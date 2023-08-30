Estrella Azul - Holmdel
Summer Specials
CauliFuego Taco
Nashville Hot Fried Cauliflower, Spicy Cabbage Slaw, Sliced Avocado, Honey Sriracha, and Queso Fresco
Caulifuego Burrito
Big Mac Taco
A Flour Tortilla topped with a 3 oz Burger Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Russian Dressing, and Sesame Seeds
Street & Twisted Tacos
Birria Tacos (3)
Slow cooked short rib and chuck on a crisped tortilla shell with oaxaca cheese, monterey jack, onions and cilantro. Sided by a cup of consomme for dipping
Taco Trio (3)
Street Tacos (1)
On a tortilla with onions and cilantro
Camaron Taco (1)
Blackened shrimp, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado, chili-lime mayo, cilantro on a tortilla
Pescado Taco (1)
Fried cod, spicy cabbage slaw, chili-lime mayo on a tortilla
Americano Taco (1)
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, monterey jack cheese on a tortilla
Vegetal Taco (1)
Mushrooms, avocado, black beans, corn, onions, cilantro on a tortilla
Bufalo Taco (1)
Fried buffalo chicken, queso fresco, lettuce, blue cheese crema on a tortilla
Build Your Own Taco (1)
Choose your tortilla, protein, toppings and sides
Burritos and Burrito Bowls
Basic Burritos
Choice of meat, rice, and beans, with onions, and cilantro
Camaron Burrito
Blackened shrimp, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado, chili-lime mayo, cilantro
Americano Burrito
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, monterey jack cheese
Pescado Burrito
Fried cod, spicy cabbage slaw, chili-lime mayo
Vegetal Burrito
Mushrooms, avocado, black beans, corn, onions, cilantro
Bufalo Burrito
Fried buffalo chicken, queso fresco, lettuce, blue cheese crema
Birria Burrito
Slow cooked short rib and chuck in a flour tortilla or bowl with choice of rice and beans, onions and cilantro
Build Your Own Burritos and Bowls
Quesadillas
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Steak, Monterey jack, queso Oaxaca
Pollo Asada Quesadilla
Chicken, Monterey jack, queso Oaxaca
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Marinated pork with pineapple, Monterey jack, queso Oaxaca
Carnitas Quesadilla
Braised shredded pork, Monterey jack, queso Oaxaca
Chorizo Quesadilla
Spicy Spanish sausage, Monterey jack, queso Oaxaca
Vegetal Quesadilla
Mushrooms, avocado, black beans, corn, onions, cilantro, Monterey jack, queso Oaxaca
Bufalo Quesadilla
Fried buffalo chicken, queso Oaxaca, and Monterey Jack
Camaron Quesadilla
Shrimp, Monterey jack, queso Oaxaca
Queso Quesadilla
Monterey jack and queso Oaxaca
Birria Quesadilla
Slow cooked short rib and chuck on a crisped tortilla shell with oaxaca cheese and monterey jack
Sides
Churro Chips
House cut chips tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with vanilla icing or Nutella
Elote Salad
Grilled corn, chili-lime mayo, queso fresco, green onion, cilantro, chili powder
Avocado Tostado
Fried tortilla, refried beans, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce, chili-lime mayo
Chips, Guacamole, and Salsa
Blue corn tortilla chips with guacamole and your choice of salsa
Chips and Salsa
Blue corn tortilla chips with your choice of salsa
Chips and Guacamole
Spicy Queso Dip and Chips
Nachos
Blue corn chips, spicy queso, scallions, jalapeños, tomatoes, sour cream
Spicy Cabbage Slaw
Cabbage, red onion, green onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime, mayo vinaigrette