Small Bowl - Refried Beans - Ground Beef - Queso Blanco - Hot Salsa - Cheese - Sour Cream (Comes With Chips) No Substitutions or Additions - Removing items is OK

Mexican Potatoes - With Chips

$4.95

House Seasoned Potatoes - Covered In Pico De Gallo - Smothered In Queso Blanco (Comes With Chips)

Large Homemade Flour Tortilla

$1.50

13" Homemade Flour Tortilla

Small Homemade Flour Tortilla

$0.35

6" Homemade Flour Tortilla

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$1.95
Mexican Coca-Cola

$2.25
Mexican Sprite

$2.25
Jarritos

$2.25
Orange Juice - Minute Maid

$2.25
Horchata

$2.95
Bottled Water

$1.50
Chocolate Milk - Yup! Fairlife

$2.75

Margaritas (21+)

Margarita

$7.50

1800 Tequila (Silver) - Patron Citronge - Homemade Sweet & Sour Served On The Rocks - 16oz

