Estia Greek Taverna (Marlton) 140 Route 70 West
Main Menu
Hot Appetizers
- Avgolemono$9.00
Traditional egg and lemon chicken soup with rice
- Estia Chips$19.00
Thinly sliced zucchini and eggplant lightly fried served with tzatziki
- Fried Calamari$19.00
Served with spicy marinara
- Mussels$21.00
PEI mussels sautéed in roasted tomato sauce with grated feta topped with crispy pita sticks
- Greek Meatballs$16.00
- Octopodi$24.00
Charcoal grilled, fava purée, pickled red onion, Holland peppers, capers, extra virgin olive oi
- Shrimp Saganaki$20.00
Wild caught Gulf shrimp sautéed in roasted tomato sauce with grated feta
- Spanakopita$15.00
Leeks, scallions, dill, spinach and feta baked in housemade phyllo dough
- Crab Cake$26.00
Colossal and jumbo lump crab, Beluga lentils, marinated gigandes, Dijon aioli
- Cheese Saganaki$18.00
Traditional pan fried Kefalograviera cheese
- Grilled Shrimp$23.00
Jumbo wild caught Gulf shrimp charcoal grilled with ladolemono, arugula and cherry tomatoes
- Bread TO-GO$4.00
- Prixe Fixe Soup$5.00
- Prixe Fixe Fried Calamari$5.00
- Prixe Fixe Octupus$11.00
- Sautéed Calamari$19.00
Cold Mezedes
- Dolmades$16.00
- Beets$15.00
Marinated red and golden beets, red onion, potato skordalia
- Tuna Tartare$23.00
Diced yellowfin tuna over avocado, soy honey dressing, crispy pita chips
- Spreads Pikilia$19.00
Choose three of the following with grilled pita: • TZATZIKI Greek yogurt, cucumber, dill, garlic • HTIPITI Roasted red peppers, cayenne, feta • MELITZANOSALATA Smoked eggplant • TARAMASALATA Carp roe and potato purée • SKORDALIA Potato and garlic • FAVA Split pea purée with diced red onion • HUMMUS Chickpea purée with olive oil
- Single Spread$8.00
Choose one of the following with grilled pita: • TZATZIKI Greek yogurt, cucumber, dill, garlic • HTIPITI Roasted red peppers, cayenne, feta • MELITZANOSALATA Smoked eggplant • SKORDALIA Potato and garlic • FAVA Split pea purée with diced red onion • HUMMUS Chickpea purée with olive oil
- Carrots & Celery$2.50
- Cucumbers$2.50
- 1/2 pint hummus$18.00
- Pint Hummus$35.00
Salates
- Classic Greek$19.00
Vine ripened tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, green peppers, red onions, feta, red wine vinaigrette
- Roka$17.00
Arugula, marinated red and golden beets, almonds, manouri cheese, honey lime vinaigrette
- Romaine$16.00
Chopped romaine hearts, housemade oregano croutons, grated feta and Kefalograviera cheeses, creamy caper dill dressing
- Prex Fixe Romaine$5.00
- Prex Fixe Greek$11.00
Entrees
- Lamb Chops$43.00
Three Australian lamb chops marinated in olive oil, fresh herbs and lemon, charcoal grilled served with Greek fried potatoes and tzatziki
- Moussaka$24.00
Traditional layered casserole with ground beef, potatoes, sliced eggplant and Kefalograviera bechamel
- Filet Mignon$59.00
12 ounce center cut charcoal grilled with fresh thyme, served with grilled vegetables
- Papoutsakia$22.00
Roasted eggplant, vegetable souvlaki, roasted tomato sauce, grated feta
- Organic Chicken$33.00
Confit leg and breast, caramelized onion and yogurt orzo, lemon thyme jus
- Pasta Ala Grecca$22.00
Rigatoni sautéed with roasted tomato sauce and spinach topped with grated feta
- Lamb Shank$37.00
Red wine braised lamb shank served on the bone with orzo, roasted tomato sauce and grated feta
- Halibut$39.00
Charcoal grilled with ladolemono, capers, vegetable souvlaki and Kalamata olive tapenade
- Lobster Linguini$44.00
Fresh lobster deshelled and sautéed with cherry tomatoes and linguini in a brandy infused tomato sauce topped with grated feta and fresh basil
- Grilled Tuna Entree$40.00
Sesame seed encrusted tuna grilled rare, sautéed horta, marinated beets, almond skordalia
- Mixed Seafood Orzo$39.00
Wild caught Gulf shrimp, calamari and mussels sautéed with roasted tomato sauce, orzo, grated feta, fresh basil
- Faroe Island Salmon$34.00
Charcoal grilled Faroe Island salmon with ladolemono, capers and spanakorizo
- Plaki Chilean sea bass$46.00
Oven baked in tomato sauce with onions, tomatoes, green peppers, carrots, potatoes, capers and thyme
- Swordfish Kebab$36.00
Charcoal grilled with tomatoes, onions, peppers, ladolemono and capers
- Prixe Lamb Chops$50.00
- Prixe Fixe Pasta ala Grecca$35.00
- Prixe Fixe Moussaka$35.00
- Prixe Fixe Chicken$35.00
- Prixe Fixe Lavraki$41.00
Desserts
- Salted Caramel Baklava$11.00
Layered phyllo, pistachios, walnuts, caramel
- Cheesecake$11.00
Pistachio crust, Greek yogurt, Greek honey, spiced kataifi phyllo
- Chocolate Pudding Cake$11.00
Raspberry coulis, Ouzo whipped cream, candied almonds
- Greek Yogurt$10.00
Choice of honey and almonds or cherry marmalade
- Ekmek$11.00
Shredded phyllo dough, custard, whipped cream, topped with pistachios
- Prixe Fixe Yogurt
- Prixe Fixe Gelato or Sorbet
- Prixe Fixe Baklava$2.00
Sides
- Fried Potatoes$10.00
Greek Oregano
- Roasted Potatoes$11.00
Greek oregano, fresh lemon
- Spanakorizo$10.00
Rice sautéed with spinach, leeks and fresh dill
- Sautéed Spinach$10.00
Sauteed spinach with olive oil and garlic
- Grilled Vegetables$12.00
Basil yogurt, fresh mint
- Tomato & Feta Orzo$10.00
Roasted tomato and feta
- Yogurt Orzo$10.00
Caramelized onion and Greek yogurt
- Side hummus$2.00
- Side Tzatziki$2.00
- Side Shrimp$11.00
- Side Feta$3.00
- Side Red Sauce$2.00
- Side Olives$3.00
- Side Beets$5.00
- Side Avocado$4.00
Catering
Catering (Each Pan feeds 15-20 Guests)
- Pint of Roasted Red Pepper Spread$35.00
- Pint of Skordalia$35.00
- Pint of Tzatziki Spread$35.00
- Pint of Smoked Eggplant Spread$35.00
- Pint of Hummus$35.00
- Pint of Fava Puree$35.00
- Full Pan of Greek Salad$150.00
- Full Pan of Romaine Salad$120.00
- Full Pan of Roka/Arugula Salad$120.00
- DOZEN Dolmades$40.00
- DOZEN Tiropites$20.00
- DOZEN Spanikopita$20.00
- Full PAN of Estia Chips$125.00
- DOZEN Mini Chick$35.00
- DOZEN Mini Biftek$35.00
- DOZEN Lamb Lollipops$80.00
- DOZEN Chicken Souvlaki$45.00
- DOZEN Big Bifteki$45.00
- DOZEN Mini Crab Cake$55.00
- Jumbo Shrimp$70.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$70.00
- DOZEN Shrimp Skewers$100.00
- Full PAN of Fried Calamari$150.00
- Full PAN of Octopus$350.00
- Full PAN of Pasta Greco$100.00
- Full PAN of Swordfish$350.00
- Full PAN of Halibut$350.00
- Full PAN of Shrimp Orzo$250.00
- Full PAN of Moussaka$250.00
- Full PAN of Roasted Chicken$300.00
- Full PAN of Salmon$300.00
- Full PAN of Lavraki$350.00
- Full PAN of Roasted Potatoes$40.00
- Full PAN of Fries$40.00
- Full PAN of Spinach Rice$40.00
- Full PAN of Grilled Vegetables$40.00
- Full PAN of Tomato Orzo$40.00
- Full Pan Onion and Yogurt Orzo$40.00
- Full PAN of Baklava$200.00
- Full PAN of Karidopita$200.00
- Full PAN of Cheesecake$175.00
- Dozen Cookies$15.00
- Sterno Stand$15.00