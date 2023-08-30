Popular Items

Build Your Own Burrito

$11.00
Summer Specials

CauliFuego Taco

$6.00

Nashville Hot Fried Cauliflower, Spicy Cabbage Slaw, Sliced Avocado, Honey Sriracha, and Queso Fresco

Caulifuego Burrito

$12.50

Big Mac Taco

$6.00Out of stock

A Flour Tortilla topped with a 3 oz Burger Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Russian Dressing, and Sesame Seeds

Street & Twisted Tacos

Specialty tacos served on a flour or corn tortilla
Birria Tacos (3)

$16.50Out of stock

Slow cooked short rib and chuck on a crisped tortilla shell with oaxaca cheese, monterey jack, onions and cilantro. Sided by a cup of consomme for dipping

Taco Trio (3)

$13.00
Street Tacos (1)

$4.50

On a tortilla with onions and cilantro

Camaron Taco (1)

$5.50

Blackened shrimp, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado, chili-lime mayo, cilantro on a tortilla

Pescado Taco (1)

$5.50

Fried cod, spicy cabbage slaw, chili-lime mayo on a tortilla

Americano Taco (1)

$5.50

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, monterey jack cheese on a tortilla

Vegetal Taco (1)

$5.50

Mushrooms, avocado, black beans, corn, onions, cilantro on a tortilla

Bufalo Taco (1)

$5.50

Fried buffalo chicken, queso fresco, lettuce, blue cheese crema on a tortilla

Build Your Own Taco (1)

$2.50

Choose your tortilla, protein, toppings and sides

Burritos and Burrito Bowls

On a flour tortilla or in a bowl with rice and beans
Basic Burritos

$11.00

Choice of meat, rice, and beans, with onions, and cilantro

Camaron Burrito

$12.50

Blackened shrimp, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado, chili-lime mayo, cilantro

Americano Burrito

$12.50

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, monterey jack cheese

Pescado Burrito

$12.50

Fried cod, spicy cabbage slaw, chili-lime mayo

Vegetal Burrito

$12.50

Mushrooms, avocado, black beans, corn, onions, cilantro

Bufalo Burrito

$12.50

Fried buffalo chicken, queso fresco, lettuce, blue cheese crema

Birria Burrito

$15.50Out of stock

Slow cooked short rib and chuck in a flour tortilla or bowl with choice of rice and beans, onions and cilantro

Build Your Own Burritos and Bowls

Build Your Own Burrito

$11.00

Quesadillas

Served on a flour tortilla with mexican cheeses
Pollo Asada Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken, Monterey jack, queso Oaxaca

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$13.00

Marinated pork with pineapple, Monterey jack, queso Oaxaca

Chorizo Quesadilla

$13.00

Spicy Spanish sausage, Monterey jack, queso Oaxaca

Vegetal Quesadilla

$13.00

Mushrooms, avocado, black beans, corn, onions, cilantro, Monterey jack, queso Oaxaca

Bufalo Quesadilla

$13.00

Fried buffalo chicken, queso Oaxaca, and Monterey Jack

Camaron Quesadilla

$16.00

Shrimp, Monterey jack, queso Oaxaca

Queso Quesadilla

$10.00

Monterey jack and queso Oaxaca

Birria Quesadilla

$15.00Out of stock

Slow cooked short rib and chuck on a crisped tortilla shell with oaxaca cheese and monterey jack

Sides

Churro Chips

$8.00Out of stock

House cut chips tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with vanilla icing or Nutella

Elote Salad

$6.00

Grilled corn, chili-lime mayo, queso fresco, green onion, cilantro, chili powder

Avocado Tostado

$7.50

Fried tortilla, refried beans, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce, chili-lime mayo

Chips, Guacamole, and Salsa

$9.50Out of stock

Blue corn tortilla chips with guacamole and your choice of salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

Blue corn tortilla chips with your choice of salsa

Chips and Guacamole

$8.00Out of stock
Spicy Queso Dip and Chips

$7.00

Nachos

$10.00

Blue corn chips, spicy queso, scallions, jalapeños, tomatoes, sour cream

Spicy Cabbage Slaw

$4.00

Cabbage, red onion, green onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime, mayo vinaigrette

Spanish Rice

$4.00
Brown Rice

$4.00
Black Beans

$4.00
Pinto Beans

$4.00
Half Rice Half Beans

$4.00
Chips

$3.00
Small Side Guacamole (2oz)

$2.00
Side Sour Cream (2oz)

$0.50
Side Sriracha Honey (2oz)

$0.75
Side Chili-Lime Mayo (2oz)

$0.50
8 Oz Guacamole

$6.00
8 Oz Spicy Queso

$6.00
8 Oz Salsa

$4.00

Side Of Consomme (Broth)

$2.00Out of stock

Beverages

Jarritos

$3.00
Coca Cola

$3.50
Diet Coke

$2.00
Fanta

$3.50
Water Bottle

$2.00
Sprite

$3.50