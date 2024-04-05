Spreads Pikilia

$19.00

Choose three of the following with grilled pita: • TZATZIKI Greek yogurt, cucumber, dill, garlic • HTIPITI Roasted red peppers, cayenne, feta • MELITZANOSALATA Smoked eggplant • TARAMASALATA Carp roe and potato purée • SKORDALIA Potato and garlic • FAVA Split pea purée with diced red onion • HUMMUS Chickpea purée with olive oil